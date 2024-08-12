BYU’s first nonconference schedule of the Kevin Young era is officially complete.
The Cougars announced the slate of games in a Monday press release.
Here’s what it will look like:
- Nov. 5 — Central Arkansas | Marriott Center
- Nov. 8 — UC Riverside | Marriott Center
- Nov. 13 — Queens | Marriott Center
- Nov. 16 — Idaho | Marriott Center
- Nov. 23 — Mississippi Valley State | Marriott Center
- Nov. 28-29 — Rady Children’s Invitational^ | San Diego
- Dec. 3 — at Providence* | Providence, Rhode Island
- Dec. 11 — Fresno State | Marriott Center
- Dec. 14 — vs. Wyoming** | Salt Lake City
- Dec. 20 — Florida A&M | Marriott Center
Notes: ^ Two-game tournament against two of Purdue, Ole Miss and NC State; * Part of Big 12-Big East Battle; ** Game played at Delta Center.
Among the highlights
- The Cougars will play 11 nonconference games in total, with eight — including the first six — happening at the Marriott Center.
- BYU’s lone true road game will come Dec. 3 at Providence as part of the program’s first-ever appearance in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Cougars have not visited Providence Pavilion since their 1981 Elite Eight run, where they defeated Princeton and UCLA at the venue.
- BYU will face two of the following three teams during the Rady Children’s Invitational over Thanksgiving in San Diego: Purdue, Ole Miss and NC State. Both Purdue and NC State were Final Four teams in 2024, though the Cougars did defeat the Wolfpack in the Vegas Showdown.
- The Cougars also will play Wyoming in a neutral-site game at the Delta Center on Dec. 14.
- BYU will have its first-ever meeting with Queens, perhaps best known for being the alma mater of Jerry and George on “Seinfeld.”
What we don’t know
- The dates for BYU’s Big 12 conference schedule have yet to be finalized.
- The conference announced its 2024-25 scheduling matrix in June, with each school playing 20 league games.
- Here are BYU’s Big 12 opponents for the coming season:
- Home-and-away: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia
- Home-only: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
- Away-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU