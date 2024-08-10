Skyridge’s Kylie Buttars hits toward Lone Peak in the 6A girls volleyball state championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week for teams in Class 6A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new girls volleyball coaches in 6A this year: Megan Chandler Allred (Syracuse), Alise Bowles (Lehi) and Matthew Moeai (Lone Peak).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Renae Davis (4th year).

2023 record: 26-6 (first in Region 1 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 3-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

2. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Megan Chandler Allred (1st year).

2023 record: 16-15 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Second Round, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Avery Eriksen, Outside Hitter/Rightside Hitter, Junior

Karlie Hamblin, Libero, Senior

Emily Kenison, Middle Blocker, Junior

Saniah Johnson, Middle Blocker, Senior

Miyah Lish, Setter, Sophomore

Brinley Barkdull, Outside/Rightside Hitter, Sophomore

Key newcomers:

Anabell Briggs, Outside Hitter, Senior

Isla Jensen, Middle Blocker, Freshman

Coach comment: I am excited to begin a new era at Syracuse and continue to compete with Utah’s top teams. I think this is going to be a great season.

3. Davis Darts

Head coach: McKay Barker (4th year).

2023 record: 10-13 (fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Avery Jensen, Setter, Sr.

Paige Halliday, MB, Sr.

Olivia Checketts, Setter, Sr.

Leah Tuft, MB, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to be a part of such a tough region this year. We are ready to work hard and compete.

4. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Analaine Mailoto (3rd year).

2023 record: 9-14 (fifth in Region 1 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 3-1, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Atley Mitchell, S, Sr.

Sadie Parish, OH, Sr.

Jessica Broadbent, L, Sr.

Maya Jensen, Jr.

Coach comment: I think we look good and feel good.

5. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Kate Hawkes (3rd year).

2023 record: 20-11 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 3-2 , in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Ellyse Taylor, OH Sr.

Sara Rathbun, MB So.

Key newcomers:

Becca Wansgard, OH Sr.

Clara Johns, MB Sr.

Calia Miller Libero Sr.

Coach comment: We are really looking forward to this season. We have lots of young talent and some excellent returning players.

6. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Hannah DeYoung (3rd year).

2023 record: 14-18 (sixth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Penina Leota, Setter, Sr.

Milly Pendleton, Middle Blocker, Sr.

Aubrey Hackett, OH, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Maleah Quinton, OH, So.

Danelle McKellar, Opposite, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited about our team this season. We are returning very skilled players and adding new younger players that will have an immediate impact on our team. We look forward to building on what we did last year.

Region 2

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Mindy Ricks (10th year).

2023 record: 27-7 (second in Region 2 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-1, in the 6A Semifinals.

2. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Reed Carlson (2nd year).

2023 record: 27-5 (first in Region 2 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-0, in the 6A Semifinals.

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: Bryan Nicholson (6th year).

2023 record: 21-12 (third in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Addy Cook, OH, Sr. committed to UCF

Allie Grossenbach, OH, Sr. committed to Utah

Sadie White, S, Sr. committed to U of South Dakota

Ava Livolsi, L, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lucy Coombs, MB, So.

Kylie Grossenbach, OPP, Fr.

Coach comment: The Sentinels are looking forward to a very competitive pre season and region schedule. We are focused on continuing to build our successful program and competing at a high level in 6A.

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Kylie Bussell (3rd year).

2023 record: 10-14 (fifth in Region 2 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Weber, 3-2 , in the 6A Second Round.

5. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Austin Linford (5th year).

2023 record: 11-7 (fourth in Region 2 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

6. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Elaine Gibson (2nd year).

2023 record: 6-24 (sixth in Region 2 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 3-0, in the 6A First Round.

Region 3

1. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Silva Fonua (3rd year).

2023 record: 25-2 (first in Region 3 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-1, in the 6A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Kyle Buttars, OH, Jr.

Mary Nahinu, Libero, Sr.

Tiana Mariner, DS, Sr.

Coach comment: We’re young from a varsity perspective and it will show early but I’m confident in the girls coming up. They’ve put in work in the off-season and are eager to prove themselves. We have the toughest region and that will help us prepare for the playoffs. I am excited to watch it all unfold.

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Isa Takahashi (3rd year).

2023 record: 26-6 (third in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 3-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Avrie Valgardson, Setter, Sr.

Aleah McDaniel, Outside, Sr.

Taytum Nelson, Middle, Jr.

Molly Mitchell, Middle, Jr.

Addisyn Beck, Outside, Jr.

Cassidy Brinton, Libero, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Marli Vaea, Jr., Opposite

Coach comment: We will be one of the best teams in the state.

3. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Matthew Moeai (1st year).

2023 record: 29-5 (second in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat Skyridge, 3-1, in the 6A Championship.

4. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Kuulei Lasike (2nd year).

2023 record: 17-15 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Molly Keogh OH

Analyse Jorgensen MB

Emma Cameron MB

Hannah Laursen OH

Key newcomers:

Maezlie Thornton, Sr. OH/RS

Maggie Endsley, Jr. OH

Coach comment: After graduating 6 seniors last season, we anticipate another growing year for Westlake. Westlake is up and coming and we’re excited to showcase our young talent and compete with some of the best teams in Utah.

5. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Meiissa Guymon (2nd year).

2023 record: 12-19 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Chevy Peters, Setter, Jr.

Sabrina Hansen, OH, Sr.

Emilia Harris, MB, Sr.

Kora Kennington, MB, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Macy Melville, OH, 2027

Coach comment: We are very excited to continue to grow and improve this year.

6. Lehi Pioneers

Head coach: Alise Bowles (1st year).

2023 record: 7-22 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton, 3-1, in the 6A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Bella Loftin, Sr., Pin

Kamree Mills, Sr., Libero

Key newcomers:

Aliyah Shewell, Fr., Pin

Aftin Hurst, Fr., Pin

Coach comment: Excited for a new chapter for Lehi. New coaching staff is bringing competitive spirit and ready to compete in 6A this season