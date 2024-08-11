Adobe Stock
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
  • Aviators at Bees, KMYU, 1 p.m.
  • Mets at Mariners, ESPN, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Preseason: Broncos at Colts, ABC/NFLN, 11 a.m.
  • Preseason: Cowboys at Rams, NFLN, 2:30 p.m.
  • CFL: Lions at Elks, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

GOLF

  • Wyndham Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
  • U.S. Women’s Amateur, GOLF, 1 p.m.
  • Boeing Classic, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • Saratoga Live, FS1, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Cook Out 400, USA, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Hibernian vs. Celtic, CBSSN, 5:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, 10 a.m. (ABC, 1 p.m.)

RADIO

MINORS

  • Aviators at Bees, AM-1280, 1 p.m.

OLYMPIC SCHEDULE

NBC

  • Women’s volleyball final: U.S. vs. Italy, 5 a.m.
  • Cycling: Track finals, 7 a.m.
  • Women’s basketball final: U.S. vs. France, 7:30 a.m.
  • Closing ceremony, 1 p.m.

USA

  • Women’s marathon, midnight
  • Men’s water polo: Bronze-medal match, 2:30 a.m.
  • Women’s basketball: Bronze-medal match, 3:45 a.m.
  • Men’s handball final, 5:30 a.m.
  • Men’s water polo final, 7 a.m. (JIP)
  • Weightlifting final, 7:30 a.m.
  • Wrestling finals, 8 a.m.
  • Men’s handball: Bronze-medal match, 9 a.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Angels at Nationals, Roku, 9:30 a.m.
  • Reds at Brewers, ESPN+, noon
  • Aviators at Bees, MiLB.TV, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Defiance at Real Monarchs, Apple TV, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

TELEVISION

MLB

  • Rangers at Red Sox, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Pirates at Padres, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

TELEVISION

MLB

  • Dodgers at Brewers, TBS, 6 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.

RODEO

  • Caldwell Night Rodeo, Cowboy, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 7:45 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Rockies at Diamondbacks, ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
  • Bees at River Cats, MiLB.TV, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.
  • Royals at Twins, MLBN, 11 a.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

  • U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.

RODEO

  • Gooding Pro Rodeo, Cowboy, 8 p.m.
  • Caldwell Night Rodeo, Cowboy, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
  • USL: Republic vs. Locomotive, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 7:45 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Marlins at Phillies, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
  • Yankees at White Sox, Prime Video, 6 p.m.
  • Bees at River Cats, MiLB.TV, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
  • Twins at Rangers, FS1, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Preseason: Eagles at Patriots, NFLN, 5 p.m.
  • Skyridge at Timpview, KJZZ, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • Czech Masters, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
  • St. Jude Championship, GOLF, noon
  • U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.

RODEO

  • Gooding Pro Rodeo, Cowboy, 8 p.m.
  • Caldwell Night Rodeo, Cowboy, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

  • Liberty at Sparks, ESPN, 7 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 7:45 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Braves at Giants, ESPN+, 1:45 p.m.
  • Bees at River Cats, MiLB.TV, 7:45 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Gonzaga at Utah, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • Utah Tech at Weber St., ESPN+, 7 p.m.
  • Wisconsin at BYU, ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.
  • Braves at Angels, MLBN, 9 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • PFL playoffs, ESPN, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • CFL: Alouettes at Roughriders, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
  • Davis at Lehi, KMYU, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • Czech Masters, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
  • St. Jude Championship, GOLF, noon
  • U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
  • Rogers Charity Classic, GOLF, 7 p.m.

RODEO

  • Gooding Pro Rodeo, Cowboy, 8 p.m.
  • Caldwell Night Rodeo, Cowboy, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Manchester United vs. Fulham, USA, 1 p.m.

WNBA

  • Mercury at Fever, ION, 5:30 p.m.
  • Sun at Wings, ION, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 7:45 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Blue Jays at Cubs, Apple TV, 12:15 p.m.
  • Mariners at Pirates, Apple TV, 4:30 p.m.
  • Royals at Reds, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
  • Bees at River Cats, MiLB.TV, 7:45 p.m.

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Utah Archers vs. Redwoods, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Little League World Series, ESPN, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m.)
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Cardinals, Fox, 5:15 p.m.

CYCLING

  • Women: Tour de France, CNBC, 8 a.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • UFC 305 prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.
  • Mbilli vs. Derevyanchenko, ESPN, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Preseason: Bengals at Bears, NFLN, 11 a.m.
  • IFL championship, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
  • Preseason: Lions at Chiefs, NFLN, 2 p.m.
  • CFL: Elks at Tiger-Cats, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
  • Preseason: Bills at Steelers, NFLN, 5 p.m.
  • Preseason: Rams at Chargers, ABC/KJZZ/KUCW, 5 p.m.
  • Preseason: Cowboys at Raiders, ABC/NFLN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.
  • Greenbrier, KUCW, 11 a.m.
  • St. Jude Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (NBC, 1 p.m.)
  • U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 1 p.m.
  • Rogers Charity Classic, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • Saratoga Live, FS1, 11 a.m. (Fox, 1 p.m.)

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Utah Archers vs. Outlaws, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying, USA, 10:30 a.m.
  • Cabo Wabo 250, USA, 1:30 p.m.
  • Bommarito Automotive Group 500, USA, 4:30 p.m.

RODEO

  • Gooding Pro Rodeo, Cowboy, 8 p.m.
  • Caldwell Night Rodeo, Cowboy, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool, USA, 5:30 p.m.
  • Portsmouth vs. Luton Town, CBSSN, 5:30 a.m.
  • Arsenal vs. Wolves, USA, 8 a.m.
  • Sheffield United vs. Queens Park Rangers, CBSSN, 8 a.m.
  • Genoa vs. Inter Milan, CBSSN, 10:30 a.m.
  • West Ham vs. Aston Villa, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
  • Valencia vs. Barcelona, ABC, 1 p.m.
  • Women: Tigres UANL vs. Pumas UNAM, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

WNBA

  • Lynx at Mystics, CBS, noon
  • Liberty at Aces, CBS, 2 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at River Cats, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

STREAMING

BASEBALL

  • Mariners at Pirates, ESPN+, 11 a.m.
  • Bees at River Cats, MiLB.TV, 7:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Utah Archers vs. Outlaws, ESPN+, 7 p.m.

