If you’re up for a late night on Friday, consider watching the men’s marathon at the Olympics, which begins at midnight and lasts until around 2:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday.

Several runners with ties to Utah will compete in the race, including Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, who had a 1-2 finish at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in February.

Here’s a closer look at the Olympic marathon, the competitors with Utah ties and how to watch the event.

Marathon course at the Paris Olympics

The Olympic marathon course in Paris honors the Women’s March on Versailles in the late 18th century, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The runners will follow a similar route, but, unlike the marchers, they won’t be carrying weapons.

The marathon route brings competitors past a variety of famous landmarks in Paris, including the Louvre, the Jardin des Tuileries, the Place de la Concorde, the tomb of Napoleon and the Eiffel Tower.

The marathon course includes a 436-meter climb (1,430 feet) and a 438-meter descent.

Utah ties at the Olympics

Conner Mantz

Age: 27

Hometown: Smithfield, Utah

College: BYU

Competing at the Olympics for: Team USA

Notable achievements: Mantz won February’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials with a time of 2:09.05. It was just the fourth marathon he’d finished in his life, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

While at BYU, Mantz won two NCAA cross-country championships.

Clayton Young

Age: 30

Hometown: American Fork, Utah

College: BYU

Competing at the Olympics for: Team USA

Notable achievements: Young finished second at February’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials. He crossed the finish line just one second behind Mantz, his friend and training partner.

In 2019, while at BYU, Young won the 10,000-meter race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

BYU marathoners and Olympics-bound Conner Mantz and Clayton Young work out at BYU in Provo on Thursday, July 11, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rory Linkletter

Age: 27

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

College: BYU

Competing at the Olympics for: Team Canada

Notable achievements: Rory Linkletter qualified to represent Canada in the Olympic men’s marathon in February, when he ran the Seville Marathon in 2:08.01. He’s now the second fastest Canadian marathoner in history, behind Cam Levins, per Team Canada.

Linkletter was a six-time All-American while at BYU.

Cam Levins

Age: 35

Hometown: Black Creek, British Columbia, Canada

College: Southern Utah University

Competing at the Olympics for: Team Canada

Notable achievements: Cam Levins has competed at the Olympics twice before: in 2012 and 2021. He currently holds the Canadian record for the men’s marathon (2:05.36).

While at SUU, Levins won the NCAA title in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters, per Team Canada.

How to watch the men’s marathon at the Olympics

The men’s marathon at the Olympics will begin Friday night around midnight MDT and continue into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The Olympic marathon is set to air on USA Network. It will stream on Peacock.