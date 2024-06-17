Boston Celtics' Neemias Queta (88) celebrates with Sam Hauser (30) after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Boston.

For the second time in four seasons, a former Utah State basketball star is an NBA champion.

Former Aggies center Neemias Queta won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics on Monday night, as the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden to win the series, 4-1.

Queta is in his third NBA season — and first with Boston — after being a second-round draft pick in 2021. After the Sacramento Kings waived Queta in mid-September, he signed with the Celtics on a two-way deal a week later.

He ended up sticking with the team and playing in 28 regular-season games, averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Queta scored in double-figures in back-to-back games (16 and 19, points respectively) in mid-April and had a pair of double-doubles in December.

Queta played in three postseason games — his only NBA Finals appearance came in Game 4, when he played five minutes and made his only field goal while adding a blocked shot as the Celtics lost by 38.

The 7-footer also played in two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and former USU teammate Sam Merrill — in the conference semifinals. He played a total of eight minutes with two points and three rebounds in that series.

Merrill won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.