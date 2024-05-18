Runners cross the finish line during the final day of the 4A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Snow Canyon boys’ dominance continues while Timpanogos girls earn title at 4A state track and field meet

Heading into the final race of the season, the 4A girls state title hung in the balance Saturday afternoon at BYU, with Timpanogos holding a slight edge over Snow Canyon leading up to the 4x400 relay. The Timberwolves wound up finishing ahead of the Warriors in the relay, ultimately earning their second ever state title in the sport.

For the Snow Canyon boys track and field squad, things were locked up early, with the school outpacing second place Pine View by 25 points when everything was said and done.

The Warriors win gives the school its third such trophy, with all three coming in the last three school years.

“This is four straight years where our kids have shown up at the state meet and ran their very best,” Snow Canyon head coach Justin Redfearn said. “This year, we had to kick and scratch and fight a lot more. We asked the kids to give even more and … they just bought in. They just said, ‘Whatever you need coach. We’ll do whatever you need us to do.’”

That can-do attitude has led the Warriors back to the top of their classification.

Snow Canyon was led by senior sprinter Trevor Gough, who anchored the Warriors 4x400 relay team that ended the day with a 4A state record time of 3:18.50.

Snow Canyon beat the previous record, a record that had stood for 33 years, by 1.5 tenths of a second.

Gough and the rest of the 4x400 team felt loose heading into their final race, knowing that the team title was all wrapped up.

“Going in … we were all smiles knowing that we’d won the 4A state championship,” the senior speedster said. “We just went with good spirits and I feel like that carried on pretty well into the race.”

Gough also took home the 300-meter hurdles state trophy and added to his team’s tally with a fifth place 110-meter hurdle finish.

Ultimately it turned into another memorable ending for the Snow Canyon boys team.

The Timpanogos girls team also had an unforgettable weekend, eking out a state title in the meet’s waning moments.

“We tried to be strategic,” Timpanogos head coach Jody Benson said. “(We) pulled a couple girls out of the eights … so they’d be fresh for this four by four because we knew it would come down to it.”

Benson was right and it paid off in a big way for his team.

“(I’m) super excited for these girls,” he said. “It was a team win. … Every single one of them just all cheering on, all supporting (each other) and all wanting to just do their very best. And that was what we asked of them.”

The state championship was a redemption of sorts for the Timberwolves after coming up eight points shy of first place in the 5A state meet a year ago.

“Last year, it was heartbreaking,” Benson said. “But it’s fun to see them … have the end result as we did today.”

Senior sprinter Bria Anderson did everything she could to help the Timberwolves win the title, scoring 21 points all by herself. Anderson won the 400-meter and 800-meter races while chipping in another point for an eighth place finish in the 200-meter dash.

“I’m just so grateful especially for my team,” Anderson said. “I was just thinking about them (in my races). I’m just so grateful for them; so excited for everybody.”

That excitement might not wear off for a while as the Timberwolves have a lot celebrate.

Other notable races included Mountain View setting the girls state record in the 4x800 relay and Desert Hills girls doing the same in the 4x100.

4A Boys State Championship

Team scores

1. Snow Canyon, 128

2. Crimson Cliffs, 76

3. Pine View, 74

4. Mountain View, 60

5. Cedar, 45

6. Timpanogos, 41

7. Orem, 39

8. Payson, 36

Boys individual results

100 meters — 1. Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 10.64; 2. Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr., 10.75; 3. William West, Snow Canyon, Sr., 10.87; 4. Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, Jr., 10.93; 5. Noah Haskins, Orem, Jr., 11.07; 6. Asher Geldmacher, Payson, Jr., 11.10; 7. Jace Anderson, Stansbury, Sr., 11.10; 8. Ryder Ence, Snow Canyon, Jr., 11.23.

200 meters — 1. Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr., 21.58; 2. William West, Snow Canyon, Sr., 22.05; 3. Jace Anderson, Stansbury, Sr., 22.06; 4. Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, Jr., 22.29; 5. Seth Staley, Payson, Jr., 22.45; 6. Noah Haskins, Orem, Jr., 22.45; 7. Ammon York, Cedar, Sr., 22.52; 8. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Sr., 22.57.

400 meters — 1. Ammon York, Cedar, Sr., 49.10; 2. Noah Haskins, Orem, Jr., 49.38; 3. Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Jr., 49.54; 4. Josiah Gonzales, Hillcrest, Sr., 49.82; 5. Wyatt Andres, Park City, Sr., 49.96; 6. Joseph Sweeten, Ridgeline, Sr., 50.36; 7. Kanden Hadlock, Stansbury, Sr., 50.59; 8. Griffen Bronder, Tooele, Jr., 50.61.

800 meters — 1. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Jr., 1:54.14; 2. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr., 1:54.39; 3. Van Talbott, Park City, Jr., 1:56.19; 4. Jaxon Allen, Stansbury, Jr., 1:56.58; 5. Kolter Parkin, Jordan, Sr., 1:57.06; 6. Clark Peters, Timpanogos, Sr., 1:57.28; 7. Tyler Jenson, Orem, Sr., 1:57.43; 8. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Jr., 1:57.60.

1,600 meters — 1. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Jr., 4:12.66; 2. James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, Sr., 4:12.68; 3. Austin Westfall, Orem, Sr., 4:17.99; 4. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Jr., 4:20.37; 5. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Jr., 4:22.05; 6. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr., 4:24.43; 7. Clark Peters, Timpanogos, Sr., 4:25.33; 8. Jarren Ence, Hurricane, Jr., 4:26.86.

3,200 meters — 1. Austin Westfall, Orem, Sr., 9:00.13; 2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Jr., 9:05.85; 3. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Jr., 9:29.35; 4. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr., 9:30.72; 5. Carter Benson, Timpanogos, Sr., 9:32.82; 6. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Jr., 9:32.87; 7. Clark Peters, Timpanogos, Sr., 9:33.12; 8. James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, Sr., 9:35.86.

110 hurdles — 1. Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr., 13.98; 2. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr., 14.45; 3. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 14.46; 4. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr., 14.52; 5. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr., 14.78; 6. Teige White, Bear River, Sr., 15.24; 7. Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 15.33; 8. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Sr., 15.47.

300 hurdles — 1. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr., 36.87; 2. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr., 37.51; 3. Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr., 38.14; 4. McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr., 38.83; 5. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 39.37; 6. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Jr., 39.42; 7. Pearson Herd, Mountain View, Jr., 40.00; 8. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr., 40.30.

4x100 relay — 1. Crimson Cliffs (Malakai Alofipo, Jr., Easton Lott, Jr., Tyler West, Sr., Austin Eaton, Sr., Caiden Garcia-Casey, Jr.), 41.74; 2. Snow Canyon, 41.82; 3. Stansbury, 42.64; 4. Desert Hills, 42.99; 5. Dixie, 43.05; 6. Cedar, 43.49; 7. Green Canyon, 43.51; 8. Payson, 43.67.

4x200 relay — 1. Snow Canyon (Joshua Westbrook, Jr., William West, Sr., Alexander Urias, So., Karsten Stuart, Jr.), 1:27.57; 2. Cedar, 1:28.76; 3. Stansbury, 1:29.03; 4. Desert Hills, 1:29.54; 5. Mountain Crest, 1:30.57; 6. Green Canyon, 1:31.04; 7. Crimson Cliffs, 1:31.69; 8. Uintah, 1:31.81.

4x400 relay — 1. Snow Canyon (Matthew Maclennan, Sr., Semaj Thompson, Sr., Benjamin Judd, So., Trevor Gough, Sr.), 3:18.50; 2. Cedar, 3:24.78; 3. Ridgeline, 3:24.82; 4.5. Sky View, 3:25.93; 4.5. Desert Hills, 3:25.93; 6. Jordan, 3:27.95; 7. Hillcrest, 3:28.22; 8. Mountain View, 3:28.61.

4x800 relay — 1. Pine View (Porter Calico, Sr., Kyle Rimmasch, So., Carter Rimmasch, So., Bridger Jaggi, Jr.), 7:54.96; 2. Mountain View, 7:56.46; 3. Stansbury, 7:56.92; 4. Orem, 7:57.23; 5. Timpanogos, 8:05.10; 6. Snow Canyon, 8:11.09; 7. Desert Hills, 8:18.24; 8. Hurricane, 8:18.62.

Long jump — 1. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 23′00.25; 2. Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr., 22′06.25; 3. Jake Storie, Cedar, Sr., 22′05; 4. Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, Jr., 22′03.5; 5. Brody Giles, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 21′11.25; 6. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Sr., 21′11; 7. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So., 21′04; 8. Noah Haskins, Orem, Jr., 21′2.

High jump — 1. Braxton Shirley, Payson, Sr., 6′8; 2. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So., 6′6; 3. Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, Sr., 6′4; 4. Kayden Lister, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 6′2; 5. Owen Cottle, Payson, Sr., 6′2; 6. Will Nicoll, Sky View, Jr., 6′2; 7. Nathan Briggs, Cedar, Jr., 6′2; 8. David Bourgeous, Bear River, Sr., 6′2.

Shot put — 1. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr., 54′3.5; 2. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr., 54′1.75; 3. Benjamin Beatty, Park City, Sr., 50′8.25; 4. Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr., 50′4; 5. Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr., 50′2; 6. Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, Sr., 49′7.25; 7. Owen Cottle, Payson, Sr., 49′3.25; 8. Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, So., 47′6.5.

Discus — 1. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr., 169′04; 2. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr., 156′5; 3. Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr., 146′8; 4. Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, Sr., 144′0; 5. Brodie Swensen, Pine View, Sr., 142′10; 6. Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, So., 140′4; 7. JD Pickup, Uintah, Jr., 138′11; 8. Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr., 135′2.

Javelin — 1. Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Jr., 178′11; 2. Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr., 177′5; 3. Nico Pagnani, Tooele, Sr., 174′9; 4. Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Sr., 173′0; 5. Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr., 168′9; 6. Jacob Proctor, Tooele, Jr., 168′0; 7. Bridger Blauer, Payson, Sr., 157′10; 8. Jake Storie, Cedar, Sr., 156′10.

4A Girls State Championship

Team scores

1. Timpanogos, 76

2. Snow Canyon, 67.83

3. Pine View, 60.33

4. Orem, 58

5. Park City, 54

6. Stansbury, 53

7. Desert Hills, 49

8. Mountain View, 42

Girls individual results

100 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So., 12.08; 2. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr., 12.33; 3. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, So., 12.44; 4. Brenly Douglas, Stansbury, Sr., 12.48; 5. Olivia Nielson, Payson, Jr., 12.69; 6. Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, Sr., 12.70; 7. Aimee Lynn Sapp, Hurricane, So., 12.82; 8. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, Sr., 12.90.

200 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So., 24.47; 2. Sierra Darling, Park City, So., 25.02; 3. Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr., 25.20; 4. Jade Reimer, Pine View, Jr., 25.26; 5. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr., 25.30; 6. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr., 25.31; 7. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, So., 25.50; 8. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr., 25.85.

400 meters — 1. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr., 55.38; 2. Sierra Darling, Park City, So., 56.24; 3. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr., 56.99; 4. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, Sr., 58.15; 5. Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Jr., 58.47; 6. Lydia Christensen, Mountain View, So., 59.37; 7. Emily Mecham, Tooele, So., 59.74; 8. Ilenia DeHart, Dixie, Sr., 59.75.

800 meters — 1. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr., 2:12.91; 2. Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr., 2:14.63; 3. Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr., 2:15.77; 4. Aldana Navarrete-Lamas, Timpanogos, Sr., 2:16.29; 5. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, So., 2:17.21; 6. Sophie Robinson, Hurricane, Jr., 2:18.98; 7. Madelyn Embley, Orem, Jr., 2:19.59; 8. Abby Stone, Mountain View, Sr., 2:20.36.

1,600 meters — 1. Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr., 5:02.26; 2. Aldana Navarrete-Lamas, Timpanogos, Sr., 5:08.85; 3. Madelyn Embley, Orem, Jr., 5:12.06; 4. Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr., 5:12.73; 5. Leah Larsen, Stansbury, So., 5:13.03; 6. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, So., 5:13.34; 7. Abby Stone, Mountain View, Sr., 5:13.87; 8. Gabriella Garside, Orem, So., 5:14.66.

3,200 meters — 1. Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr., 10:51.16; 2. Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr., 10:52.76; 3. Madelyn Embley, Orem, Jr., 11:11.47; 4. Leah Larsen, Stansbury, So., 11:11.85; 5. Molly Walton, Timpanogos, Sr., 11:12.84; 6. Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Jr., 11:14.17; 7. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, So., 11:16.43; 8. Katherine Jones, Pine View, Sr., 11:18.29.

100 hurdles — 1. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr., 14.73; 2. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr., 15.26; 3. Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr., 15.26; 4. Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, Fr., 15.29; 5. Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr., 15.64; 6. Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Sr., 15.67; 7. Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Jr., 15.70; 8. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, So., 15.73.

300 hurdles — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So., 42.58; 2. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr., 42.82; 3. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr., 42.98; 4. Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr., 43.84; 5. Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, Fr., 45.00; 6. Kenzlie Stuart, Snow Canyon, Fr., 45.59; 7. Ellie Davies, Sky View, Sr., 45.77; 8. Kambri Muir, Payson, So., 45.80.

4x100 relay — 1. Desert Hills (Adelyn Telford, So., Lucy Harris, Jr., Emery Simister, So., Drew Schwartz, Sr.), 47.78; 2. Park City, 48.44; 3. Pine View, 48.54; 4. Payson, 49.26; 5. Timpanogos, 50.16; 6. Snow Canyon, 50.19; 7. Cedar, 50.20; 8. Sky View, 50.61.

4x200 relay — 1. Timpanogos (Aria Maile, Jr., Eva Stavast, Sr., Brooklyn Sturdivant, Jr., Georgia King, Jr.), 1:43.66; 2. Desert Hills, 1:44.57; 3. Cedar, 1:45.39; 4. Pine View, 1:46.23; 5. Green Canyon, 1:46.33; 6. Mountain Crest, 1:46.35; 7. Park City, 1:46.41; 8. Bear River, 1:46.55.

4x400 relay — 1. Park City (Morgan Carter, Sr., Sierra Darling, So., Kaylee Hale, Sr., Leah Yaeger, Sr.), 3:57.40; 2. Bear River, 3:57.89; 3. Timpanogos, 3:59.11; 4. Orem, 4:01.53; 5. Cedar, 4:01.64; 6. Dixie, 4:02.95; 7. Payson, 4:03.49; 8. Pine View, 4:04.09.

4x800 relay — 1. Mountain View (Abby Stone, Sr., Sophia Waite, So., June Zimmerman, Jr., Julie Moore, Jr.), 9:21.47; 2. Timpanogos, 9:22.07; 3. Park City, 9:38.05; 4. Pine View, 9:40.17; 5. Green Canyon, 9:52.54; 6. Hurricane, 9:54.07; 7. Cedar, 9:54.75; 8. Desert Hills, 9:58.06.

Long jump — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So., 18′7.5; 2. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr., 18′0.25; 3. Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr., 17′5.75; 4. Abigail Archibald, Sky View, Sr., 17′1.25; 5. Mattee Turnbow, Mountain Crest, Jr., 16′10.75; 6. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, So., 16′10; 7. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, So., 16′8.75; 8. Allyson Olson, Orem, Sr., 16′3.

High jump — 1. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, So., 5′8; 2. Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr., 5′4; 3. Alexa Basile, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 5′4; 4. Julia Fawson, Ridgeline, So., 5′0; 4. Aubrey Olson, Snow Canyon, Jr., 5′0; 6. Olivia Macdonald, Payson, Jr., 5′0; 7. Autumn Frandsen, Provo, So., 5′0; 8. Kyza Andrews, Snow Canyon, Sr., 4′10; 8. Abby Bodily, Ridgeline, Jr., 4′10; 8. Claire LeFevre, Pine View, Jr., 4′10.

Shot put — 1. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr., 39′2.75; 2. Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Jr., 38′10; 3. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Jr., 37′6; 4. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr., 37′5; 5. Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Jr., 36′3.25; 6. Lindsey Stewart, Uintah, Sr., 35′9.75; 7. Bette Harrison, Orem, Sr., 35′4.75; 8. Lexi Hermandson, Desert Hills, Sr., 34′3.5.

Discus — 1. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr., 138′1; 2. Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Jr., 134′6; 3. Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, Sr., 127′3; 4. Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr., 124′4; 5. Lindsey Stewart, Uintah, Sr., 114′0; 6. Aleah Ashby, Tooele, Sr., 107′3; 7. McKenna Twitchell, Cedar, Sr., 106′3; 8. Dayana Mulamba, Hillcrest, Jr., 104′10.

Javelin — 1. Katie Elison, Hurricane, Sr., 125′5; 2. Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr., 122′3; 3. Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Sr., 118′2; 4. Chloe Glines, Uintah, Jr., 115′4; 5. Courtney Hinds, Green Canyon, Sr., 114′3; 6. McKenzie White, Uintah, Sr., 111′7; 7. Ella Fielding, Cedar, Sr., 110′11; 8. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr., 109′3.