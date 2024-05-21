Here’s a recap of the eight 6A state tournament bracket play games that were held at the Valley Regional Complex on Tuesday.

Riverton 7, Mountain Ridge 4

Lily Heitz doubled, homered and drove in three runs, while Brooke Tacke, Maggie Hamblin and Peyton Sanchez also hit home runs as No. 1 seed Riverton pulled away from from No. 8 seed Mountain Ridge to open bracket play of the 6A state tournament with the win. Sanchez recorded the complete-game victory as she struck out six and scattered six hits over seven innings.

Davis 9, Pleasant Grove 5

No. 5 seed Davis jumped all over No. 4 seed Pleasant Grove in bracket play of the 6A state tournament as it scored three runs in the first inning and five in the second, and then held off a late push from the Vikings for the win. Jewel Korth had a great day at the plate for Davis as he went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Serena Roth earned the win as she struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Fremont 13, Herriman 9

Fremont scored seven runs in the second inning and six more in the fifth as the seventh-seeded Silverwolves upset No. 2 seed Herriman in the first game of 6A state tournament bracket play at the Valley Regional Complex. Ivee Johnsen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to pace Fremont at the plate, with Jessica Broadbent also driving in a pair of runs.

Bingham 8, Lehi 4

In a 6A state tournament game with big momentum swings, No. 3 Bingham outlasted No. 6 seed Lehi for the victory to march on in the winners bracket. Bingham jumped ahead 3-0 in the fourth inning, only to have Lehi go ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning. The Miners didn’t panic and responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth as Rian Howland led the way going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Brecka Larson earned the win for the Miners striking out 15 in 6 2/3 innings.

Riverton 14, Davis 4

Tessa Hogue, Baylee Martinez, Jaydan Bushman and Brooke Tacke all drove in two runs as top seed Riverton jumped out with three runs in the first inning against No. 5 seed Davis and rolled for its second win of the day in the 6A state tournament. Peyton Sanchez pitched four innings and struck out one as the Silverwolves marched through the winners bracket.

Pleasant Grove 7, Mountain Ridge 1

Brooke Fisher went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs, while Grace Norman went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs as No. 4 seed Pleasant Grove topped No. 8 seed Mountain Ridge for the victory in the 6A state tournament elimination game. Keslie Draney pitched all seven innings for the Vikings with four strikeouts and just one run allowed.

Bingham 11, Fremont 7

Gracelyn Lemke smashed two home runs and two in five runs, while Shyann Banasky homered as well and drove in two runs as third-seeded Bingham won its second 6A state tournament game of the day to upend No. 7 seed Fremont. Brecka Larson had another strong outing striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings, with Kamrie Cowley pitching the final 2 2/3 innings.

Herriman 9, Lehi 5

Ayvree Egelund led No. 2 seed Herriman past No. 6 Lehi in a 6A state tournament elimination game as she went 2 for 3 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs. Tanzie Smith also put a charge into the ball with two home runs and three RBIs of her own. Ashlyn Beratto struck out four to earn the victory as the Mustangs extended their season another day.