BYU guard Richie Saunders celebrates after a game against Kansas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. BYU won 76-68.

BYU’s first nonconference schedule of the Kevin Young era is officially complete.

The Cougars announced the slate of games in a Monday press release.

Here’s what it will look like:

Nov. 5 — Central Arkansas | Marriott Center

Nov. 8 — UC Riverside | Marriott Center

Nov. 13 — Queens | Marriott Center

Nov. 16 — Idaho | Marriott Center

Nov. 23 — Mississippi Valley State | Marriott Center

Nov. 28-29 — Rady Children’s Invitational^ | San Diego

Dec. 3 — at Providence* | Providence, Rhode Island

Dec. 11 — Fresno State | Marriott Center

Dec. 14 — vs. Wyoming** | Salt Lake City

Dec. 20 — Florida A&M | Marriott Center

Notes: ^ Two-game tournament against two of Purdue, Ole Miss and NC State; * Part of Big 12-Big East Battle; ** Game played at Delta Center.

Among the highlights

The Cougars will play 11 nonconference games in total, with eight — including the first six — happening at the Marriott Center.

BYU’s lone true road game will come Dec. 3 at Providence as part of the program’s first-ever appearance in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Cougars have not visited Providence Pavilion since their 1981 Elite Eight run, where they defeated Princeton and UCLA at the venue.

BYU will face two of the following three teams during the Rady Children’s Invitational over Thanksgiving in San Diego: Purdue, Ole Miss and NC State. Both Purdue and NC State were Final Four teams in 2024, though the Cougars did defeat the Wolfpack in the Vegas Showdown.

The Cougars also will play Wyoming in a neutral-site game at the Delta Center on Dec. 14.

BYU will have its first-ever meeting with Queens, perhaps best known for being the alma mater of Jerry and George on “Seinfeld.”

What we don’t know