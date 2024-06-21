Utah athletic director Mark Harlan is one of two new members of the 12-member United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Collegiate Advisory Council.

The USOPC announced Friday that Harlan, along with USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen, will replace Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and former Penn State AD Sandy Barbour on the council.

Smith and Barbour were founding members of the council and completed their terms.

“It is a great honor to be called to serve on the USOPC Collegiate Advisory Council, and to contribute to the collaboration that will bring even greater alignment between our country’s intercollegiate athletics organizations and the work of the Olympic and Paralympic movements to support the collegiate athletes who compete for Team USA,” Harlan said in a statement.

“The University of Utah is uniquely positioned to play a strong role in these efforts, with Salt Lake City’s history and future aspirations as an Olympic Games host, as well as the 30-plus Team USA athletes affiliated with the university who competed in the 2022 Winter Games.”

Harlan and Cohen will begin their six-year terms during the council’s annual meeting at the Women Leaders in Sports national convention this fall.

The council describes its primary objective as working in these three areas: “strengthening the pathway for athletes competing in both the college and Team USA systems, messaging the value of college sports on campus, and aligning stakeholders to enhance development opportunities.”

Cohen will serve as the council’s liaison to Women Leaders in Sports, and her appointment comes as Los Angeles prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in 2028.

Utah is expected to host the Winter Olympics in 2034, and there will be a final vote on July 24 regarding the matter, as the Deseret News reported.

Harlan, who has three decades of experience in college sports administration, has been Utah’s AD since 2018.

“We’re excited to bring Jen and Mark into the fold and are incredibly grateful for their willingness to lean-in and serve on our Collegiate Advisory Council,” Bernard Muir, USOPC Collegiate Advisory Council chair and Stanford athletic director, said in a statement.

“Both have done an incredible job at their respective institutions, and their unique perspectives and experiences will be invaluable to the group as we welcome them this fall.”