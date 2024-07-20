COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored on a penalty kick in the 89th minute to lift the Colorado Rapids to a weather-delayed 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Bassett was fouled by Justen Glad and delivered the winning kick, beating RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers to the top center.

Andrés Gómez scored two goals for his fourth brace of the season for Real Salt Lake.

Gómez staked RSL to an early 1-0 lead but the Rapids went ahead 2-1 when Jonathan Lewis and Sam Vines scored four minutes apart late in the half. Bassett assisted on both goals.

After the second half was delayed for nearly two hours due to lightning and severe weather, Gómez tied it in the 49th minute, ripping a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

The victory gave the Rapids their first Rocky Mountain Cup title since 2020.

The Rapids have gone 6-0-2 in their past eight home matches.

Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, 44 points) is in third place in the Western Conference and Colorado (12-9-5, 41 points) moved into fourth place heading into a month-long break from MLS play.

The MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars takes place in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday and the annual Leagues Cup runs from Friday to Aug. 25.