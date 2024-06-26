Unlike last year, when everyone knew that the San Antionio Spurs were taking French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first overall selection, this year’s No. 1 pick is a little more up in the air, though most outlets are projecting the Atlanta Hawks to select French forward Zaccharie Risacher tonight.

The Utah Jazz have the No. 10 and 29 selections in tonight’s first round, plus No. 32 overall at the start of the second round.

For the first time ever, the NBA is splitting its draft into two days, with the first round being held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MDT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the second round being held on Thursday at 2 p.m. MDT at ESPN’s New York studios.

Here’s how you can watch the 2024 NBA draft.

2024 NBA draft

Wednesday (first round)

Start time: 6 p.m. MDT.

TV: ABC and ESPN.

Livestream: ESPN+, watchESPN.com.

Thursday (second round)

Start time: 2 p.m. MDT.

TV: ESPN.

Livestream: ESPN+, watchESPN.com.