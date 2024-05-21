Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11.

6A semifinals

Mountain Ridge 13, Riverton 12

No. 4 seed Mountain Ridge upset top-seeded Riverton 13-12 in the 6A girls lacrosse state semifinals on Tuesday at Westminster College. The Sentinels led 8-5 at halftime and held off a second-half rally by the Silverwolves to secure the victory.

Olivia Cannon led Mountain Ridge with seven goals and one assist, while Emmery Clark contributed two goals and five assists. Karlee Farnsworth added three goals for the Sentinels, and Taya Chalk chipped in a goal and an assist. Izabella Blunck scored four goals and had one assist for Riverton, while Emma Pennington added three goals.

Bailey Sanders made eight saves in goal for Mountain Ridge, who advance to Thursday’s 6A state championship game.

Fremont 12, Farmington 11

McKaylee Sargent scored the game-winning goal in triple overtime to lead No. 2 seed Fremont past No. 3 seed Farmington 12-11 in a thrilling 6A girls lacrosse state semifinal on Tuesday at Westminster College.

Sargent finished with five goals and one assist for the Silverwolves, who rallied from a 6-5 halftime deficit to force the extra periods. Alexandra MacAulay had a game-high eight goals for the Phoenix in the losing effort. Kate Jenkins and Arwen Higley each scored twice for Fremont, while Karah Taylor and Jensie Jeffries added one goal apiece.

With the win, the Silverwolves advance to Thursday’s 6A state championship game and will face No. 4 seed Mountain Ridge.

1 of 16 Olympus High’s Hazel Baker loses the ball as she tries to move through Brighton’s Zoey Keefer, Avery Miller and Marley Rodney during a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 16 Olympus High’s Masami Goodick cradles the ball during a girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 16 Brighton’s Caroline Lee moves through Olympus High’s Lizzie Anne and Lily Arrowood during a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 16 Brighton’s Sophie Nielsen moves through Olympus High’s Emma Davis, Lily Arrowood and Hazel Baker during a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 16 Olympus High’s Lizzie Anne passes the ball during a girls lacrosse semifinal game against Brighton at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 16 Olympus plays Brighton in a girls lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Olympus won 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5A semifinals

Olympus 12, Brighton 11

Top-seeded Olympus held off a second-half surge from No. 5 seed Brighton to win 12-11 in the 5A girls lacrosse state semifinals on Tuesday at Westminster College. The Titans led 10-5 at halftime, but the Bengals outscored them 6-2 in the second half to nearly complete the comeback.

Sara Anne led Olympus with three goals and three assists, while also contributing five ground balls and six draw controls. Hannah Nelson added three goals and collected a game-high seven ground balls and six draw controls for the Titans. Masami Goodick, Hazel Baker and Elizabeth Anné each scored twice for Olympus.

Sophie Nielsen and Caroline Lee paced Brighton with three goals apiece, while Isabelle Gurley and Charly Eichner added two goals each.

With the win, the Titans advance to Thursday’s 5A state championship game.

Park City 18, Maple Mountain 5

No. 2 seed Park City dominated No. 6 seed Maple Mountain 18-5 in the 5A girls lacrosse state semifinals on Tuesday at Westminster College.

The Miners led 10-4 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half. Sophie Neff led Park City with four goals and three assists, while Maddie McHenry contributed three goals and an assist. Megan Magee added three goals and two assists for the Miners, and Chuck Iacobelli chipped in three goals and an assist.

Coco Crawford scored three goals for Park City, and Sophia Mondschein had a goal and an assist. Taylor Yee scored twice for the Golden Eagles in the losing effort.

Marcella Woolley made six saves in goal for the Miners, who advance to Thursday’s 5A state championship game against rival Olympus.

4A semifinals

Bear River 12, Waterford 7

Bear River rallied from an early deficit to defeat Waterford 12-7 in the 4A girls lacrosse state semifinals on Tuesday at Westminster College.

The No. 4 seed Ravens jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the game, but the top-seeded Bears responded with a strong offensive performance. Shelby Wilkinson led Bear River with four goals and three assists, while Makenzie Mickelsen added four goals of her own. Mia Chao scored four goals for Waterford, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Bears’ second-half surge.

Anne Howard chipped in two goals for the Ravens, and Anja Rauscher added one. With the win, Bear River advances to Thursday’s 4A state championship game.

Payson 12, Timpanogos 9

No. 2 seed Payson built a 6-4 halftime lead and held on to defeat No. 3 seed Timpanogos 12-9 in the 4A girls lacrosse state semifinals on Tuesday at Westminster College.

Carol Yost led the Lions with four goals and one assist, while Morgan Jacobson contributed three goals and an assist. Leah Sorenson and Natalie Rowley each added two goals for Payson, and Kathy Morgan chipped in one. Leticia Janotti scored five goals for the Timberwolves in the losing effort, while Cecily Williams scored twice.

McKenna Mecham made eight saves in goal for the Lions, who advance to Thursday’s 4A state championship game against top seed Bear River.