Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in action during the first period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington.

With Utah playing host to NHL action beginning this fall, a whole new cast of characters is coming to town.

Just as NBA legends and superstars have visited the Delta Center over the years, so too will the NHL’s elite to face Utah Hockey Club, which begins its inaugural campaign Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

There’s no current shortage of star power around the hockey world these days.

Here are five players you’ll want to see in action when they come to Salt Lake City this season.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks center

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard plays during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Philadelphia. | Matt Slocum

Utah’s NHL debut on Oct. 8 will feature the rising phenom Connor Bedard, who is widely considered to be the top young talent of his generation.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard exploded onto the scene as a rookie this past year, tallying 22 goals and 61 total points.

Such an effort earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s most outstanding first-year player. The 18-year-old is one of the youngest players to ever win the award.

With the Blackhawks in Utah’s division, Hockey Club supporters will have a front-row seat to witness Bedard’s ascension to becoming the next NHL superstar. Perhaps the famous 1990s Utah-Chicago rivalry between the Jazz and Bulls could soon return in hockey form.

When Bedard will play in Utah: Oct. 8 and Feb. 25.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs center

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. | Jeffrey T. Barnes

Auston Matthews is coming off one of the most prolific goal-scoring seasons of all time. He netted 69 goals, the most by any player since 1996.

The American star has averaged an amazing 46 goals per season since reaching the NHL in 2016. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in 2022.

When Matthews will play in Utah: March 10.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche center

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. | David Zalubowski

The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon has a unique combination of skill and power that have made him a rabid point-producing force for Colorado, where he racked up 140 points this past season and 111 in 2022-23.

With the Avalanche in Utah’s division and just a state away, a regional rivalry between the two clubs is almost guaranteed to develop, with MacKinnon serving as the obvious face of the foe.

When MacKinnon will play in Utah: Oct. 24 and Dec. 27.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers center

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Edmonton won 6-3. | Rick Scuteri

Many consider Connor McDavid to be the best player in all of hockey right now. After all, he was named MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite his team losing in the Finals.

A three-time Hart Trophy winner already at age 27, McDavid has led the league in points five times and in assists on four occasions. No Oilers player has dominated at such a high level as McDavid since the great Wayne Gretzky himself.

When McDavid will play in Utah: Nov. 29.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals left wing

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. | John Locher

Though he isn’t the monstrous on-ice force he once was, the living legend Alex Ovechkin is still a capable scoring threat with plenty left in the tank, which he’ll need in order to claim one of hockey’s greatest achievements.

Through 19 seasons, Ovechkin has scored 853 goals, trailing Gretzky by just 41 for No. 1 on the all-time NHL career leaderboard. His 895th goal likely won’t occur this season, but Ovechkin bringing his pursuit of the record to Utah will be must-see TV.

When Ovechkin will play in Utah: Nov. 18.