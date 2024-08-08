Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Four-star Spanish Fork offensive tackle Aaron Dunn is staying home.

Dunn, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect from the state of Utah in the 2025 recruiting cycle by both 247Sports and Rivals, announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Thursday afternoon.

Dunn chose Utah out of a final three of Utah, Oregon and USC. Other offers included BYU, Florida, UCLA, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.

With a 0.9261 247Sports composite rating, Dunn becomes the highest-rated commit in Utah’s 2025 class, and the second consensus four-star in the class, joining Las Vegas linebacker Christian Thatcher.

Related These players with Utah ties have been named to 2024 college football award watch lists

Not only did the 6-foot-8, 290-pound Dunn star for the Dons on the gridiron, but he also earned a Deseret News 5A All-State honorable mention on the hardwood, where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

That athleticism at his size is part of the reason that Dunn was so coveted.

Dunn is the second offensive lineman in Utah’s 2025 class, joining three-star Colorado offensive tackle Soren Shinofield.

The Utes now have 17 commits overall — quarterback Wyatt Becker, tight end Drew Clemens, receiver Tavian McNair, offensive linemen Shinofield and Dunn, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi, Sione Motuapuakan, Semi Taulanga and Malili Asiata, linebackers Max Fonoimoana, Christian Thatcher and Cyrus Polu, cornerback Jason Stokes Jr., two-way athlete JJ Buchanan, safety Shelton “Manny” Fuller and athlete Mana Carvalho.