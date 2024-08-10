Corner Canyon and Lehi play in high school football semifinal action at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Corner Canyon won 63-24.

In the first post-Corner Canyon season of Region 3 football last fall, two storylines unfolded.

First, the region was great again and deserved its reputation as the SEC of high school football. Secondly, it was wildly unpredictable from week to week — especially with Pleasant Grove.

The coaches predicted Pleasant Grove to finish last in the region, but the Vikings ended up tying for second and were one play away from reaching the semifinals.

Three Region 3 teams ended up advancing to the 6A semifinals, but it was Corner Canyon that ultimately won the state championship.

Heading into the 2024 season, there’s a similar sentiment about the quality of Region 3 and its unpredictability.

In the preseason 6A coaches rankings, Region 3 teams occupy the No. 2 through 5 spots behind preseason favorite Corner Canyon. Within the region though, three different teams received first-place votes as there was no consensus among the coaches.

Some gave the nod to Lehi which returns seven starters defensively and perhaps more importantly its semifinal starting QB from a year ago, Jett Niu. Some gave the nod to last year’s 6A runner-up Skyridge, which returns just as many defensive starters as Lehi but has questions at QB. Another gave the nod to Lone Peak, which was on the receiving end of several transfers, including Alta starting quarterback last year, Kepa Niumeitolu.

Ultimately, Lehi got the slightest of nods ahead of Skyridge and Lone Peak in the coaches preseason projections, with American Fork picked fourth, Westlake in fifth and Pleasant Grove once again in sixth.

“Region 3 is always a gauntlet and I would expect it to be no different this year,” said Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank.

Last year was Lehi’s first in 6A as it made the jump from 5A and replaced Corner Canyon in Region 3. It took some early lumps in region with blowout losses to American Fork and Skyridge, but regrouped down the stretch to beat Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove to finish tied for second.

The Pioneers advanced to the semifinals, but were throttled by Corner Canyon 63-24. The sour taste of that loss has been motivation all offseason.

“Obviously I told them we should all be embarrassed how the last game ended, we didn’t play well at all, credit to Corner Canyon,” said Lehi coach Ed Larson.

Corner Canyon racked up over 700 yards of total offense in what was a humbling ouster for Lehi. Larson’s defense was fairly young a year ago, but with seven starters back this season he expects his defense to be much improved.

Offensively, Lehi is in good shape with experience at QB and running back with Devaughn Eka returning. The concern is on the offensive line, with no full-time starters returning.

“That’s the group that has to gel for us to be good,” said Larson.

Region 3 high school football projections.

For Skyridge, its strength is in the offensive trenches as it eyes a third straight trip to the 6A championship game. It returns five starters from its O-line a year ago, a group led by Oklahoma commit Dariius Afalava. Defensively it has seven starters back led by linebacker De’Shawn Toilolo.

The question for Skyridge is at QB. A year ago the program benefitted from Jackson Stevens transferring from Davis, with the senior throwing for over 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

This year a pair of juniors who saw a tiny bit of mop-up time as sophomores are vying for the starting job, Bosten Fountaine and Kaneal Sweetwyne. All of the skill position players will be varsity newcomers as well.

Statistically in 2023, Lone Peak was a middle of the road team in 6A as it finished 11th in scoring offense and 10th in scoring defense.

Coach Brockbank said his team will be relatively young this season, but it certainly has talent to lean on. Offensively three starters return on the line led by highly recruited Austin Pay.

Niumeitolu is a notable transfer from Alta after he led the Hawks to the 5A semifinals a year ago. Tight end Bear Tenney is a move-in from Texas who has already committed to Nebraska.

Defensively the Knights are talented, but young and inexperienced at the varsity level with just three returning starters.

American Fork won the Region 3 title a year ago, but with just two starters back offensively and one defensively, expectations for the program are a bit muted compared to years past.

“We were very senior heavy last year, and our young guys will get a chance to compete and fill those holes this season. Our seniors last year did a great job of providing an example of what it takes to be successful, and it will be fun to watch this team get their opportunity,” said American Fork coach Aaron Behm.

Pleasant Grove, the Cinderella team of 2023, is in a similar position as American Fork with very little varsity experience returning, a big receiving it was projected to finish bottom of Region 3 in 2024.

For Westlake, expectations are almost always low for a program with one winning season in its 15 seasons since opening its doors in 2009. But heading into Arnold Ale’s second year as head coach there’s a bit of a buzz about the program being collectively more competitive this season.

Region 3 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Lehi Pioneers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ed Larson

Has 19 years of head coaching experience in Utah, including the past 10 at Lehi where his teams are 79-44 including state titles in 2017, 2021 and 2022. His overall head coaching record is 111-93 with stops at Provo (1993-1994), Ogden (2004-2005) and Timpanogos (2010-2013). He’s a graduate of Piedmont Hills High School in California and the University of New Mexico.

Coach Ed Larson’s general outlook

“We are looking forward to our second season in the 6A ranks. We will have far more Friday night experience this year than we had last year. We will have a good mix of seniors and juniors at all spots on offense as well as on defense. Our kicking game will be strong with Gavin Fenn returning to kick for us. We have a strong nonconference schedule as well as conference schedule. The most important aspect this team needs to solve is how to play unselfishly by trusting their teammates.”

Lehi overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 10-3 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 3-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 63-24, in the 6A semifinals All-time record: 424-465-22 (102 years) State titles: 5 (1980, 2000, 2017, 2021, 2022) Region titles: 14 (1940, 1944, 1950, 1963, 1990, 1992, 1996 co, 1997, 1999 co, 2000 co, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2017, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Ed Larson

2023 offense: 33.92 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

Four returning starters

Air-Raid offense

Returning offensive starters

Jett Niu, Sr., QB

Mays Madsen, Sr., Slot Receiver

Devaughn Eka, Jr., RB

Nolan Morris, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Toby Mealer, Sr., OL

Bryton Niu, Jr., TE

Rock Olsen, Sr., OL

Griffin Faamausili, Sr., WR

Matekitonga Havea, Jr., OL

Crew Fabrizio, Jr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Jared Harward

2023 defense: 24.77 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

Seven returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Ezaiah Mama, Sr., DB

Ozzie Williams, Sr., DB

Paul Latu, Sr., LB

Carsen Wren, Sr., LB

Penisimani Takitaki, Jr., DE

Paunga Mama, Sr., DE

Isaac Sweat, Jr., DT

Key defensive newcomers

Abe Jager, Sr., DB

Leonaitasi Esikia, Sr., LB

Jeremiah Onwo, Sr., DT

2. Skyridge Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Hemm

Heads into his second season after leading Skyridge to a 11-3 record and 6A runner-up finish last year. He previously coached Brighton for three years as his teams posted a 26-7 record. He’s a graduate of Piqua High School in Ohio and Adrian College in Michigan.

Coach Justin Hemm’s general outlook

“Players have had a great offseason and are eager to get the season going. We have some new teams on the schedule and will be challenged every week. We have a strong nucleus of returners up front on both sides with some new faces in the skill positions. These guys have been in the program and are excited for their opportunity to play on Friday nights.”

Skyridge overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 11-3 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 3-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 41-27, in the 6A 6A championship All-time record: 81-21 (8 years) State titles: 1 (2022) Region titles: 2 (2018, 2021 co)

Offensive coordinator: Justin Hemm

2023 offense: 39.36 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Ben Howard, Sr., T

Luke Davies, Sr., G

Mone Fangupo, Sr., C

Darius Afalava, Sr., G

Isaac Westover, Sr., G

Key offensive newcomers

Kaneal Sweetwyne, Jr., QB

Bosten Fountaine, Jr., QB

Josh Hansen, Sr., WR

Boston Sorensen, Sr., WR

Zaeden Selu, Sr., RB

Jared Iakopo, Sr., RB

Jaxon Burt, Sr., WR

Maatalii Benjamin, Jr., T

Davis Fyans, Jr., WR

Braylon Sidwell, Jr., WR

Hunter Sheffield, Jr., WR

Adam Warren, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Patrick Gleaves

2023 defense: 22 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

Seven returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

De’Shawn Toilolo, Sr., LB

Sitiveni Tokelau, Sr., DL

Iakopo Malufau, Sr., DL

Tavian Edwards, Sr., DB

Samuel Pollman, Sr., DB

Griffin Kunz, Jr., LB

Noah Bird, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Ryder Holt, Sr., LB

Carlos Uyema, Sr., LB

Darian Diarte, Sr., DB

Jernaro Gilford, So., DB

Alema Croft, Jr., DL

Harvie Moeai, Jr., DL

Hyrum Cooper, Sr., DB

Toby Brown, Sr., DB

Briggs Parker, Jr., DB

3. Lone Peak Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bart Brockbank

Entering his eighth season as head coach at Lone Peak, where he’s compiled a 57-32 record during that stretch and state titles in 2018 and 2021. He’s a graduate of Lehi High School and BYU.

Coach Bart Brockbank’s general outlook

“We have returning starters on defense that will need to bring along a young offense to begin the season. We have a lot of young players who have stepped up during the spring and expect to compete in a strong region.”

Lone Peak overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 5-7 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 35-21, in the 6A quarterfinals All-time record: 229-100 (27 years) State titles: 3 (2011, 2018, 2021) Region titles: 15 (1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 co, 2005, 2009-co, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 co, 2015, 2016, 2018 co, 2021 co)

Offensive coordinator: Gary Trowbridge

2023 offense: 23.42 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Shawny Mayberry, WR

Austin Pay, OL

Sione Moeaki, OL

Ike Staley, QB

Jared Smith, OL

Key offensive newcomers

Bear Tenney, TE

Ty Cogswell, WR

Owen McNeal, WR

Kepa Niumeitolu, QB

Defensive coordinator: Ryan Denney

2023 defense: 25.67 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

Three returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Jayden Mayberry, DB

Landon Goff, DB

Bott Mulitalo, DE

Key defensive newcomers

Toa Tanavasa, DB

Wes Valguardson, DB

Cade Hansen, LB

4. American Fork Cavemen

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Behm

Entering his 15th season as American Fork’s head coach, where he’s guided the team to an 102-66 record. He led the Cavemen to runner-up appearances in 2014, 2018 and 2019. He’s a graduate of Grant Community High School and Trinity International University, both in Illinois.

Coach Aaron Behm’s general outlook

“Hoping to build off of last season’s region championship. We were very senior heavy last year, and our young guys will get a chance to compete and fill those holes this season. Our seniors last year did a great job of providing an example of what it takes to be successful, and it will be fun to watch this team get their opportunity.”

American Fork overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 11-2 (first in Region 3 with a 4-1 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 34-21, in the 6A semifinals All-time record: 533-343-21 (98 years) State titles: 2 (1961, 1962) Region titles: 20 (1937, 1938, 1939, 1942, 1953, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1977 co, 1980, 1984, 1995 co, 2007 co, 2014, 2018 co, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Micah Hunsaker

2023 offense: 36.31 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Tayvin Jensen, Center, Sr.

Cade Wilkinson, WR, Sr.

Key offensive newcomers

David Gaisford, QB, Sr.

David Dean, WR, Jr.

Carson Thorne, OT, Jr.

Saxon Gailey, OG, Sr.

Will Meine, WR, Sr.

Defensive coordinator: Chris Buesing

2023 defense: 16.31 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

One returning starters

3-3-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Justin Bourgeois, Corner, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers

Jaybian Na’a, DL, Jr.

Spencer Shipley, LB, Sr.

Jacob Nelson, LB, Sr.

Kaleb Huff, DL, Sr.

Luke Broadbent, LB, Jr.

5. Westlake Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Arnold Ale

Entering his second year season as head coach at Westlake after a 2-10 debut season in 2023. Prior to that he was the head coach at Payson in 2022, where team went 7-4. He’s a graduate of Carson High in California and UCLA.

Coach Arnold Ale’s general outlook

“Our success both on and off the field will be determined by our level of buy-in to the program vision and expectations.”

Westlake overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 2-10 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-5 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 41-13, in the 6A second round All-time record: 53-105 (15 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Sam Kekuaolakani; Westlake Offensive Staff

2023 offense: 10.67 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

One returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

Matai Tongi, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Beckahm Featherstone, Sr., TE

Jaxton Laddimore, Jr., WR

Lennox Naea, Sr., WR

Traycen Xoumphonphackdy, Jr., WR

Ashton Taylor, So., RB

Mason Tapusoa, Jr., RB

Savai’I Fetuao, So., OL

Malachai Leilua, Fr., OL

Donovan Leausa, Jr., OL

Tukana Toroca, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Westlake defensive staff

2023 defense: 28.75 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

Six returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Nusi Taumoepeau, Sr., LB

Sale Fano, Sr., DE

Beckahm Featherstone, Sr., DE

Dreysen Afuvai, Jr., LB

Finn Mouer, Jr., DB

Lennox Naea, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Apolosi Tuivai, Jr., DL

Caleb Burdette, Sr., DL

Shane Siudzinski, Sr., LB

Jackson Slade, Sr., LB

Caleb Isaksen, Sr., DB

Paris Zazueta, Sr., DB

6. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Walkenhorst

Entering his fourth season as head coach at Pleasant Grove, where his teams have posted a 16-19 record the past three years. He’s a graduate of Lone Peak and Weber State.

Coach Taylor Walkenhorst’s general outlook

“After a fun 2023 season where we went 9-3, we will be a very young team for 2024. We do not have a lot of varsity experience returning. This summer the focus is on getting more explosive and helping each athlete gain speed. We are also focused on helping players learn the technique necessary to be successful within their role and responsibility on the team.”

Pleasant Grove overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 9-3 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 3-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 37-30 OT, in the 6A quarterfinals All-time record: 426-417-11 (83 years) State titles: 3 (1955, 1956, 1993) Region titles: 14 (1955, 1956, 1957, 1973 co, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2007 co, 2008, 2013 co)

Offensive coordinator: Taylor Walkenhorst

2023 offense: 29.08 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

Two returning starters

Elements of Spread and West Coast Offense, RPO based

Returning offensive starters

Simon Roundy, Sr., Left Tackle

Mason Anderson, Sr., LB

Wade Christiansen, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Liam Gabbard, Jr., Guard

Alton Pyne, Sr., TE

Spencer Hafoka, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Steve Brady

2023 defense: 19.42 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

One returning starter

Multiple Fronts defense

Returning defensive starters

Mason Anderson, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers