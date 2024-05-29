Fans in the gallery reach out to Scottie Scheffler as he walks to the 10th tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Scottie Scheffler is no longer facing charges related to his run-in with a Louisville police officer on May 17 ahead of Day 2 of the PGA Championship.

Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell announced Wednesday during a court hearing that his team will not move forward with their case against Scheffler.

“Scheffler was not required to be in the courtroom for the hearing,” according to ESPN.

Related The officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has been disciplined for having his bodycam off

Scheffler had been facing four charges related to the May 17 encounter, which occurred as police were dealing with the aftermath of a fatal traffic accident near Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club.

He was stopped by Det. Bryan Gillis as he attempted to make his way into the club. Gillis alleged that Scheffler had disregarded instructions and assaulted him.

Scheffler was arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, but he made it back to the club in time to play in the second round of the PGA Championship, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers. His attorney, Steve Romines, had previously said that Scheffler would plead not guilty and would not accept a plea deal,” per ESPN.

Last week, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced that Gillis had been disciplined for failing to have his body camera on during the encounter with Scheffler.