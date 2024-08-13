Olympus midfielder Anna Neff (33) hugs forward Hope Munson (5) after Munson scored a goal against Davis during a game held at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

The Olympus Titans have had a tough non-region schedule to open the season. Olympus hosted Bingham and Davis at home and went on the road against Wasatch.

The Titans were not phased, and they dominated opponents with a combined 10-1 score. That included a 3-1 win over the preseason Region 1 favorite Davis.

Davis held a 16-1 record during the 2023 season, losing only to Skyridge in a close 0-1 loss in the quarterfinals. The Darts were also number one in the 2023 RPI rankings.

The Darts also surged to start this season, opening with a 3-0 record and outscoring their opponents 12-1.

Despite the Darts’ resume, Olympus knew it could gain early season momentum with a win and it seized its moment.

“The chemistry these girls already have together is incredible,” Olympus head coach Jamie Evans said. “I think it can be attributed to that these girls really want to work for each other. It’s not anyone individually and they so badly want to succeed together.”

1 of 3 Davis’ Makenna Couser (5) and Olympus’ Liza Anderson (11) compete for possession of the ball during a game held at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 3 Olympus defender Kayla Bradley (55) and Davis’ Reial Phongsavath (9) compete for possession of the ball during a game held at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 3 Olympus’ Hallie Hansen (22) chests the ball while defended by Davis’ Jentrie Gardner (4) during a game held at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Davis’ offense started pressuring early, but Olympus’ three-year starting keeper Joss Baker did not allow the Darts to take an early goal. Joss nearly recorded her third straight shutout, but Davis’ Kate Willard punched in a goal as the game ending horn went off.

“I was really proud of our defense because they were getting really physical and we just kept our head in the game,” Baker said. “I’m excited, I feel like this is our year. The amount of talent and hard work people are putting in is insane.”

Offensively it was Olympus’ Hope Munson who scored first in the 17th minute. The Titans kept their foot on the gas with Anna Neff scoring off an assist from Munson just four minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead.

Olympus kept its lead through the half but struggled to find another goal through most of the second half. While the Titan’s defense kept Davis away from the net, the Munson-Neff connection came through again in the 75th minute for a 3-0 lead.

“Obviously it’s a team effort to put the ball in the back of the net, I got two great assists, so it was a team effort through and through,” said Neff. “I think our team’s strength is in the attacking third of the field. I think we have great chemistry, so we are able to fluidly move the ball.”

While the night ended on a sour note with Davis’ Willard shutting the door on a potential shutout for Olympus, a strong win this early in the season just gives the Titans reassurance of their potential.

“Davis is a good team, and I think our willingness to go quick together really set us apart today,” Evans said. “We saw that teamwork potential right from the beginning with this group and they seem to just get better and better.”