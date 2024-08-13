A new NFL season is upon us, and with it comes a new edition of Madden.
While plenty of football fans are still caught up in College Football 25, the new Madden 25 video game will soon welcome millions of users to play as their favorite athletes and teams, including a number of former BYU stars.
At the game’s initial release, there are 18 Cougar products included in its roster.
Here’s how they were all rated in terms of overall score, along with their league-wide position ranking and most impressive skill attribute.
1. Fred Warner, 97 OVR
Position ranking: No. 1 middle linebacker
Standout skill: 99 awareness
2. Puka Nacua, 84 OVR
Position ranking: No. 31 wide receiver
Standout skill: 93 speed
3. Kyle Van Noy, 80 OVR
Position ranking: No. 8 left outside linebacker
Standout skill: 86 pursuit
4. Tyler Allgeier, 80 OVR
Position ranking: No. 33 running back
Standout skill: 89 break tackle
5. Sione Takitaki, 77 OVR
Position ranking: No. 23 right outside linebacker
Standout skill: 89 acceleration
6. Jamaal Williams, 76 OVR
Position ranking: No. 51 running back
Standout skill: 96 carrying
7. Taysom Hill, 75 OVR
Position ranking: No. 28 tight end
Standout skill: 93 ball carrier vision
8. Michael Davis, 74 OVR
Position ranking: No. 101 cornerback
Standout skill: 92 speed
9. Brady Christensen, 73 OVR
Position ranking: No. 23 left guard
Standout skill: 82 jumping
10. Kingsley Suamataia, 73 OVR
Position ranking: No. 37 left tackle
Standout skill: 86 impact blocking
11. Khyiris Tonga, 70 OVR
Position ranking: No. 77 defensive tackle
Standout skill: 91 strength
12. Zach Wilson, 68 OVR
Position ranking: No. 49 quarterback
Standout skill: 93 throw power
13. Dax Milne, 67 OVR
Position ranking: No. 272 wide receiver
Standout skill: 91 acceleration
14. Chris Brooks, 66 OVR
Position ranking: No. 154 running back
Standout skill: 92 carrying
15. Blake Freeland, 65 OVR
Position ranking: No. 67 right tackle
Standout skill: 87 jumping
16. Chris Wilcox, 64 OVR
Position ranking: No. 293 cornerback
Standout skill: 93 speed
17. Zayne Anderson, 62 OVR
Position ranking: No. 114 strong safety
Standout skill: 90 agility
18. Jaren Hall, 59 OVR
Position ranking: No. 86 quarterback
Standout skill: 89 acceleration