Tony Finau was two-under par on day three of the PGA Championship, but that wasn’t enough to move him up the leaderboard.
Instead, he slid two spots down into a tie for 10th place, as others made big jumps on moving day.
Finau’s day started out badly with a bogey, but he turned things around quickly with a birdie on the second hole.
He ended up even after the first nine holes, after adding another bogey and birdie to his scorecard.
The back nine looked promising when he birdied holes 10, 11 and 12, but he ended up having two more bogeys (and one more birdie) before day three was said and done.
Finau is five strokes back from the leaders heading into the fourth and final day of the tournament.
Here are five other takeaways from day three of the PGA Championship:
- Xander Schauffele (-15) remains in the lead, although he’s now in a tie with Collin Morikawa.
- Scottie Scheffler had a Saturday to forget, going two-over par and dropping 20 spots down the leaderboard. He was working with a back-up caddie after giving his regular caddie, Ted Scott, the day off to attend his daughter’s high school graduation, as the Deseret News previously reported.
- Shane Lowry went nine-under-par on Saturday and moved 25 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for fourth place.
- Justin Rose also had a strong day, shooting a 64 and moving 16 spots up. He is now tied for seventh.
- Bryson DeChambeau (-13) is doing the best among the LIV golfers taking part in the PGA Championship. He ended day three in a tie for fourth place.