Connecticut players celebrate their win over San Diego State in the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. Connecticut won 76-59. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Andre Johnson Jr. has helped the UConn Huskies win the last two men’s college basketball national championships, and now he’s headed to the Beehive State.

Late last week, Johnson announced that he is transferring to UVU.

Listed by UConn at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Johnson hails from Connecticut and walked on to the Huskies program after high school.

He wound up playing sparingly in two seasons, both of which concluded with Connecticut winning the national title. In all, Johnson appeared in 22 games over his two campaigns with the Huskies and scored three points.

Those three points came during the 2024 NCAA Tournament as he made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of UConn’s second round drubbing of Northwestern.

Johnson entered the transfer portal at the end of May and geographically made an interesting decision, as he chose UVU over Winthrop (South Carolina), James Madison (Virginia), Central Connecticut and Bryant (Rhode Island).