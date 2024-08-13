San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner celebrates after the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

A new NFL season is upon us, and with it comes a new edition of Madden.

While plenty of football fans are still caught up in College Football 25, the new Madden 25 video game will soon welcome millions of users to play as their favorite athletes and teams, including a number of former BYU stars.

At the game’s initial release, there are 18 Cougar products included in its roster.

Here’s how they were all rated in terms of overall score, along with their league-wide position ranking and most impressive skill attribute.

1. Fred Warner, 97 OVR

Position ranking: No. 1 middle linebacker

Standout skill: 99 awareness

2. Puka Nacua, 84 OVR

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates the winning touchdown in overtime during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. | Zach Bolinger, Associated Press

Position ranking: No. 31 wide receiver

Standout skill: 93 speed

3. Kyle Van Noy, 80 OVR

Position ranking: No. 8 left outside linebacker

Standout skill: 86 pursuit

4. Tyler Allgeier, 80 OVR

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. | Danny Karnik, Associated Press

Position ranking: No. 33 running back

Standout skill: 89 break tackle

5. Sione Takitaki, 77 OVR

Position ranking: No. 23 right outside linebacker

Standout skill: 89 acceleration

6. Jamaal Williams, 76 OVR

Position ranking: No. 51 running back

Standout skill: 96 carrying

7. Taysom Hill, 75 OVR

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill runs against the Carolina Panthers during a game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. | Jacob Kupferman

Position ranking: No. 28 tight end

Standout skill: 93 ball carrier vision

8. Michael Davis, 74 OVR

Position ranking: No. 101 cornerback

Standout skill: 92 speed

9. Brady Christensen, 73 OVR

Position ranking: No. 23 left guard

Standout skill: 82 jumping

10. Kingsley Suamataia, 73 OVR

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia walks to the field at the start of an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. | Reed Hoffmann

Position ranking: No. 37 left tackle

Standout skill: 86 impact blocking

11. Khyiris Tonga, 70 OVR

Position ranking: No. 77 defensive tackle

Standout skill: 91 strength

12. Zach Wilson, 68 OVR

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. | Darron Cummings

Position ranking: No. 49 quarterback

Standout skill: 93 throw power

13. Dax Milne, 67 OVR

Position ranking: No. 272 wide receiver

Standout skill: 91 acceleration

14. Chris Brooks, 66 OVR

Position ranking: No. 154 running back

Standout skill: 92 carrying

15. Blake Freeland, 65 OVR

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73) during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. | Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Position ranking: No. 67 right tackle

Standout skill: 87 jumping

16. Chris Wilcox, 64 OVR

Position ranking: No. 293 cornerback

Standout skill: 93 speed

17. Zayne Anderson, 62 OVR

Position ranking: No. 114 strong safety

Standout skill: 90 agility

18. Jaren Hall, 59 OVR

Minnesota Vikings' Jaren Hall during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. | Michael McGinnis, Associated Press

Position ranking: No. 86 quarterback

Standout skill: 89 acceleration