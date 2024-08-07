Zach Wilson has already been shipped to the Denver Broncos during this NFL offseason, and now a few of his fellow quarterbacks with Utah ties could be on the trade block as well.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon listed five potential passers to watch in trade discussions prior to the start of the regular season. Among those were former Utah star Tyler Huntley and BYU standout Jaren Hall.

Huntley spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as a backup for two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, appearing in 20 games, passing for 1,957 yards and compiling 11 total touchdowns. He even earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 despite starting just four contests and signed with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason on a one-year deal for just under $1.3 million.

However, Cleveland’s quarterback room is rather crowded, with Deshaun Watson and his $63.7 million cap hit entrenched as the starter, veteran Jameis Winston as the probable QB2 and intriguing youngster Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the mix, as well.

According to Kenyon, there is no place for both Huntley and Thompson-Robinson on the final 53-man roster, and thus action should be taken.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) throws during an NFL football training camp practice in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

“The Browns need to cut or trade one of them,” Kenyon wrote. “Given that (Thompson-Robinson) started three games in his rookie year, Cleveland would probably prefer to keep him around as a developmental hope behind Watson and Winston.”

Kenyon continued, “Huntley should be a prime target if (a serious injury) occurs somewhere during training camp. And, like in 2023 with Josh Dobbs, the Browns might even get a late-round draft pick out of a trade.”

Similar to Huntley, Hall finds himself in a tough depth chart situation with the Vikings. The second-year passer is now joined in Minnesota by veteran free agent signing Sam Darnold and top-10 overall draft choice J.J. McCarthy, as well as Nick Mullens.

Hall was drafted by the team in last year’s fifth round and made two starts as a rookie. But he failed to complete either outing due to an injury and then poor performance.

In his limited 2023 action, Hall went 13-20 in passing for 168 yards, an interception and 70.4 rating.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) yells to his teammates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. | John Bazemore, Associated Press

With Darnold and McCarthy battling it out for the starting job, Hall’s only prospect to make the final roster would be as QB3. Thus, his services could be expendable on the trade market.

“One of Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens must go,” Kenyon wrote. “Given that Hall is younger and cheaper, it’s logical to say Minnesota will retain him. The value coaches place on system knowledge can never be discounted, though, so Mullens might end up being the Vikings’ pick anyway.

“Hall is a perfect candidate to develop into an infuriating-to-everyone-else solid reserve on a quality team. Sit as a third-stringer in 2024, and kick out a current backup next offseason.”

Should Hall end up dealt with such a plan to continue developing him elsewhere, Kenyon suggested two possible destinations that could fit: one that would bring him into another former Cougar’s care, and another that would bring him closer to his Utah home.

“This sounds like a job for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Kenyon said. “Or the Raiders, even as that’s not as glamorous.”