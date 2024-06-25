Athing Mu is in last place after falling in the women's 800-meter final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Monday, June 24, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

Athing Mu is an Olympic gold medalist, a world record holder and only a few years ago, the World Athletics Female Rising Star of the Year.

Yet she won’t be in Paris this summer at the Olympics representing the United States.

Mu, an overwhelming favorite to make the U.S. Olympic team for the 2024 Games, tripped during the final of the 800 meter dash at the U.S Olympic Track and Field trials on Monday night and as a result failed to make Team USA.

A subsequent appeal by Athing was denied, The Associated Press reported, though details of the review by USA Track and Field officials were not provided.

Mu’s coach, Bob Kersee told Yahoo Sports, “She took it hard and she should. It’s a four-year wait for another Olympic Trials. I told her, ‘Accept the pain. You worked hard for this. But don’t let it tear you down.”

There were plenty of reactions to Athing not making Team USA, across the sports world.

Said former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III: “Athing Mu was tripped in the 800 (meter), fell down in the first 200 (meters) of the race and I can’t help but feel TERRIBLE for her. She got her Olympic opportunity taken away from her by something out of her control. That’s HEARTBREAKING.”

Fellow middle distance runner Sage Hurta-Klecker wasn’t happy on behalf on her competitor, saying, among other things, “I’m really pissed on how that played out.”

Hurta-Klecker suffered a fall herself in the semifinals of the 2021 Olympic Trials, and Athing’s fall Monday may have cost her a spot on the U.S. Olympic team this year, too, forcing her off the track momentarily.

Hurdler (400 meters) Rai Benjamin watched the race from the sideline and later told NBC: “And you just — you feel for her, because it’s, like, she’s supposed to be there, you know? But that’s just USA Track & Field. Like, it’s the hardest team to make, and anything can happen here.”

Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson went so far as to speculate that the trip may have been the result of some intentional movement by one of Athing’s fellow runners, noting “I don’t like Athing Mu — the reigning Olympic champion in the 800 (meter) — missing the Olympics because of a fall is shameful. What’s to say tripping won’t be strategic. I wanted to see more angles of how the trip occurred.”

That idea was quickly countered by many in the track and field world, though, and as reported by AP, “protests are granted when there’s clear evidence of a runner obstructing another runner. Incidental contact is considered part of normal racing.”

Beyond Athing’s status when it comes to the Paris Games, no question was raised more following her fall than whether or not Olympic Trials are the most effective means of selecting Olympians to represent the U.S.

The Guardian’s Beau Dure notes that the trials system utilized by the U.S. may in fact not be the best system to decide the team, something Mu’s own coach argued a bit when he told reporters Monday, “I’ve coached it, I’ve preached it, I’ve watched it,” Kersee said. “And here’s another indication that regardless of how good we are, we can leave some better athletes home than other countries have. It’s part of our American way.”

The solution, Dure writes, could be “the world championship model (which) hints at a way to make sure athletes like Mu aren’t left out. World Athletics reserves spaces for defending champions and for Diamond League season winners, and a country that has a defending champion can bring a fourth person to the championships.”

Dure noted, though, that such a system isn’t exactly American. By most accounts, American sports value clutch performances at the right — think playoffs and tournaments — over sustained excellence. That is why the playoffs are prioritized in sports like the NFL (Super Bowl anyone), Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NHL, college basketball (March Madness).

A desire for clutch performances in specific moments, rather than over the course of a season or seasons is one of the reasons why college football’s postseason has undergone so many changes in the sports history.

It is that same desire that make the U.S. Olympic Trials a thing and many in the track and field community expressed the belief that trials are the best way to decide Olympians, even as Mu will miss out and the U.S. will be without the reigning Olympic champion in the 800 meter dash this summer in Paris.

“I think we all feel terrible for Athing,” said gold medalist Michael Johnson. “Our US Trials selection policy works best because it eliminates politics in selection. And the strength and depth of the US team allows such a policy.”

Or as Ato Bolden said: “It doesn’t matter who you are. You’re guaranteed drama (with the Olympic Trials). It’s (USA Track and Field) the toughest team in the world to make.”