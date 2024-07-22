The Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Four Utah Royals players will represent their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amandine Henry, Mina Tanaka, Macey Fraser and Ify Onumonu are among the 56 NWSL players competing in the Olympics this summer, according to the league.

The NWSL has more players on Olympic rosters than any other league.

The Royals signed three replacement players, including former BYU midfielder Ellie Boren, to fill in for the Olympians while the team competes in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, the club announced on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the four Utah Royals players who will compete in the Olympics.

Amandine Henry, France

Henry was traded to the Royals midseason from Angel City FC. She won the NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns in 2017. She spent the majority of her professional career in Europe, specifically with Lyon.

The midfielder has played for the French women’s national team for 15 years. She was the team’s captain from 2017 to 2020 and won the Silver Ball award for the second best player of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, according to the Royals.

GOAL has Henry ranked as the tenth best NWSL player in this year’s Olympics.

In the group stage of the Olympics, Henry and Les Bleues will play Colombia on Thursday, Canada on Sunday, and New Zealand on July 31.

Mina Tanaka, Japan

The Royals signed Tanaka earlier this month. She has yet to play for the team but is under contract through 2025.

Tanaka has spent the majority of her career playing in Japan in the Tokyo Verdy Beleza and INAC Kobe Leonessa leagues. She made her debut for Japan’s national team in 2013 and represented the country in the 2020 Olympics and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, according to the Royals.

GOAL has Tanaka ranked as the ninth best NWSL player in this year’s Olympics.

In the group stage of the Olympics, Tanaka and Japan play Spain on Thursday, Brazil on Sunday, and Nigeria on July 31.

Macey Fraser, New Zealand

Fraser joined the Utah Royals in April, when she signed a three-year contract with the team.

The 21-year-old has appeared in four games for the Royals, including two starts, and has played for New Zealand five times, according to the team. Fraser is the only one of the Royals’ Olympians to not have experience at a major international tournament.

Her first two group stage matches will be played against Canada on Thursday and Colombia on Sunday. She will play teammate Henry on July 31 in New Zealand’s final group stage match.

Utah Royals FC defender Sydney Miramontez (17) jumps to head a ball against Seattle Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) during their match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Friday, June 28, 2019. | Silas Walker, Deseret News

Ify Onumonu, Nigeria

Onumonu has been with the Royals since the beginning of the season, which is the club’s first season back in the NWSL. She has appeared in five games for the Royals as a substitute.

The 30-year-old forward grew up in California, but she ultimately decided to represent Nigeria in international play. Nigeria is where her parents are from.

Onumonu made her debut for Nigeria in 2021 and was a member of the team’s roster that competed in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Onumonu and Nigeria play Brazil on Thursday and Spain on Sunday in their first two group stage matches. Onumonu faces fellow Utah Royal Tanaka on July 31.

2024 Paris Olympics women’s soccer format

Twelve countries will compete in the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The teams were broken into three groups of four.

In the group stage round, each team will play a game against each member of its group. The two teams that finish in the top two of the group will advance to the knockout stage of the quarterfinals. The two best third-place teams will also advance to the quarterfinals, according to FIFA.

The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals. The losers of the semifinals will play in the bronze medal match, and the winners will play for the gold and silver medals in the final.