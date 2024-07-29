Tennessee Titans cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (32) warms up during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, July, 24, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Gabe Jeudy-Lally’s college career took him to three different universities.

He’s hoping the start of his NFL career will keep him around Tennessee, though.

The former Vanderbilt, BYU and Tennessee cornerback went undrafted back in April, but after signing with the Titans, he made a strong impression during OTAs and minicamps during the summer.

That included some reps with Tennessee’s starting defense.

Can Jeudy-Lally turn the opportunity into a spot on Tennessee’s 53-man roster?

The next month-plus will give us that answer — the Titans opened training camp Wednesday, starting the ticking clock as teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players on the active roster by the start of the regular season.

While it’s not uncommon for one or two undrafted players to make a 53-man roster as a rookie, the odds are squarely stacked against those hoping to make that dream a reality.

In the case of Jeudy-Lally, though, the talented cornerback has already turned heads. A solid training camp could land him a spot on the active roster, it appears.

Will Gabe Jeudy-Lally make the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster?

Jeudy-Lally spent three of his collegiate seasons playing in the SEC — two at Vanderbilt and one at Tennessee — sandwiched around his one year at BYU in 2022. That perhaps gave him an experience advantage when it came to offseason workouts.

During OTAs and mandatory minicamps in May and June, Jeudy-Lally caught the attention of reporters. He took some first-team reps during mandatory minicamp while fellow cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — a key offseason trade acquisition from Kansas City — rested with lingering knee issues.

“He’s really smart. Really keen to the game. He’s a student of the game and always asking questions. I see him after practice every day trying to get better. As a rookie, he’s doing everything correctly,” Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, one of the team’s projected starters, told A to Z Sports.

“He’s giving himself the best opportunity to be great this year and really have an impact on this team. We see it as veterans. In a new system, everybody is equal. It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a veteran, whoever gets it the fastest is going to be given more reps,” Awuzie said.

In his 53-man roster projection before Titans training camp started, ESPN’s Turron Davenport predicted Jeudy-Lally would be one of seven cornerbacks to make Tennessee’s active roster, saying, “Jeudy-Lally impressed during OTAs and minicamp.”

A to Z Sports’ Sam Phalen listed Jeudy-Lally as one of five undrafted rookie candidates in Titans training camp who could make the 53-man regular season roster.

“Jeudy-Lally has good size and length at cornerback. His long arms and measurables make him valuable on the perimeter and demonstrate a high ceiling,” Phalen wrote. “He’s someone who could have a big enough impact on special teams to crack the roster while exciting defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson with his physical tools and motor.”

Key dates for Gabe Jeudy-Lally and the Tennessee Titans

The Titans will open preseason play on Aug. 10 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee will then host the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 17 before wrapping up preseason action at the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 25.

Cutdown day in the NFL this year will be Aug. 27 — prior to 2 p.m. MDT that day, all NFL teams must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the active roster.

The Titans open the regular season on Sept. 8 at the Chicago Bears.

What undrafted rookies with Utah ties are in training camps?

Right now, there are 15 undrafted rookies with Utah ties trying to make a roster during training camp.

That list includes: