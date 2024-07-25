American Fork plays Lone Peak in the 6A girls soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The high school girls soccer season kicks off in less than two weeks, and familiar faces will again be the favorites.

All five of last year’s state champs were tabbed as the team to beat in their respective classifications in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings — Lone Peak, Maple Mountain, Green Canyon, Ogden and Rowland Hall.

Lone Peak went 20-1 last season en route to the 6A state championship, and it returns 46 goals from that team and 16 shutouts as it looks to become the first 6A team to repeat as state champs.

A year ago, Maple Mountain was the surprise 5A champs as it entered the playoffs with a No. 10 RPI ranking. But with six notable contributors back from that team, expectations are high for the Golden Eagles to pick up where they left off.

In 4A, Green Canyon is loaded with returning talent from last season’s 19-1 team. It received the bulk of the first-place votes from the rest of the 4A coaches.

Ogden beat Morgan in last year’s 3A state championship game, and those same two teams will open the season 1-2 in 2024, with Ogden getting the slight nod in extremely tight voting from the coaches. Alexis King is taking over as head coach for Ogden.

Just like Ogden will begin its title defense in 3A with a new coach, so will Rowland Hall in 2A, as Torrey Sasaki has taken over the reins of the program. Rowland Hall beat Waterford and St. Joseph by one goal each en route to the title a year ago, and those same three teams will be in the mix in 2A again.

Deseret News girls soccer preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2023 record)

Lone Peak (20-1) Davis (16-1) American Fork (13-6) Mountain Ridge (13-5) Copper Hills (14-4)

Others receiving multiple votes: Layton, Skyridge, Farmington, Bingham.

Class 5A

Team (2023 record)

Maple Mountain (14-6)

Bountiful (15-5)

Olympus (13-6)

Skyline (15-2)

Clearfield (14-4)

Others receiving multiple votes: Brighton, Alta, Wasatch, Springville, Bonneville, Salem Hills, Northridge, Kearns, Woods Cross, East.

Class 4A

Team (2023 record)

Green Canyon (19-1) Ridgeline (15-5) Park City (17-3) Mountain Crest (11-7) Stansbury (17-3)

Others receiving multiple votes: Timpanogos, Crimson Cliffs, Sky View, Snow Canyon, Murray, Desert Hills, Mountain View.

Class 3A

Team (2023 record)

Ogden (17-2) Morgan (14-5) Canyon View (17-3) Judge Memorial (5-6) Manti (14-4)

Others receiving multiple votes: Juan Diego, Ben Lomond, Delta, Layton Christian.

Class 2A

Team (2023 record)

Rowland Hall (14-3) Waterford (16-3) St. Joseph (11-7) Maeser Prep (9-6) American Heritage (10-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Beaver, Grand, Millard, Parowan.