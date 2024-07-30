Ryan Murphy, of the United States, competes during a heat in the men's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Bernat Armangue, Associated Press
Krysyan Edler

By Krysyan Edler

Krysyan is the assistant editor over newsletters for the Deseret News and also writes about sports.

American swimmer Ryan Murphy had a big day on Monday.

Moments after winning bronze in the men’s 100-meter backstroke — his third-consecutive Olympic medal in the event, according to USA Today — he learned the gender of his first child.

After Murphy finished the race, he walked toward his wife in the crowd, who was holding a sign that said, “Ryan it’s a girl!”

Murphy shared a photo and video of his wife with the sign on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Safe to say that yesterday was a good day,” he wrote in the post.

The soon-to-be dad was asked about the moment in a press conference after the race. He said the couple had been guessing the gender of their baby for a while.

“That just kind of lit me up and brought this night to a whole other level,” he said, per The Associated Press’ Janie McCauley.

Murphy is from Jacksonville, Florida, and is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan. In the press conference, he voiced his hope that she becomes friends with another star athlete’s baby — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I don’t know how far along Trevor Lawrence and his wife are, but I think he has a daughter on the way so I hope our daughters can be friends,” he said, per NBC Sports.

Earlier this month, Lawrence announced that he and his wife are expecting a girl on Instagram. She will be their first child.

What Olympic events is Ryan Murphy competing in?

The Paris Games are Murphy’s third Olympics. His 100-meter backstroke medal was his seventh Olympic medal.

Murphy has a chance to add to this week’s excitement later this week.

On Wednesday, he will compete in the men’s 200-meter backstroke.

