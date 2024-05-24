In the wake of a historic settlement involving the NCAA, the future of collegiate athletics is being hotly debated.

Understandably, congressional leaders have begun to weigh in publicly on what that future of collegiate sports in the United States should look like. And perhaps more importantly, on what role the federal government should play in deciding that future.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has been among the leaders involved in drafting proposed legislation that would provide antitrust protection and regulation to college athletics. In a new statement, he made it clear that he believes the best path forward is for federal lawmakers to act.

“Today’s settlement presents a significant change for a college athletics system still facing tremendous legal uncertainty absent Congressional action,” Cruz said. “I carefully worked with athletic associations, conferences, universities, and student-athletes across the country to put forth draft legislation that would allow for this agreement, including the revenue-sharing provisions, with degrading the educational benefits many student-athletes receive. Overall, I believe this agreement demonstrates the urgent need for Congress to act and give the more than half a million student-athletes across the country to continue using athletics as a path to get an education and develop life skills for their future.”

The call for federal involvement in college sports isn’t new. And some key NCAA leaders reiterated their desire for Congress to get involved in order to preserve what college athletics has been, or at least an approximation of it, when news of the NCAA settlement broke.

Said Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins: “The settlement, though undesirable in many respects and promising only temporary stability, is necessary to avoid what would be the bankruptcy of college athletics. To save the great American institutions of college sports, Congress must pass legislation that will preempt the current patchwork of state laws; establish that our athletes are not employees, but students seeking college degrees; and provide protection from further antitrust lawsuits that will allow colleges to make and enforce rules that will protect our student-athletes and help ensure competitive equality among our teams.”

Not all congressional leaders are interested in government involvement in college sports, however.

Rep. Lori Trahan’s response to the NCAA settlement was nearly the inverse of Cruz’s. She believes that college leaders must collectively bargain with student athletes going forward, rather than look to preserve what college sports have traditionally looked like.

“This agreement is a massive victory for athletes who create the value in college sports and deserve a share in the multi-billion dollar revenue they generate,” Trahan, D-Mass., said in a statement. “Over the past decade, college athletes have sued for violations of their rights in court, and they’ve won significant progress not just for themselves but athletes everywhere. Rather than asking Congress to turn back the clock, college leaders should take this opportunity to embrace a future where athletes have a seat and a voice at the table when decisions are made about the industry built on their hard work.”

Whatever the path forward for collegiate athletics is, the debate is likely to continue in the near future, although Cruz is hopeful that federal legislation will be passed this year. He gave it a 50-50 chance.

“The clock is running,” Cruz told The Associated Press earlier this spring. “It’s not too late to get it done, but we’re getting close to it being too late to get it done. I still think there are elements there of getting bipartisan agreement. We just have not been able to get everyone to the table to sign off.”