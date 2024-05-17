Amid one of golf’s craziest days in recent memory, Tony Finau continued to impress in the PGA Championship’s second round.
The Salt Lake City native shot a 2-under-par 69 in Friday’s action, now currently locked in a three-way tie for eighth place at a 8-under 134 after two days of play at Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club.
Finau had ended day one with an excellent 6-under-par score and in second place.
For the second day in a row, Finau both notched six birdies and avoided a single bogey. He was one of five golfers out of the 155-man field to boast a bogey-less effort Friday, marking just his fifth bogey-free major championship performance.
Finau — along with Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat — is just four strokes behind current leader Xander Schauffele in the standings.
Though he has six PGA Tour victories under his belt, Finau has yet to win a major championship in his career. It will take a ridiculous final two rounds in order for Finau to surpass heavyweights Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler to finally get over the hump.
“I’m at a point in my career where I’ve done a lot of cool things, won some cool tournaments, played in a lot of the international team events, which has just been incredible,” Finau told ABC4 sportscaster Wes Ruff in April. “The one thing that I feel like my career is lacking is winning a major championship, and multiple (majors). I’ve got my eye to win more than just one, and I still have plenty of time. I feel like I’m still young. For me, the time is now, and it would mean everything to my career.”