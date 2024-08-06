This 1908 file photo shows the start of the 100 kilometers cycling race at 1908 Olympics in London. A recent viral video showcasing the 1908 Olympics highlights how far the Games have evolved over the years.

The Olympics boasts a history dating back over 2,000 years to its origins in ancient Greece.

Revived in 1894 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, according to the Olympics, the modern Olympic Games were born from the first Olympic Congress in Paris, which gathered delegations from around the world.

Over time, the Games have undergone significant development, facing numerous obstacles while striving to promote peace and unity among nations.

Per the Olympics, several notable changes have shaped the modern Olympics, such as women’s participation growing to 48.9% of athletes in 2021, medals first being awarded to winners in 1904 and the first Olympic Village being built in 1924.

One of the most noticeable changes over the years is the evolution of the events consisting the Games, from how they are performed to the what is offered.

“The Olympics are constantly evolving, it’s trial and error,” Bob Barney, professor emeritus at the University of Western Ontario and an Olympic historian told NBC Insider. “(The International Olympic Committee) will try something and if it works great, they will embrace it, they will refine it, they will carry it on. If it doesn’t work, well, back to the drawing board.”

According to the Olympics, the inaugural modern Olympics in 1896 in Athens saw participation from 14 nations with 241 athletes competing in 43 events. In contrast, the 2024 Olympics is expected to feature around 10,500 athletes from 200 countries competing in 329 events.

Recent additions to the Olympic roster include breakdancing, making its debut in 2024, as well as sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

While new events are introduced, some sports have been dropped due to a lack of support, such as rugby, baseball and cricket. However, some sports can return, as rugby did in 2016 after being adapted to better suit the format of the Olympics.

One of the most infamous discontinued events is the tug of war.

“(IOC co-founder) Baron de Coubertin was aghast at their inclusion, because in fact they were not an ancient Greek event but, in his view, merely the grubby pastime of medieval peasants,” Mark Dyreson, professor of kinesiology and history at Penn State University, told NBC Insider. “He was ecstatic when the track and field body dropped them after 1920.”