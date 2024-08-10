Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland.

Multiple Utah ties had solid games during the Green Bay Packers’ 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in NFL preseason action on Saturday.

First up, former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love made a brief but effective appearance for the Packers two weeks after his four-year contract extension that ties him for the highest paid QB in NFL history.

On the opening drive of the game, Love completed 2 of 2 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a perfect QB rating of 158.3.

Green Bay’s first play was a called run, Love completed a pass for minus-2 yards on second down and then with the Packers facing a third-and-4, Love lofted a beautiful deep ball to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks caught the pass in stride at the Cleveland 35 and raced his way for a 65-yard touchdown less than a minute and a half into the game.

That was the extent of Love’s time in the game, three plays. The quarterback was OK with such a brief appearance but would be open to playing a bit more later in the preseason to help prep for the regular season.

“That was the goal. We wanted to go out there, get our series and put up points,” Love said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Saturday’s game also gave former BYU running back Aidan Robbins an unforgettable moment: his first NFL touchdown.

Robbins, an undrafted rookie, had a pedestrian day with five carries for only 6 yards, but he scored Cleveland’s first preseason touchdown on a 1-yard run with 5:08 left in the game.

Before training camp, Dawg Pound Daily’s Ethan Simpson highlighted Robbins, who played just one season at BYU in 2023 after time at Louisville and UNLV, as an undrafted free agent to watch during Browns camp.

“Robbins struggles with elusiveness and thrives as a ground-and-pound runner,” Simpson wrote. “His large frame and size, combined with his ability to catch the ball, could make him a great alternative to Nick Chubb on goal-line and third-down situations over other running backs on the roster.”

Cleveland Browns running back Aidan Robbins (49) reacts after his 1-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. | Sue Ogrocki

