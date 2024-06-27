One more pick remains for the Utah Jazz in the 2024 NBA draft — No. 32 in the second round, which resumes Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. MDT.

Coming off what has been deemed a successful first round for Utah, which included the selections of Cody Williams at No. 10 and Isaiah Collier at No. 29, who are the Jazz projected to take with their final pick in the draft?

There isn’t consensus among draft experts, with multiple notable players still available.

Kyle Filipowski — Duke

A power forward/center listed at 6-foot-11, Filipowski was largely projected to be a first-round selection, but went undrafted on Day 1.

What they are saying: “Filipowski is the best player remaining on my board, a 6-foot-11 player with dribble-pass-shoot skills at the center position. Those players tend to be worth a large amount of value on the court offensively, and Filipowski was also productive in both years at Duke. Teams do have questions on what his defensive role is, but it’s hard for me to envision Filipowski still on the board after watching the playoffs and seeing how valuable being able to play five-out was on the court. The Jazz could easily envision Filipowski as a ready-made replacement for Kelly Olynyk after the team traded him to the Toronto Raptors this past year.” — Sam Vecenie

Johnny Furphy — Kansas

A 19-year old Australian wing listed at 6-foot-8, 189 pounds, Furphy — like Filipowski — was expected to be a first round selection but didn’t hear his named called Day 1. Somewhat of a surprise entry to the draft, Furphy has the potential to be an NBA wing.

What they are saying: “Johnny Furphy’s fairly simplistic and translatable combination of positional size, shooting and play-finishing could have been enough for a team in the 20s. But his athletic-test results were disappointing at the combine, and a 189-pound frame at his size suggests he’s at least a year from being physically ready for NBA minutes.” — Jonathan Wasserman

Adem Bona — UCLA

A 21-year old center, listed at 6-foot-8, 243 pounds, Bona is known for his athleticism, wing span and work ethic. A raw product in terms of offensive skill, Bona could step in and make an immediate impact on an NBA team with his effort alone.

What they are saying: “The Nigerian-born big man had an up-and-down season on a disappointing UCLA team. But he has several key ingredients that should allow him to thrive in a protracted role as a finisher and switch defender as he adds more polish.” — Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo

Bobi Klintman — Cairns Taipans (Australian National Basketball League)

A 21-year-old wing, and a large wing at that at 6-foot-9, Klintman has played both at the NCAA level at Wake Forest and as a professional in Australia. He is the raw, untapped sort of prospect with high-end potential overall, and an offensive shot that should allow him to contribute fairly early at the NBA level, after he shot 36% from 3-point range in the NBL.

What they are saying: “Klintman has a great frame and a shot that looks like it will project. At 6-9 with his movement skills, there’s a lot to like about his long-term potential as a do-it-all wing who has potential as a developmental prospect.” — Kyle Boone

KJ Simpson — Colorado

A three-year player with the Buffaloes, Simpson is a small (listed at 6-feet, 187) guard that nonetheless displayed considerable scoring chops. His lack of size is a detriment on defense, but Simpson is a good athlete, albeit not a great one.

What they are saying: “Over the course of three seasons at Colorado, Simpson has shown tremendous improvement and now has emerged as an NBA-caliber guard. Leading the offense on a talented Buffaloes team with multiple NBA prospects, he has broken out as the type of player who has the ability to flirt with a triple-double on any given night. He’s a lethal scorer, great passer and productive positional rebounder.” — SI staff