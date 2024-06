Union’s Peyton Marx throws a pitch during a 3A state tournament bracket baseball game against Juab at Salt Lake Community College in West Jordan on Monday, May 6, 2024. Union won 3-2.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Baseball

Austin Park, Juab, SS/P, Jr.

Led the state in RBIs with 58 and had .568 BA, 41 runs, .989 SLG, 7 HRs, 23 XBH, 80 strikeouts, 43 IP and 19 SBs.

3A Player of the Year

Peyton Marx, Union, P/UT, Sr.

Helped take Union to its first championship in 35 years with a 9-2 pitching record, 52 strikeouts, 1.200 OPS, 47 RBIs and 21 XBH.

3A Playoff MVP

Peyton Marx, Union, P/UT, Sr.

3A First Team

Wade Stilson, Emery, SS/P, Sr. — .534 BA, .616 OBP, .795 SLG, 43 SBs.

Maizen Prichard, Carbon, OF/P, Sr. — .420 BA, 0.897 ERA, 39 IP.

Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, CF, Sr. — .473 BA, 31 RBIs, 17 XBH.

Connor Cowan, Juab, 1B/P, Jr. — .395 BA, 35 RBIs, 4 HRs, 11 Sbs, .510 OBP, 4-1 record.

Trenton Ludlow, Canyon View, OF, Jr. — .416 BA, .500 OBP, 47 hits, 28 RBIs, 45 runs.

Kanyon Mattinson, Juab, P, Sr. — 80 strikeouts, 2.6 ERA.

Gannon Labrum, Union, CF, So. — 1.355 OPS, 49 RBIs, 47 RS, 20 XBH.

Cameron Calvez, Canyon View, C, Sr. — .411 BA, .529 OBP, 37 Hits, 36 RBIs, 7 HRs.

Brigham Spens, Morgan, OF/P, Sr. — .308 BA, .448 OBP.

Krue Warren, Grantsville, SS, Jr. — .398 BA, 33 hits, 40 runs, 20 RBIs, 8 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 14 SBs.

Mason Stilson, Emery, 2B, Sr. — .398 BA, .550 OBP, .500 SLG, 31 SBs, .941 fielding %.

Brett Darrow, Grantsville, 3B/P, Sr. — .377 BA, 29 hits, 37 runs, 31 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 14 SBs, 1.85 ERA.

Stratton Orgill, Grantsville, 1B, Sr. — .406 BA, 27 hits, 39 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 7 HRs.

Ben Harden, Morgan, 1B, Sr. — .430 BA, .535 OBP, 3 HRs, 38 RBIs.

3A Second Team

Kyle Brimhall, Grantsville, RF/P, Sr.

Bryce Bowles, Juab, CF, Sr.

Bo Stevens, Manti, OF, Sr.

Kayson Bailey, Manti, P, 1B, Sr.

Jaxon Jensen, Canyon View, P, Sr.

PJ Hancock, Union, P/SS, So.

Jace Barlow, Carbon, C, Sr.

Will Minkevitch, Ogden, P/C/3B, Sr.

Westin Willis, Providence Hall, CF/P, Sr.

Zack Millett, Canyon View, P/OF, Sr.

Kade Larsen, Emery, C, Sr.

Camron Talbot, Morgan, P/SS, Jr.

Rydge Butler, Carbon, 2B, Jr.

Reggie Hafen, Richfield, INF/P, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Bryce Swapp, North Sanpete, OF/P, So.

Diego DeLeon, Ogden, SS/P, Sr.

Memphis Butler, ALA, 1B/P, Jr.

Malik Fautin, Richfield, Jr.

Britton Keisel, Manti, 3B/P, Sr.

Cooper Derbidge, Summit Academy, P/3B, Jr.

Bryson Perry, North Sanpete, SS/P, Sr.

Hayden Rich, Union, C, Jr.

Braxton Henningson, Manti, 3B/P, Sr.

Beck Sheffield, Morgan, P/OF, Jr.

Kohen Peterson, South Summit, SS/P, Sr.

Kai Hansen, Juab, C, Jr.

Brady Anderson, Canyon View, 1B/P, Jr.

Treven Gilbert, Emery, P/1B, Jr.

Tyson Marx, Union, P/1B, So.