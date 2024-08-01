Ridgeline plays Green Canyon in the semifinals of the boys high school 4A soccer championship at Zions Bank Field in Herriman on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The 2024 high school girls soccer season gets underway next week for teams in Class 4A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new girls soccer coaches in 4A this year: Ellie Durfey (Orem), Jim McKenna (Murray), Joe Hayes (Sky View) and Cade Miller (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 8 girls soccer projections

Region 8

1. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Robyn Bretzing (seventh year)

2023 record: 13-4 (tied for first in Region 8 with a 8-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 2-1, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2023 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Haley Hutchings, Forward, Sr.

Eleanor Haslam, Forward, Sr.

Malia Jessop, Midfield, Sr.

Makenzie Currey, Midfield, Sr.

Ali Strong, Midfield, Sr.

Emily Bergero, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Georgia King, Defender, Sr.

Rayley Searle, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Havyn Carter, Midfield, So.

Yuna Han, Midifield, So.

Madisyn Searle, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to begin the 2024 season. We return eight of our varsity starters and bring in some excellent freshmen talent. We have great depth in all positions and will look to our seniors for outstanding leadership on and off the field. With our coaching staff returning for another year, we are ready to compete in Region 8 and challenge for a region and state title.”

2. Mountain View Bruins

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Terrika Turner (third year)

2023 record: 13-5 (tied for first in Region 8 with a 8-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 2-0, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2023 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Ashley Hamblin, Defender, Sr.

Bree McCarter, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Mayzie Ford, Midfielder, Sr.

Makenna Grimley, Forward, Sr.

Lucy Konold, Forward, Sr.

Lucy Farmer, Defender, Sr.

Izzy Bramble, Forward, Jr.

Ava Golding, Midfielder, Jr.

Molly Yeates, Defender, Jr.

Mary Fishbein, Midfielder, So.

Zoey Floyd, Defender, So.

Jill Konold, Midfielder, So.

Key newcomers:

Eden Petersen, Forward, So.

Sana Ueno, Midfielder, Jr.

Channing Peterson, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the upcoming season with a big senior class coming back to make some big contributions. We are really looking forward to seeing some new players shine out on the field and push this team to have another awesome season.”

3. Uintah Utes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: James Glenn (third year)

2023 record: 9-9 (tied for third in Region 8 with a 5-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 4-0, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2023 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 18 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Emma Glenn, forward/midfield, Jr.

Desi Bolton, Fullback, Sr.

Taylor Smith, Center Back, So.

Alaya Malone, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Abby Rubio, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Ella Henline, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Athena Oldham, Forward, Fr.

Izzie Lawson, Forward, Fr.

Lily Hardy, Goalkeeper, Fr.

Coach comment: “We lost some key players in key positions to graduation but we have a strong freshmen class coming up that will play a part for our team. I think we may be up and down a little bit throughout the season but we should compete well in our region.”

4. Provo Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cesar Castaneda (second year)

2023 record: 6-10 (fifth in Region 8 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 3-0, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 18 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

Coach comment: “I believe that this season will be promising as we strive for growth and development.”

5. Orem Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ellie Durfey (first year)

2023 record: 7-8 (tied for third in Region 8 with a 5-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Cedar City, 4-1, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 17 in 4A)

2023 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 17 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Payson Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: David Kindrick (third year)

2023 record: 3-13 (sixth in Region 8 with a 0-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 4A

2023 postseason: Missed Playoffs in the 4A

2023 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 21 in 4A)

2023 defense: 4.4 gpg (No. 24 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Sophie Frisby, backline, Sr.

Olivia Nielson, mid/F, Sr.

Noelle Muhlstein, mid, Sr.

Brooklyn Sperry, GK, Jr.

Miley Miller, backline, Jr.

Sydney Muhlstein, mid/F, So.

Marlie Sorenson, mid/F, So.

Key newcomers:

Anaya Neilson, mid/F, Fr.

Taylor Vincent, backline, Fr.

Lileana Blanco, mid/F, Fr.

Coach comment: “Young and improving.”

Region 9 girls soccer projections

Region 9

1. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kat Esplin (fourth year)

2023 record: 13-5 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 10-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 2-0, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kate Garrett, Midfielder, Sr.

Quinci Smith, Forward, Sr.

Macey Woolley, Forward, So.

Moxie Smith, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ali Van Gilder, Forward, Jr.

Claire Cowan, Midfielder, Sr.

Alayna Gardner, Defender, Jr.

Hailey Nelson, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Coach comment: “We graduated a large senior class, but have a lot of talent coming back.”

2. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Benji Nelson (10th year)

2023 record: 13-5 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 10-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 2-0, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 6 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Carly Knudsen, Center Mid, Sr.

Emery Simister, Forward, Jr.

Ellie Wheaten, Center Back

Key newcomers:

Lilly Evans, Midfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: “Expecting to be a contending team for the state championship.”

3. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Connor Brown (third year)

2023 record: 13-6 (third in Region 9 with a 9-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 2-1, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 4.4 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jolee Irvin, Striker, Sr.

Sydnee Crowton, Midfielder, Sr.

Macie Hoskins, Defense, Sr.

Lottie Smith, Striker, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Eleanor Armour, Midfielder, So.

Scarlet Losee, Midfielder, Fr.

Kenzlie Stuart, Striker, So.

Coach comment: “I’m excited about the opportunity for the girls to grow. Every year there are ups and downs that the girls experience individually and as a team that help them become better people. I expect this year will be the same.”

4. Dixie Flyers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Butcher (second year)

2023 record: 5-11 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Logan, 3-2, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 25 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Sadie Sparks, Defender, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Millie Olsen, Defender, Fr.

5. Cedar City Reds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Kamachi (29th year)

2023 record: 8-10 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 3-1, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2023 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 19 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Tai Palmer, Center Back, Sr.

Kenzie Bird, Wing, Sr.

Cambria Simper, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Kelcie Orton, Wing, Sr.

Eliza Heaton, Midfield, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are returning an experienced group so our expectations are pretty high coming into the season. We have a good mix of Seniors and Juniors with a few sophomores mixed in. There are also some quality Fr. who might be able to step in and help out.”

6. Hurricane Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Rafael Novoa (third year)

2023 record: 3-12 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 8-0, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 24 in 4A)

2023 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 22 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Pine View Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sam Johnston (17th year)

2023 record: 1-14 (seventh in Region 9 with a 1-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A

2023 postseason: Missed Playoffs in the 4A

2023 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 26 in 4A)

2023 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 25 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kiley Droubay, DF

Ashley Leavitt, FW

Casey Morley, MF

Coach comment: “We have a good senior class and we are excited for this year.”

Region 10 girls soccer projections

Region 10

1. Park City Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Anthony DiCicco (third year)

2023 record: 17-3 (first in Region 10 with a 12-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 2-0, in the 4A Championship

2023 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Lauren Kindt, Forward, Sr.

Abby Hanton, Forward, Sr.

Sutton Hull, Forward, Sr.

Olivia Johnson, Goalkeeper/Midfielder, Sr.

Rae Roderick, Defender, Sr.

Hailey Olsen, Midfielder, So.

Coach comment: “The start of a new season is always an exciting moment. While we’re looking to build on the successes of last season, we know that this is a different campaign that will present new challenges and opportunities for us to tackle those challenges head on together.”

2. Murray Spartans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jim McKenna (first year)

2023 record: 12-6 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 5-0, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Autumn Mead, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Bonnie Hendricksen, Center Back, Sr.

Addy Simmons, Outside Back, Sr.

Zella James, Center Back, Jr.

Reese Workman, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bailey Trujillo, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: “Murray has a strong returning group of seniors and juniors for the 2024 season and expected to challenge for the region title.”

3. Stansbury Stallions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Spencer Call (sixth year)

2023 record: 17-3 (second in Region 10 with a 10-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 2-1, in the 4A Semifinals

2023 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2023 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Emie Major, Midfield, Jr.

Sofia Munoz, Midfield, Sr.

Katelynn Kitchen, Forward, Sr.

Jordan Collins, Forward, Sr.

Kelsie Hinkle, Defender, Jr.

Emily Phillips, Defender, Jr.

JoJo Sartori, Midfield, So.

Hope Watterson, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of talent in the program, girls who have had success at the Fresh/Soph and JV level, combined with three returning starters and several girls who were varsity subs last season, so we look forward to competing in the region and in state.”

4. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Jahnke (third year)

2023 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Provo, 0-0 (4-3), in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

June Joseph, Goalkeeper, So.

Julia Willham, Forward, Sr.

Kyrie Evans, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ava Kirkpatrick, Defender, So.

Coach comment: “We graduated eight seniors who started, but we will look to reload our roster with girls who got varsity time last year, JV girls ready to contribute and a strong freshmen class.”

5. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Davis (third year)

2023 record: 6-10 (fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 3-1, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 20 in 4A)

2023 defense: 3.9 gpg (No. 23 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Wilcox (third year)

2023 record: 3-14 (sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 14-0, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 22 in 4A)

2023 defense: 5.6 gpg (No. 26 in 4A)

Coach comment: “Hoping to have a great season.”

7. Cottonwood Colts

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bryce Harvest (second year)

2023 record: 3-12 (seventh in Region 10 with a 1-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Murray, 5-0, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 19 in 4A)

2023 defense: 2.7 gpg (No. 20 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Lulu Vernon, Forward, Sr.

Sophie Yates, Midfield, Jr.

Alyssa Julian, Defender, So.

Piper Wilking, Defender, So.

Key newcomers:

Ana Covington, Striker, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re a young team with a lot of varsity that’s striving to make a name for ourselves as we head into the season.”

Region 11 girls soccer projections

Region 11

1. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kirt Sadler (third year)

2023 record: 19-1 (first in Region 11 with a 9-1 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A

2023 postseason: Beat Park City, 2-0, in the 4A Championship

2023 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

2023 defense: 0.5 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kesleigh Maw, Outside Back, Sr.

Ingrid Haberstick, Centerback, Sr.

Kyleigh Hastings, Forward, Sr.

Katelyn Jensen, Forward, Sr.

Capriel Winder, Midfielder, Sr.

Chloe Sadler, Midfielder, So.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “I’m excited we got this upcoming season. We are returning six starters and we have a bunch of young players ready to set up.”

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Richard Alexander (first year)

2023 record: 15-5 (third in Region 11 with a 7-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 1-0, in the 4A Semifinals

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Sky View Bobcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Joe Hayes (first year)

2023 record: 7-11 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 1-0, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

2023 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Haylee Hansen, Midfielder, Sr.

Allie Spackman, Midfielder, Sr.

Kate Sunstrom, Defender, Sr.

Maddi Corbridge, Defender, Sr.

Sage Dayton, Forward, Sr.

Bella Hall, Defender, Jr.

Brynlee Thatcher, Defender, Jr.

Dani Hoth, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Kaia Erickson, Defender, Jr.

Kaytlin Erickson, Midfielder, Jr.

Langi Pututau, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “Improve on last year’s 7-11 record.”

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Beus (third year)

2023 record: 11-7 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 3-2, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

5. West Field Longhorns

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cade Miller (first year)

First-year school

Returning contributors from other schools:

Avery Charlesworth, Keeper, Sr.

Haylee John, Defense, Sr.

Liv Holmes, Defense, Sr.

Ally Hatch, Defense, Sr.

Ashlyn Carlton, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Maisey Miller, Defense, Sr.

Kenley Fuit, Midfield, Jr.

Halle Wyatt, Defense, Jr.

Pressly Weeks, Midfield, So.

Phalastine Odeh, Midfield, So.

Coach comment: “Growing pains. Everything about this team is new. The group of girls work at every practice to improve and we aim to finish the season a stronger, more unified group compared to how we start.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Natalie Norris (seventh year)

2023 record: 7-9 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 3-1, in the 4A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2023 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Mia Lopez, Midfield/Forward, Sr.

Onyx Kennington, Defender, Sr.

Alana Anderson, Forward, Sr.

Ada Schultz, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of experience, leadership, and talent last season, but we’re excited for this new one to see who steps up and what we can become as we continue to gel and work to create a great experience all together.”

7. Bear River Bears

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jessica Waite (second year)

2023 record: 4-12 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A

2023 postseason: Lost to Uintah, 4-2, in the 4A First Round

2023 offense: 1 gpg (No. 23 in 4A)

2023 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 21 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Gracie Meeds, Wing, Sr.

Livia Meeds, Center Back/outside back, Sr.

Janessa Esquivel, Attacking Mid, forward, Sr.

Lexi Winn, Center Forward, Jr.

Adelai Allen, Defensive Mid, Jr.

Emry Crowther, Attacking Mid, So.

Key newcomers:

Mylie Reese, Attacking Mid, Fr.

Rylie Marshall, Wing, Fr.

Bailey Roberts, Center Back/outside back, Fr.

Coach comment: “Our outlook on this season is positive. While we lost a few strong seniors, we return a majority of our varsity starting lineup and are adding in some strong underclassmen. We are excited to continue to grow our program and see what this group can do to compete with the strong teams in our region.”