The 2024 NBA draft is just a few hours away (6 p.m. MDT, ABC and ESPN), and the Utah Jazz are in the lottery for the second straight year, selecting No. 10.

Utah also has the No. 29 pick in the first round, along with second pick of the second round (No. 32 overall), which will be held on Thursday (2 p.m, MDT, ESPN),

Here’s a look at four prospects the Jazz could select with the No. 10 pick tonight as they look to build around Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George.

Rob Dillingham — ESPN, USA Today

Position: Guard.

Previous team: Kentucky.

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 164 pounds.

What they’re saying: “Dillingham could be attractive to a Jazz team in the market for additional shot creation, shot-making and overall star power in the backcourt. Utah’s front office visited him in Los Angeles this past week to get a better feel for him as a player, as he was unable to work out for teams for much of the pre-draft process because of an ankle injury.” — Jonathan Givony

Tidjane Salaun — Yahoo

Position: Forward.

Previous team: Cholet Basket (France).

Height/weight: 6-foot-9, 207 pounds.

What they’re saying: “Salaun capped his season for Cholet on a high note, averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 25 minutes per game during the second round against Paris Basketball. He is one of the youngest players in the draft, turning 19 in August, and could be a good fit in Utah with his size and shooting ability, playing alongside Keyonte George. Salaun has met with teams in the 5-12 range and likely won’t fall outside of the lottery.” — Krysten Peek

Position: Guard.

Previous team: KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia).

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds.

What they’re saying: “The Jazz could certainly use a point guard and should be willing to play the long game in regard to his (knee) injury given their current organizational direction. Topić's passing and playmaking would blend nicely with Keyonte George, last year’s first-round pick.” — Sam Vecenie

Ron Holland — The Ringer

Position: Forward.

Previous team: G League Ignite.

Height/weight: 6-foot-7, 197 pounds.

What they’re saying: “League sources say the Jazz are looking to package the 29th and 32nd choices to move up in the draft, and a few of those sources say that Utah’s intentions aren’t just to consolidate those two late picks but to move up from no. 10. Who might Utah be targeting? That much is unknown, but I’d be looking for a backcourt partner for Keyonte George: Stephon Castle? Devin Carter? If the Jazz stay put, Holland’s relentless mentality seems like a fit, too, although he doesn’t provide playmaking.” — Kevin O’Connor