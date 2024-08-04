Crimson Cliffs’ McKay Wright (34) and Parker Andrus (53) tackle Ridgeline’s Indiana Judd during a 4A semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Crimson Cliffs won 31-24.

Crimson Cliffs coach Wayne Alofipo doesn’t believe his team should be the favorite to repeat as Region 9 champs after graduating almost all of its starters a year ago. He thinks the favorite label should go to more experienced teams like Desert Hills and Dixie.

His Region 9 peers aren’t in agreement.

All but one Region 9 coach believes Crimson Cliffs tabbed the defending 4A state champion Mustangs as the front runner in the Southern Utah region in 2024.

Crimson Cliffs reached the semis in 2021, lost in the championship in 2022 and then won the championship in 2023. It’s been a steady progression for the school now entering its sixth season.

What Crimson Cliffs lacks in returning starters, it makes up for it in so many other areas.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the community and in the program, and even down to the little league, there’s a belief. With everything we’ve done, there’s a standard now that people have to live up to, and that’s starts with us as coaches, we have to live up to that and push and continue to raise the bar,” said Alofipo, whose team returns one offensive starter and two defensive starters.

It has the pieces to live up to that expectation again.

Even though Crimson Cliffs graduated 42 seniors from a year ago, Alofipo said the team has roughly 40 seniors on the team this year. They will make up the bulk of the replacement starters this year after they waited their turn at the junior varsity level. And many of those same players got mop-up duty in the second half last season when the coaching stuff pulled starters amid blowout wins.

“I can’t tell you we have the same level of talent we had last year, but we do have a lot of talent. It’s just different. That’s what’s so sweet and fun about high school. Our job as coaches is you’re going to get a variety of talent and weakness, and our job is to figure out who we are this year,” said Alofipo.

A year ago Crimson Cliffs won the region and state title with the top scoring offense and defense in 4A.

That efficiency on both sides of the ball ensured that a Region 9 team won the state title for the second straight season after a five-year drought from 2017-2021 .

Crimson Cliffs isn’t the only team capable of making a run at a Region 9 3-peat.

Desert Hills returns roughly half its starters from a year ago, including 2,000-yard rusher Tytan Mason. Snow Canyon has a mix of experience and quality newcomers to make a run at a region title. Dixie has a similar mix, and veteran coach Blaine Monkres’ teams are all always in the mix.

All four schools finished tied for second in Region 9 a year ago with 4-2 records in region.

“We have a few returners from last year that I am excited to see how they have developed in a year. Kids have been working hard in the weight room in the off season. Hopefully we have enough players to compete in a very tough region,” said Monkres, who is entering is 34th season as head coach.

Region 9 football region projections

While Monkres has 33 years of head coaching experience in Utah, the other six coaches have a combined 28 years of experience. Sixteen of those weren’t even Region 9.

Hurricane’s new coach Jerry Cowan coached at Duchesne for 16 total seasons with a record of 155-44 and four 1A state championships.

“Hurricane won the lottery with their new coach in Jerry Cowan. He just oozes winning,” said Alofipo.

Hurricane hasn’t won a state title since 2011, but the younger ages were extremely talented last year which gives Cowan a quality foundation to try and build the program back up.

Cedar is another school with a new head coach as Tre Hiatt is taking over the Reds program. All of his previous coaching experience has been at the high school level, including last year as the offensive coordinator at SUU.

“We’ll have teams with veteran coaches that want to show that their programs are solid and continue to excel. There will be those teams with new coaches wanting to make their mark in region and beyond. In all it should add up for an exciting season full of competition, fun, some disappointment and joy,” said Desert Hills coach Solomona Tapasa.

Region 9 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Wayne Alofipo

In two seasons as head coach, he’s led Crimson Cliffs to a 23-4 record including a runner-up finish in 2022 and a state championship in 2023. He’s a graduate of West High School and Dixie State University.

Coach Wayne Alofipo’s general outlook

We are excited for our challenge this year to replace 19 starters from last year’s team. We have a lot of young men who are competing and eager to fill those spots and roles. IQ will play a big factor to help us with lack of varsity experience that we will have this year but that will fall primarily on us coaches to help these young men improve in that regard and have them ready to compete. Fortunately these young men have had such great examples of what the standard and expectations since we became a program for what it takes to be successful on and off the field.

Crimson Cliffs overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 13-1 (first in Region 9 with a 6-0 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 2 in 4A 2023 postseason: Beat Green Canyon, 33-0, in the 4A 4A championship All-time record: 36-25 (5 years) State titles: 1 (2023) Region titles: 2 (2022 co, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Andy Stokes

2023 offense: 44.57 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Easton Webster

Malakai Alofipo

McCord Christiansen

Key offensive newcomers

Maddux Alofipo

Caiden Garcia-Casey

Boston Barrows

Defensive coordinator: Wayne Alofipo

2023 defense: 11.36 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

One returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

McKay Wright

Key defensive newcomers

Max Griffiths

Brayden Smith

Kayson Cuff

2. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Solomona Tapasa

Brought a wealth of college coaching experience to his first season last year at Desert Hills as the Thunder posted a 7-5 record. Most recently he was an assistant coach at Southern Utah University.

Coach Solomona Tapasa’s general outlook

We are excited for this upcoming season. Our team has put more time and effort into this offseason than we have seen in awhile. Even though we had a good number of multi year starters move on, we have a really good group returning this year. We return a number of starters on both sides of the ball but also have some good athletes that got heavy varsity rotation last season that now have their chance to be in that first group. Defensively we were very young last year with multiple sophomores and juniors in the starting lineup. Those young guys grew a lot and have now become experienced contributors as part of a senior heavy group. Collectively they have a greater grasp on what is expected defensively. on offense we return one or two players in each position group. That dynamic has already provided some much needed leadership and consistency. The new comers have had great tutors to get up to speed on what it takes to compete at the varsity level. Special Teams also benefit from returning our kicker, punter and the long snapper that finished last season, with a number of potential guys to handle the return duties. Of coarse you always feel better when your team leaders are not only exceptional athletes but also extraordinary young men.

Desert Hills overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 7-5 (tied for second in Region 9 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 10 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 34-16, in the 4A quarterfinals All-time record: 117-65 (16 years) State titles: 3 (2013, 2016, 2022) Region titles: 4 (2012 co, 2014 co, 2015 co, 2021)

Offensive coordinator: Sam Stevens

2023 offense: 32.5 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Tytan Mason, Sr., RB

Garritt Grondel, Sr., QB

Topper Pattison, Sr., WR

Simon Fuailetolo, Sr., LT

Alec Tafua, Sr., LG

Austin Wintle, Sr., TE

Key offensive newcomers

Trey Hortin, Sr., WR

Luke Bolli, Sr., RG

Michael Vandermyde, Jr., RT

Gavin Young, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Solomona Tapasa

2023 defense: 26.58 ppg (No. 14 in 4A)

Four returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Cyrus Polu, Sr., S/LB

Cooper Clark, Sr., CB/S

Anyzja Cummings, Jr., CB

Beau Meredith, Jr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Isaac Borgeson, Sr., DE

Ryker May, Sr., LB

Broc Mooy, Sr., LB

Zach Darger, Jr., S

3. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Esplin

Entering his eighth season as head coach at Snow Canyon where his teams have posted a 45-29 record the past seven years. He’s a graduate of Snow Canyon High School and the University of Utah.

Coach Mike Esplin’s general outlook

We look forward to this coming season and the team we have coming. We have had kids step up & learn how to be leaders. We have a team that is dedicated to the weight room & training. We have returners coming back in key positions & enough numbers to have depth. The last push of our off season done right will put us in a good position for game 1. We plan to get better every rep.

Snow Canyon overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 7-4 (tied for second in Region 9 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 7 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 49-33, in the 4A second round All-time record: 185-130 (29 years) State titles: 2 (1996, 1999) Region titles: 6 (1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003 co, 2022 co)

Offensive coordinator: Tim Nowatzke

2023 offense: 26.64 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

Six returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

JT Westbrook, Sr., WR

Archie Threlfall, Sr., WR

Max Reynolds, Sr., RB

Hank West, Jr., OL

Andrew Castro, Sr., OL

Cael Johnson, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Karsten Stuart, Sr., WR

Joseph Smith, Sr., QB

Cael Esplin, Jr., RB

Jaxton Hansen, Jr., OL

Porter Terry, Jr., OL

Cam Hill, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Mike Esplin

2023 defense: 21.55 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

Four returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Ryder Ence, Sr., DB

Trey Vaughn, Jr., DL

Diesel Smith, Sr., LB

Archie Threlfall, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Max Reynolds, Sr., LB

Cael Esplin, Jr., LB

Maika Tahu, Sr., DL

Easton Nowatzke, Jr., DB

Calen Kelly, Sr., LB

Porter Hutchings, Jr., LB

4. Dixie Flyers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Blaine Monkres

The most tenured coach in the state, Monkres is entering his 34th season as a head coach in Utah with a 238-135 record. He’s coached at Morgan, Fremont, Murray, Riverton and Dixie. He’s in his second stint at Dixie, where he’s coached a combined 13 years with an 99-53 record and state titles in 2012 and 2014. He’s a graduate of Clearfield High School and Weber State.

Coach Blaine Monkres’s general outlook

We have a few returners from last year that I am excited to see how they have developed in a year. Kids have been working hard in the weight room in the off season. Hopefully we have enough players to compete in a very tough region.

Dixie overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 5-7 (tied for second in Region 9 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 13 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 36-14, in the 4A second round All-time record: 477-272-6 (79 years) State titles: 8 (1957, 1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1998, 2012, 2014) Region titles: 27 (1949, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970 co, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991 co, 1994 co, 2009 co, 2013, 2015 co, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Offensive coordinator: Blaine Monkres

2023 offense: 23.92 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

Four returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Ran Sawyer, Sr., RB

Porter Fielding, Sr., OT

Nash Owens, Sr., OC

Milo Andrus, Sr., OT

Key offensive newcomers

Kaesen Grover, Sr., WR

Tano Anzalone, Jr., Slot receiver

Defensive coordinator: Rick Berry

2023 defense: 27.25 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Ran Sawyer, Sr., LB

Seth Morby, Sr., FS

Aisa Lopati, Jr., DE

Carter Jernigan, Sr., LB

Noah Russell, Sr., DT

Key defensive newcomers

Kolo Lynn, Sr., LB

Aisea Fifita, Jr., DT

Matthew Davison, Jr., CB

Tano Anzalone, Jr., CB

5. Pine View Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: KJ Boyer

The Pine View alum is heading into his third season as head coach after leading the program to a 3-16 record the past two years. He’s a graduate of Dixie State.

Coach KJ Boyer’s general outlook

We are excited for this upcoming year. The boys have been putting all the time plus some extra. We can’t wait for this year.

Pine View overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 3-7 (sixth in Region 9 with a 1-5 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 18 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Cedar, 34-23, in the 4A first round All-time record: 260-171 (41 years) State titles: None Region titles: 12 (1985-co, 1986, 1993, 1994 co, 2001, 2003 co, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2014 co, 2019, 2020)

Offensive coordinator: Todd Shaw

2023 offense: 28.3 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

Four returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Brock Harris, Jr., TE

Caleb Patton, Jr., OG

Boston Willden, Sr., C

Josh Bowler, Sr., OT

Key offensive newcomers

Levi Shaw, Jr., QB

Kyle Richardson, So., RB

Kwade sorenson, Jr., WR

Corbin Yochum, Jr., TE/WR

Talon Abbot, Jr., OT

Defensive coordinator: Kj Boyer

2023 defense: 34.4 ppg (No. 20 in 4A)

Three returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Carson Curtis, Sr., OLB

Cayson Himelright, Sr., FS

Eli Nelson, Sr., MLB

Key defensive newcomers

Trey Mitchell, Sr., SS

Andre Sanchez, Sr., CB

Joseph Burgess, Sr., MLB

Jaxon Blanchard, Sr., CB

Max Durst, Sr., OLB

6. Cedar City Reds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tye Hiatt

Heading into his first season as head coach at Cedar. He’s a graduate of Vale High in Oregon and Southern Virginia University. All of his previous coaching experience came at the college level, including as the offensive coordinator at Southern Utah University last season.

Coach Tye Hiatt’s general outlook

We are excited and eager to start the upcoming season. There will be some new names within the Cedar program as we have some new coaches on staff as well as younger kids stepping up to play at the varsity level. We had a great week of team camp at SUU and now everyone is excited to start training camp at the end of July. We will have our work cut out for us in the season opener playing the reigning 3A State Champion, but our team will be excited and ready to compete in Week 1.

Cedar overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 4-7 (fifth in Region 9 with a 2-4 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 15 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 56-0, in the 4A second round All-time record: 382-344-8 (76 years) State titles: None Region titles: 18 (1953, 1954, 1955, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1985 co, 1987, 1994 co, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2010 co)

Offensive coordinator: Tye Hiatt

2023 offense: 20.36 ppg (No. 19 in 4A)

Five returning starters

Multiple spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Everett Kelling, Jr., QB

Ian Pouha, Sr., OL

Dhago Houchen, Sr., OL

Noah Parker, Sr., OL

Krew Giles, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Trace Oveson, Sr., WR

Dylan Crowley, Jr., WR

Braiden Crain, Jr., WR

Caleb Paule, Sr., RB

Sean Barney, Sr., TE

Jax Olmstead, Jr., OL

Max Gines, Jr., OL

Payton Bunker, Sr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Colter Evans

2023 defense: 28.09 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

Six returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

JT Orr, Sr., LB

Traxton Mitchell, Sr., LB

Ian Pouha, Sr., DL

Tate Hulse, Sr., DL

Trace Oveson, Sr., DB

Zach Reid, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Caleb Brinkerhoff, Jr., DE

Jackson McNett, Sr., DE

Dax Wankier, Jr., LB

Trent Twitchell, Jr., LB

Revin Camp, Sr., DB

Maddux Harris, Sr., DB

Payton Bunker, Sr., DB

Keaton Cox, Jr., DB

Gavin DeMille, So., DB

7. Hurricane Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jerry Cowan

Entering his first season as head coach at Hurricane, Jerry Cowan spent the previous 17 seasons as head coach at Duchesne over two different stints with a combined 155-44 record, including state titles in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020. He’s a graduate of Grand High School and Southern Utah University.

Coach Jerry Cowan’s general outlook

With a new head coach and a relatively young core group of athletes we have an opportunity to be competitive each week. We have a relatively small

Senior class but feel like when we combine the juniors and sophomores we have some good depth. Once we establish the best positions for each athletes skill sets we will be very capable of winning.

Hurricane overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 2-9 (seventh in Region 9 with a 0-6 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 23 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 49-20, in the 4A first round All-time record: 322-379-12 (74 years) State titles: 1 (2011) Region titles: 10 (1965 co, 1980, 1982, 1989 co, 1990, 2005, 2008, 2009 co, 2010 co, 2011, 2012 co)

Offensive coordinator: Cory Ashby

2023 offense: 17.91 ppg (No. 23 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

Gun-T offense

Returning offensive starters

Dylan Gabriel, Jr., QB

Titus Tuinea, Sr., OL

Connor Clyde, Jr., RB

Gage Huntsman, Sr., WR

Austin McRoberts, Jr., Slot/RB

Mathew Parry, Jr., C

Ramsey Olds, Sr., slot

CJ Trump, Jr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Chasten Yasada, Sr., TE

Brody Jacobs, Jr., Slot

Bryon Ireland, Sr., OL

Tanner Matua, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Jerry Cowan

2023 defense: 43.18 ppg (No. 26 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Austin McRoberts, Jr., DB

Brigham kemp, Jr., OLB

Drew Larsen, Jr.,

Titan Wright, DE

Jaxon Winegar, Jr., FS/LB

Krueger Ashby, Sr., DB

Karston Walker, Jr., LB

Diego Hernandez, Jr., DB

Key defensive newcomers