The 2024 high school girls soccer season gets underway next week for teams in Class 5A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new girls soccer coaches in 5A this year: Brady Nicholls (Bonneville), Bailey Pollock (Roy), Sam Gomez (Highland), Gabi Cheng (West), Harry Roberts-Hunt (Spanish Fork) and James Pena (Timpview)

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 4 girls soccer projections

Region 4

1. Kearns Cougars

Head coach: Jennasee Robison (eighth year)

2023 record: 12-3 (first in Region 4 with a 9-1 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 5-0, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Vicky Espinoza, Defender, Sr.

Zaiah Menlove, Midfielder, Sr.

Yendry Ocampo, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Stacy Hernandez, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Natalie Lara Lopez, Midfielder, Fr.

Thianna Garcia Ramirez, Midfielder. Fr.

Lizette Arceo, Defender, Fr.

Coach comment: “With all 11 starters returning for the 2024 season, we are looking to work hard to continue to be competitive. A few incoming freshmen will round our team out and push us to be more rested on the field. We look forward to fighting to keep a top spot in our region and becoming more competitive at the state level.”

2. Hunter Wolverines

Head coach: Cherilyn Foster (third year)

2023 record: 6-8 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 6-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 4-0, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

3. Granger Lancers

Head coach: Tyler Stockstill (second year)

2023 record: 4-12 (fifth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A

2023 postseason: Missed playoffs

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2023 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Ariana Guzman, Defender, Sr.

Kato Makoni, Defender, Sr.

Nicole Blandon, Forward, Jr.

Daniela Rivera, Midfielder, So.

Key newcomers:

Athena Oro, Midfielder, Sr.

Guadalupe Reynaga, Midfielder, Sr.

Coach comment: “The Granger High School girl’s soccer team is eager to hit the field with renewed determination and a fresh perspective. After a challenging 4-12 season, the team looks forward to building from their late-season success by returning 10 experienced varsity players. This core group brings valuable experience, leadership, and a strong desire to improve. In addition to our returning varsity players, we have some promising new talent from the JV squad and incoming freshmen.

“Our coaching staff is focused on building a cohesive team that emphasizes an all-in mentality, competitiveness, and enjoying every moment along the way. With an emphasis on fitness and injury prevention for the longer season, we are committed to maximizing each player’s potential. The team will face tough competition from league rivals, but with the experience and determination of our returning players, we are up for the challenge. Consistency and staying injury-free will be crucial in maintaining a competitive edge throughout the season. The dedication of our players and coaching staff, combined with the lessons learned from last year, set the stage for a season of growth, improvement, and success.”

4. West Jordan Jaguars

Head coach: Rafael Bastidas (third year)

2023 record: 7-10 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 6-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 6-0, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jaycee Garcia, Def, Sr.

Angie Fernandez, Def, Sr.

Angie Bastidas, For, Jr.

Avery Weeks, Mid, Sr.

Vanessa Smith, Mid, Jr.

Lilleigh Andrus, For, Sr.

Tatiana Cortes, Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited and have a lot of new girls but see a lot of potential and desire from them.”

5. Taylorsville Warriors

Head coach: Gilleb Williams (second year)

2023 record: 5-12 (fourth in Region 4 with a 5-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Kearns, 4-1, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jackie Hererra, Midfielder, Jr.

Lillian Horton, Defender, Jr.

Fernanda Rico, Midfielder, Jr.

Alyssa Nish, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mayah Williams, Forward, Fr.

Nikita Wold, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our team showed a lot of potential last season. We’re hoping to keep building on that and really capitalize on our momentum and manage games better this year. We have a lot of potential and talent. We just need to put it together and make it work for us.”

6. Cyprus Pirates

Head coach: Tara Cripe (second year)

2023 record: 0-14 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A

2023 postseason: Missed playoffs

2023 offense: 0.3 gpg (No. 28 in 5A)

2023 defense: 4.5 gpg (No. 27 in 5A)

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

Head coach: Lou Plank (17th year)

2023 record: 15-5 (second in Region 5 with a 11-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 1-1 (4-2), in the 5A 5A Championship

2023 offense: 3.2 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2. Clearfield Falcons

Head coach: Kelly Parke (second year)

2023 record: 14-4 (first in Region 5 with a 12-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 1-0, in the 5A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Coach comment: “Should come back strong with expectations to win region and state.”

3. Northridge Knights

Head coach: Thomas Zarate (fifth year)

2023 record: 9-7 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Roy, 4-2, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

4. Woods Cross Wildcats

Head coach: David Newman (fourth year)

2023 record: 9-8 (fifth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 3-1, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Lizzie Cowle, Sr., Center Back.

Syd Oakes, Midfield, So.

Clara Howes, Forward, So.

Bailey Brown, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’ll be a young team but hopefully we can adapt quickly.”

5. Box Elder Bees

Head coach: BJ Barber (second year)

2023 record: 9-8 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 3-1, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 2 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Brooklyn Hadfield, Center Back, Sr.

Karli Andersen, Midfield, Jr.

Des Elegante, Center Mid, Jr.

Oakley Norman, Outside Back, Jr.

Oaklee Wylie, Midfield, Jr.

Ari Poll, Outside Back, Jr.

Maddie Johnson, Outside Back, Jr.

Emma Nelson, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Taylor Nye, Striker, Fr.

Milley Barber, Center Back, Fr.

Coach comment: “We graduated a lot of seniors last year, but have several returning juniors and sophomores from last year that contributed to our varsity team. Our incoming sophomore and freshmen players are a strong group that will help us stay competitive for the next few years.”

6. Roy Royals

Head coach: Bailey Pollock (first year)

2023 record: 5-13 (sixth in Region 5 with a 4-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 4-2, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Taylor Delgado, Striker, Sr.

Eva Reed, Midfielder, Jr.

Remy Erickson, Striker, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited to return to the program, but this season as the head coach. I anticipate some changes with the addition of West Field, but I am eager to lead our girls to compete in our region with the 2024 team. Roy’s program always has outstanding, competitive, and uplifting players that inspire one another to do their best.”

7. Viewmont Vikings

Head coach: Spencer Keddington (11th year)

2023 record: 5-13 (tied for seventh in Region 5 with a 3-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 4-2, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Brooklyn Jones, Midfielder, Sr.

Taylor Feinauer, Defender, Sr.

Mazie Tullis, Forward, Sr.

Tally Smith, Defender, Jr.

Annie Layton, Forward, Jr.

Susan Lamb, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a hard working bunch of girls. I think that we will be able to compete well in a tough Region 5.”

8. Bonneville Lakers

Head coach: Brady Nicholls (first year)

2023 record: 4-13 (tied for seventh in Region 5 with a 3-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to East, 1-0, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 26 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Meili Larsen, Striker, Sr.

Camila Arreguin, Midfielder, Sr.

Hallie Nelson, Outside Back, Sr.

Aniston Clawson, Midfielder, Jr.

Moza Bikyeombe, Midfielder, Jr.

Stacey Tesch, Outside Back, Jr.

Miley Falk, Wing, Jr.

Kambry Dalton, Wing, So.

Maggie Anderson, Center Back, So.

Berkley Stein, Center Back, So.

Lily Atkinson, Keeper, So.

Key newcomers:

Liliana Amarillo, Midfielder, So.

Sophie White, Midfielder, Fr.

IzzeBella Burrus, Striker, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a young team with a lot of talent. I’m excited about our potential, we have a good mix of ages that all bring different skill sets to the team. I also feel like we have good depth and am looking forward to surprising some people this season.”

Region 6 girls soccer projections

Region 6

1. Olympus Titans

Head coach: Jamie Evans (fifth year)

2023 record: 13-6 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 8-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 2-1, in the 5A Semifinals

2023 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hope Munson, Defender, Sr.

Joss Baker, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Anna Neff, Midfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: “Last year we were a very young team. We have got some amazingly talented players back on our roster! We are looking to build a team with both the leadership and experience of our senior players and skill and ability of our younger group.”

2. Skyline Eagles

Head coach: Yamil Castillo (15th year)

2023 record: 15-2 (first in Region 6 with a 11-1 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 2-1, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2023 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hadley Delaney, returning Sr. Captain, one of the best defenders in the state.

Zoe Liang, returning goalie. Jr. Goalie who started varsity since her freshman year.

Matea Liddiard, returning Sr. Captain who started as a freshman for the Varsity team.

Key newcomers:

Abi Deans, another returning Sr. Very experienced defender.

Ashley Price, returning Jr. Expectations she will be our leading scorer this year.

Caroline Handy, top class defender.

Coach comment: “We will always challenge to finish on the top. A very realistic opinion is while most of the schools are expecting us to rebuild, we have enough talent to make a dip run into the tournament. I believe we will surprise everybody.”

3. Brighton Bengals

Head coach: Sara Cowley (fifth year)

2023 record: 13-6 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 8-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 0-0 (5-3), in the 6A Semifinals

2023 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Bailey Brown, Defender, Sr.

Paige Christensen, Forward, Sr.

Lucy Nelson, Midfield, Sr.

Emry Stott, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sarajane Mikell, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “As we look ahead to the upcoming season, I’m excited about our team’s potential. We’ve been working hard to strengthen our roster. With our dedicated players and supportive fans, I’m confident we’ll have a great opportunity to have a successful season.”

4. East Leopards

Head coach: Javier Viana (seventh year)

2023 record: 10-8 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 2-0, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Norah Baayd, Defender, Sr.

Ashely Black, Defender, Sr.

Jazmin Cortes, Forward, Sr.

Addison Feldman, Midfielder, So.

Marley Blalocky, Defender, Jr.

Molly Bell, Midfielder, Sr.

Mimi Levy, Defender, Sr.

Hattie Sargent, Forward, Sr.

Elsie Miller, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Mabel Meinhardt, Forward, Fr.

Delaney Snow, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: “East is coming into a rebuilding year. We will be young, energetic, and working to grow! East will have a strong leadership core ready and equipped to lead this young collective of players.”

5. Alta Hawks

Head coach: Mackenzie Hyer (seventh year)

2023 record: 9-9 (fifth in Region 6 with a 6-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 6-1, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Lizzie Cowdell, Midfielder, Sr.

Sophie Johnson, Midfielder, Sr.

Coach comment: “Young team but competitive players. Looking to improve in our tough region.”

6. Highland Rams

Head coach: Sam Gomez (first year)

2023 record: 3-14 (tied for sixth in Region 6 with a 1-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 1-0, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 25 in 5A)

2023 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Meg Murdock, Forward, Sr.

Claire Giles, Defender, Sr.

Norah Schriever, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sofie Ray, Defender, So.

7. West Panthers

Head coach: Gabi Cheng (first year)

2023 record: 2-14 (tied for sixth in Region 6 with a 1-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A

2023 postseason: Missed playoffs

2023 offense: 0.3 gpg (No. 27 in 5A)

2023 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 28 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Abbey Thornton, Midfielder, Sr.

Lillie Brennan, Defender, Sr.

Ryan Alvey, Forward, Sr.

Mac Beckham, Defender, Sr.

Alisha Damian, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sarah Pappas, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Grace Silva, Forward, Jr.

Elsa Bloch, Midfielder, Fr.

Region 8 girls soccer projections

Region 8

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

Head coach: Clif Swain (third year)

2023 record: 14-6 (third in Region 7 with a 8-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A

2023 postseason: Beat Bountiful, 1-1 (4-2), in the 5A 5A Championship

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kesley Jewkes, Forward, Sr.

Sierra Jacobson, Midfielder, Sr.

Anna McMaster, Defender, Sr.

Anya Gulley, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Ari Bunce, Midfielder, Jr.

Mateya Hall, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited for the new year and our returning players. We have a chance to have a solid year.”

2. Wasatch Wasps

Head coach: Tara Lundberg (third year)

2023 record: 12-6 (second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 0-0 (3-1), in the 5A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Sicily Clark, Forward, Sr.

Lucy Jibson, Defender, Sr.

Aspen Ivie, Midfielder, Sr.

Ellie Karl, Midfielder, So.

Talia Wagstaff, Midfielder, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kate Miller, Defender, Jr.

Andie Dummar, Midfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a strong season with several returning seniors. The positive culture of the program is growing, we are focused on what it takes to succeed and we are excited to get the season underway. The players are on the same page and striving to make a difference on and off the field. With a respectable showing at state last year the girls are looking to finish strong again this year.”

3. Springville Red Devils

Head coach: Jeff Jensen (third year)

2023 record: 12-6 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-3 (6-5), in the 5A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Mattie Neves, Forward, Jr.

Halle Hall, Midfield, Jr.

Caroline Penrod, Keeper, Jr.

Madi Jackson, Defense, Sr.

Mercedes Kentjanaputra, Defense, Sr.

Claire Kirby, Forward, So.

Sophie Hatfield, Defense, Jr.

Adalie Dodd, Midfield, Jr.

Sammy Hullinger, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

Sage Conrad, Forward, Jr.

Audrey Pennington, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to defend our title as the 2023 region champions. We will have a younger team as we graduated 10 seniors last year. We expect a great season full of exciting attacking soccer.”

4. Timpview Thunderbirds

Head coach: James Pena (first year)

2023 record: 11-6 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-2, in the 5A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Liv Sanches, Midfield, Sr.

Leah Atuaia, Midfielder/ Defender, So.

Nielie Biggs, Defender, Sr.

Sophie Bateman, Defender, Sr.

Ellie Robertson, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Maggie Barajas, Midfielder, Fr.

Claire Badger, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: “I expect nothing less than a competitive and challenging opponent day in and day out. I believe that every team should be respected but not feared so upon that we hope to have a great season. We believe in our game plan and in those who will represent us. We will do our very best as a staff to properly prepare for each game and our players to give the best showing possible. We will take it one step at a time.”

5. Salem Hills SkyHawks

Head coach: Kyra Peery (third year)

2023 record: 7-10 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 4-1, in the 5A First Round

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

6. Spanish Fork Dons

Head coach: Harry Roberts-Hunt (first year)

2023 record: 8-10 (fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 2-0, in the 5A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Lexi Kovatch, Winger, Sr.

PJ Ashworth, Forward, Sr.

Cassie Larsen, Center Back, Jr.

Laney Forbush, Midfielder, Sr.

Tylee Noah, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sienna Hunt, Winger, Fr.

Maddy Day, Center Back, So.

Avary Levanger, Goalkeeper, So.

Kylie Harris, Winger, Jr.

Maddy Miller, Jr.

Coach comment: “A very strong group of returning upperclassmen, ready to work and improve on last year. They are driven to elevate this program, and find success in their senior year. I think we could surprise a few people and turn a few heads this year. Our younger players joining the varsity group this year will really elevate us.”

7. Cedar Valley Aviators

Head coach: Mitchell Hart (sixth year)

2023 record: 2-14 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A

2023 postseason: Missed playoffs

2023 offense: 1 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2023 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kelsey Woodbury, Forward, Sr.

Gabriella Filimoeatu, Defender, Sr.

Elli Reese, Midfielder, Sr.

Sophie Wallace, Defender, Sr.

Brynn Bassett, Defender, Jr.

Olivia Jones, Midfielder, Jr.

Cienna Filimoeatu, Midfielder, Jr.

Mckenna Myers, Midfielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Zuri Gray, Goalkeeper, Fr.

Makena Fullmer, Forward, Fr.

Jordyn Rideout, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited to kick off the new season. We have a group of amazing seniors and hardworking underclassman. The girls have been working hard in the offseason to create a positive environment going into the fall.”