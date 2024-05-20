A year after winning its first state championship in school history, Skyline is in the driver’s seat for a repeat.

Skyline opened up a 22-stroke lead over Timpview after the opening day of the 5A state tournament on Monday at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway.

Led by reigning 5A medalist Ashley Lam, Skyline shot a 313 team score followed by Timpview in second with 335 and Salem Hills in third with 339. The final day of competition gets underway on Tuesday.

Assuming Skyline takes care of business on Day 2, the only drama may come down to the medalist chase.

As a junior last season, Lam led by five strokes after her opening round and ended up winning by nine with an 11-under. On Monday, Lam shot a 1-under 71, but this time around she only leads by two as Timpview senior Emma Lillywhite shot a 1-over 73. Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs is only in striking distance at 2-over.

Lam, Lillywhite and Hubbs will all be paired together in the final grouping at 10:50 a.m.

Lam birdied three of her final four holes during her opening round to build momentum into the second round. Lillywhite and Hubbs also birdied their final hole on Monday.

5A girls golf state tournament

Full leaderboard

At Soldier Hollow Golf Course

Team scores (Top 10 made the cut)

1. Skyline, 313.

2. Timpview, 335.

3. Salem Hills, 339.

4. Bonneville, 344.

5. Spanish Fork, 355.

6. Woods Cross, 371.

7. Olympus, 372.

8. Brighton, 376.

9. Northridge, 377.

10. Viewmont, 379.

Individual results

71 — Ashley Lam, Skyline.

73 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview.

74 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills.

76 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline.

77 — Catherine Cook, Brighton.

77 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills.

78 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville.

78 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview.

79 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork.

80 — Isabel Wade, Northridge.

82 — Campbell Kato, Olympus.

83 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline.

83 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline.

84 — Ali Smith, Springville.

85 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield.

86 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville.

86 — Jolie Heale, Alta.

87 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross.

88 — Emma Hess, Clearfield.

88 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful.

88 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline.