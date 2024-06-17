Raja Bell of the Utah Jazz maintains ball control during the game against the New Jersey Nets at the EnergySolutions Arena.

BYU and Utah took their shot at landing one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting class — Dia Bell, the son of former Utah Jazz guard Raja Bell.

On Monday, the younger Bell made his commitment to the college of his choice, and it wasn’t to a school in the Beehive State.

Dia Bell, instead, committed to Texas and former BYU quarterback Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns’ XX-year head coach.

Bell is rated a five-star prospect, the No. 2 quarterback nationally and the 10th overall recruit in the 2026 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

BYU offered Bell last summer, while Utah offered him in January.

Bell, though, is taking his talents to Austin, after receiving nearly 40 scholarship offers from a long list of power conference suitors, according to 247 Sports.

Bell preps at American Heritage High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Last year, he threw for 1,929 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and (Texas quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator AJ) Milwee,” Bell told On3 on his decision to commit to the Longhorns.

“They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”

His father, Raja Bell, was a member of the Utah Jazz from 2003-05, then again from 2010-13.