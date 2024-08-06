BYU women's golf junior Adeline Anderson Wach earned the champion's trophy by shooting -11 at the 8th annual Utah Women's Open at Timpanogos Golf Club.

For the sixth-straight year, a college golfer has won the Utah Women’s Open golf tournament.

BYU golfer Adeline Wach, formerly known as Adeline Anderson, shot a blistering 11-under 133 in two rounds at Timpanogos Golf Club to win the event by six shots over former BYU golfer Kerstin Ngakuru, who is now a pro.

Because she was the low pro, Ngakuru — known as Kerstin Fotu when she played at BYU — earned the $2,000 first-place check.

BYU golfer Whitney Banz and professional Kiselya Salcedo tied for third at -3 (141), while recent Women’s State Amateur runner-up Ali Mulhall of St. George took fifth at 2-under 142.

Wach, the 2022 Women’s State Amateur runner-up, shot a 67 on Monday and a 66 on Tuesday to cruise to the title and get her name on the trophy in the event that began in 2017.

She’s the second-straight BYU golfer to win, following teammate Lila Galea’i’s three-shot win over BYU assistant golf coach Lea Garner, a pro, in 2023. Galea’i and State Amateur champ Kelsey Chugg played in the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week but neither made the cut for match play.

Wach, 21, is from Ventura, California, and has played at BYU for three seasons. She won the 2023 BYU Riverside Classic in Provo, shooting a three-round total of 1-under 215.

In high school, she was the 2019 Ventura County Golfer of the Year. She won medalist honors at the 2019 Utah Women’s State Amateur with a 1-under 71 at Oakridge Country Club when she was an incoming freshman at BYU.