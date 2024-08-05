Provo’s Bryant Larsen catches the ball and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown, bringing Provo up 21-20, in the fourth quarter of the football game against Olympus at Olympus High School in Holladay on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Favored to top Region 8 once again, Provo is returning a number of starters, with 12 in total. After going undefeated in region last year, Provo will hope and strive to have a repeat performance.

Provo will have a first-time starting quarterback behind center in Gehrig Orchard. While Orchard will be asked to lead the Bulldogs, head coach Kirk Chambers feels confident in the production that he expects to see from his entire team, both on offense and defense.

“We will field a young and talented group of players, who have been held to a high standard. Offensively, we look to continue with a balanced attack. Gehrig Orchard will be at the helm as quarterback as a first time starting junior. While we graduated a talented receiving group, we reloaded with senior Bryant Larsen, the junior DeMartini twins and junior Ronnie Wright. Running back will likely be filled by a committee of talented runners with senior Oliver Mackay, junior Malik Filimoe’atu and sophomore Teave Brown. We also return three starters on the line and expect to be solid up front. Defensively, it all starts with returning 1st Team All-State linebacker Hutch Fale. Treden Eyre, Griffin DeMartini, Pulu Weber, Malik Filimoe’atu all look to contribute at linebacker as well,” said Chambers.

Chambers knows that because of the success that his team had last year and the fact that they are the defending region champs, expectations will be high and all teams in the region will be coming for them.

One of those teams eyeing Provo is Spanish Fork. Projected finish as on of the top teams in region 8 this year, Spanish Fork will hope to improve upon their season from last year, where they were ousted from the playoffs in the 1st round at the hands of Bear River.

“We are excited about the returning leaders this season and the very positive off season we’ve had as a team,” said Spanish Fork head coach Dustin Smith.

There will be plenty of cohesion and chemistry on the Spanish Fork offense, with 9 returning offensive players from last year.

Ryder Bowen, Lawson Shepherd, and Ammon Giles will be key offensive additions that will be expected to make an impact this upcoming season.

On defense, Spanish Fork will be welcoming Kal Roberts, Krisjan Gibson, and Gage Christensen.

Salem Hills will see some turnover on both sides of the ball, with just 4 returning starters from last year. With so many additions to the team, Salem Hills head coach Jeff Higginson knows it may take a minute to get the chemistry where he wants it to be.

“This team has worked hard. With so many positions to fill, it’s going to be interesting to see how our season plays out. Our region is going to be challenging but one I feel we are up for,” said Salem Hills head coach Jeff Higginson.

After getting blown out and losing to Salem Hills in the first round of the 4A playoffs last year, Uintah will hope to have a much better performance this year. After finishing last in region and going winless last year, Uintah does not to have a repeat performance.

Key returning starters on offense include quarterback JD Pickup, running back Dace O’Bagy, wide receivers Treycen Jarman and Kaysten Ussery, and offensive lineman Tage Johnson.

Pickup will be hoping to improve upon his impressive 22-23 season production, where he passed for 1332 yards to go along with 9 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.

Just like Uintah, Mountain View will also want to improve upon their finish to last season, one that saw them get bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

This year the Bruins will look to their seniors for leadership and big play ability. The line will be anchored by returning starters Michael Earnest and Andre Romero. Kalvin Floyd and Beau Peterson are outstanding senior skill players that will bring speed and athleticism to.a new offensive system. Returning region leader in rushing, Dexton Havea, will lead the rushing attack. Region 8 outstanding linebacker, landon Shumway, will be joined by Senior returning starter, Kenyon Kunz as the heart of the linebacking core.

One team that is expected to take a step back in Timpanogos. After finishing 2nd behind Provo in the region last year with a record of 5-1 in region and 9-3 overall, Timpanogos will have a number of holes to fill next year as the team saw many vital players graduate.

“We are excited to see what players step up to fill the holes left by one of the most successful classes in school history. A lot of opportunity for some younger players to have their time in under the lights,” said Timpanogos head coach Austin Heaps.

Heaps hopes that with several of the teams losing a number of players to graduation, that leaves the region wide open and up for grabs, allowing his team to build upon the success they had last year.

Just like Timpanogos, Payson is expected to have a down year this year as a they also lose a number of key players and see some significant turnover.

“The success of this upcoming season will depend on several factors, including the development of new talent that will be stepping into key roles. The team has had a great offseason and has the ability to continue to move the program forward. To compete in the region and make a playoff run this year the team will rely on the leadership of the senior class and returning players that have had meaningful varsity experience,” said Payson head coach Brian Wall.

Region 8 football region projections

Region 8 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Provo Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kirk Chambers

Is heading into his fifth season as head coach at Provo, after a 25-17 record the past four seasons. He previously was the head coach at Spanish Fork for three years from 2012-2014, where his teams posted a 23-14 record. He’s a graduate of Provo High School and Stanford University. He spent seven years in the NFL, playing for the Browns, Bills, Bengals and Falcons.

Coach Kirk Chambers’ general outlook

The Bulldogs will field a young and talented group of players, who have been held to a high standard. Offensively, we look to continue with a balanced attack. Gehrig Orchard will be at the helm as quarterback as a first time starting junior. While we graduated a talented receiving group, we reload with senior Bryant Larsen, the junior DeMartini twins and junior Ronnie Wright. Running back will likely be filled by a committee of talented runners with senior Oliver Mackay, junior Malik Filimoe’atu and sophomore Teave Brown. We also return three starters on the line and expect to be solid up front. Defensively, Vili Halasima takes the reins as coordinator. It all starts with returning 1st Team All-State linebacker Hutch Fale. Treden Eyre, Griffin DeMartini, Pulu Weber, Malik Filimoe’atu all look to contribute at linebacker as well. Limhi Mateaki will be expected to be stout up front with fellow senior returning starters Mason Gregory and Fiti Tuilevuka. We expect Oliver Mackay, Jett Schouman, Crew DeMartini, Jaysen Fordham and Bryant Larsen to create havoc in the secondary.

Provo overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 8-3 (first in Region 8 with a 6-0 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 3 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 27-21, in the 4A 5A second round All-time record: 480-475-26 (109 years) State titles: 1 (1982) Region titles: 25 (1923, 1924, 1927, 1930, 1931, 1934, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1945, 1955, 1958, 1965, 1972, 1973 co, 1976 co, 1979, 1981, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1987, 1988 co, 2005 co, 2019, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Garrett Deucher

2023 offense: 30.91 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Limhi Mateaki, Sr., OG

Luke Hansen, Sr., OT

Fiti Tuilevuka, Sr., C

Bryant Larsen, Sr., WR

Oliver Mackay, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Griffin DeMartini, Jr., WR

Gehrig Orchard, Jr., QB

Crew DeMartini, Jr., WR

Malik Filimoe’atu, Jr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Vili Halasima

2023 defense: 17.18 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Hutch Fale, Sr., MLB

Mason Gregory, Sr., DL

Fiti Tuilevuka, Sr., DL

Oliver Mackay, Sr., FS

Crew DeMartini, Jr., CB

Limhi Mateaki, Sr., DL

Griffin DeMartini, Jr., OLB

Key defensive newcomers

Treden Eyre, Jr., LB

Malik Filimoe’atu, Jr., OLB

Jett Schouman, Sr., CB

2. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dustin Smith

Heading into his fifth season as head coach after guiding the Dons to an 21-21 record the past four years. He’s a graduate of Skyline HIgh School and the University of Utah and founded QB Elite in 2011.

Coach Dustin Smith’s general outlook

We are excited about the returning leaders this season and the very positive off season we’ve had as a team.

Spanish Fork overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 3-7 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-4 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 16 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 47-33, in the 4A first round All-time record: 404-478-20 (104 years) State titles: None Region titles: 8 (1935 co, 1961, 1969, 1970 co, 1973 co 1977 co, 1991 co, 2012, 2021 co)

Offensive coordinator: Dustin Smith

2023 offense: 27.5 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

Nine returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Aaron Dunn

Mckay Smith

Brock Jacobson

Bronson Kalauli

Ethan Smith

Kaden Vest

Cael Cabreros

Mckay Mayer

Nixon Warren

Key offensive newcomers

Ryder Bowen

Lawson Shepherd

Ammon Giles

Defensive coordinator: Joe Hernandez

2023 defense: 26.5 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

Four returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Brock Jacobson

Bronson Kalauli

Cael Cabreros

Howie Kinikini

Key defensive newcomers

Kal Roberts

Krisjan Gibson

Gage Christensen

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Higginson

Is entering his fifth season as head coach at Salem Hills after guiding the program to a 20-23 record the past four years. He’s a graduate of Spanish Fork High School and UVU.

Coach Jeff Higginson’s general outlook

This team has worked hard, with so many positions to fill.

Salem Hills overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 8-4 (third in Region 8 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 9 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 45629, in the 4A second round All-time record: 85-90 (16 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Scott Brumfield

2023 offense: 23.92 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Jedi Nealon, QB

Ethan Hopkins, OL

Key offensive newcomers

Peyton Higginson has had a great offseason and will be a big part of the offense., Greyson Wilson will hold down the other side both 6′3 long receivers., Ashton Hanson will be very good inside along with Gus Johnson., We expect big things at running back from Ledger Holmes and Tate Allred.

Defensive coordinator: Derek Campbell

2023 defense: 18.58 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

Two returning starters

4-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Ledger Holmes

Tate Allred

4. Uintah Utes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Francisco Llanos

A graduate of Chamberlain High School in Florida and the University of Southern Miss, he’s heading into his first season as head coach for Uintah.

Uintah overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 2-9 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-6 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 24 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 44-7, in the 4A first round All-time record: 248-439-6 (78 years) State titles: 1 (1994) Region titles: 8 (1931, 1949, 1958, 1959, 1994, 1998, 2000 co, 2001 co)

Offensive coordinator: Francisco Llanos

2023 offense: 19 ppg (No. 22 in 4A)

Five returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

JD Pickup, Sr., QB

Dace O’Bagy, Sr., RB

Treycen Jarman, Sr., WR

Kaysten Ussery, Sr., WR

Tage Johnson, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Clint Sampson

2023 defense: 32.45 ppg (No. 18 in 4A)

Two returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Brody Rhoades, Sr., LB

Logan Evans, Sr., LB

5. Mountain View Bruins

2024 Schedule

Mountain View logo

Head coach: Abe Poduska

Heading into his fourth season as head coach at Mountain View after posting a 5-26 record the past three seasons. He’s a graduate of Clovis High School in California and National University in California.

Coach Abe Poduska’s general outlook

This year the Bruins will look to their seniors for leadership and big play ability. The line will be anchored by returning starters Michael Earnest and Andre Romero. Kalvin Floyd and Beau Peterson are outstanding senior skill players that will bring speed and athleticism to.a new offensive system. Returning region leader in rushing, Dexton Havea, will lead the rushing attack. Region 8 outstanding linebacker, landon Shumway, will be joined by Senior returning starter, Kenyon Kunz as the heart of the linebacking core.

Mountain View overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 3-8 (sixth in Region 8 with a 1-5 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 19 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 35-17, in the 4A first round All-time record: 185-259 (43 years) State titles: None Region titles: 5 (1983, 1985 co, 1989, 1999, 2004 co)

Offensive coordinator: Tui Unga

2023 offense: 19.91 ppg (No. 20 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Kalvin Floyd Sr., WR

Beau Peterson, Sr., WR

Michael Earnest Sr., OL

Andre Romero, Sr., OL

Dexton Havea, Jr., RB

Kenyon Kunz, WR

Landon Shumway, TE

Key offensive newcomers

Brigham Moses, So., WR

Zed Matsumori, Sr., FB/TE

Kainoa Norman, Jr., TE

Hyrum Stafford, So., QB

Defensive coordinator: Filipe Sitake

2023 defense: 33 ppg (No. 19 in 4A)

Six returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Michael Earnest, Sr., DL

Landon Shumway, Sr., LB

Kenyon Kunz, Sr., LB

Beau Peterson, Sr., C

Kalvin FLoyd, Sr., S

Zach Morillo, Sr., C

Key defensive newcomers

Carter Vance So., LB

KJ Havea, DE

6. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Heaps

Is entering his fifth season as head coach at Timpanogos High School after posting an 27-17 record the previous four years. He’s a graduate of Timpanogos and Utah Valley University.

Coach Austin Heaps’ general outlook

We are excited to see what players step up to fill the holes left by one of the most successful classes in school history. A lot of opportunity for some younger players to have their time in under the lights.

Timpanogos overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 9-3 (second in Region 8 with a 5-1 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 5 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 28-24, in the 4A quarterfinals All-time record: 146-182 (28 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Tyler Anderson

2023 offense: 37.17 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Gabe Graf, Sr., WR

Parker Harvey, Sr., Slot

Dash McCann, Sr., Hybrid

Fillimone Afu, Jr., OG

Kevini Afu, Jr., OG

Key offensive newcomers

Andrew Hillstead, Jr., QB

Trent Fuimaono, Sr., C

Jameson Jones, Sr., WR

Dee Mounga, Jr., TE

Defensive coordinator: Joseph Haymore

2023 defense: 22.92 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

Five returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Ma’a Moe, So., DE

Jessie King, Jr., DE

Matai To’a, Sr., N

Marlee Iosefo, Jr., LB

Robbie Parsons, Sr., FS

Key defensive newcomers

Netane Fakahafua, Jr., LB

Cyrus Guereca, Jr., DT

Noah Torgerson, Jr., CB

7. Payson Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brian Wall

The Payson High grad is entering his second year as head coach at his alma mater after posting a 7-6 record in his debut season.

Coach Brian Wall’s general outlook

The success of this upcoming season will depend on several factors, including the development of new talent that will be stepping into key roles. The team has had a great offseason and has ability to continue to move the program forward. To compete in the region and make a playoff run this year the team will rely on the leadership of the senior class and returning players that have had meaningful varsity experience.

Payson overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 7-6 (fourth in Region 8 with a 3-3 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 14 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 45-6, in the 4A quarterfinals All-time record: 412-499-39 (113 years) State titles: 4 (1925, 1943, 1969, 1971) Region titles: 15 (1909, 1919, 1921, 1925, 1928, 1932, 1943, 1949, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1976 co)

Offensive coordinator: Brian Wall

2023 offense: 27.31 ppg (No. 14 in 4A)

Three returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

David Keel, Sr., RB

David Fullmer, Jr., WR

Trevyn Wall, Jr., QB

Key offensive newcomers

Andrew Binks, Sr., OL

Seth Staley, Sr., WR

Valentine Sanchez, So., WR

Defensive coordinator: Jake Corbett

2023 defense: 23.15 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

Two returning starters

4-2 defense

Returning defensive starters

Chaunsey Lloyd, Sr., S

Asher Geldmacher, Sr., CB

Key defensive newcomers