Here’s a recap of some of Thursday’s high school volleyball games from the opening night of the 2024 season.

Mountain Ridge 3, Skyridge 2

In a tightly contested season opener, Mountain Ridge edged out Skyridge in a five-set thriller on Thursday. Addyson Cook led the Sentinels with 17 kills, while Allie Grossenbach contributed 10 kills. Despite Skyridge taking the first two sets, Mountain Ridge rallied back, closing out the final set 15-8 to secure the win. The Sentinels’ victory was cemented by their performance in the crucial fifth set, showcasing their resilience and tenacity.

Panguitch 3, Beaver 0

Panguitch had a strong season opener with a straight-set victory over Beaver, showing a balanced attack that included kills from nine different players. Oaklee Woolsey led the offense with 12 kills, while Josslyn Griffin and Kieran Mooney facilitated the performance, recording 17 and 15 assists respectively. Kadee Harland fortified the defense with 16 digs. The Bobcats took the sets 25-20, 25-21, and 25-14 to sweep the Beavers.

Pleasant Grove 3, Bountiful 0

Pleasant Grove, ranked No. 2 in 6A, swept No. 1 Bountiful in 5A with a commanding 3-0 victory in their girls volleyball season opener. The Vikings secured the win with set scores of 25-18, 25-19, and 26-24, showcasing strong play throughout. Bountiful made a push in the third set, but ultimately came up short.

Layton 3, West Field 0

Layton (1-0) swept West Field (0-1) 3-0 in its season opener Thursday night, winning the sets 25-18, 25-17, and 25-21. Aubrey Hackett spearheaded the Lancers’ offense with 11 kills, while Penina Leota orchestrated the attack with an impressive 36 assists. Makhi Merrill contributed significantly from the service line with three aces. The Lancers maintained control throughout the match, showcasing a strong start to their season.

Salem Hills 3, Snow Canyon 0

Salem Hills (1-0) swept Snow Canyon (0-1) in their season opener, posting a decisive 3-0 victory. Ella Robbins led the SkyHawks with 11 kills and 3 aces, while Kate Keisel added 9 kills. Defensively, Daxlyn Gammell contributed 10 digs. The SkyHawks controlled the match with set scores of 25-14, 25-23, and 25-17 against the Warriors.

Grantsville 3, Granger 0

Grantsville swept Granger in a decisive season opener, winning 3-0 with scores of 25-14, 25-7, and 25-7. Brooklyn Berrett dominated from the service line with 10 aces, while Avery Allred and RaNae Rounds contributed 9 and 8 kills, respectively. Olivia Richardson and Alexis Egbert fortified the defense with a combined total of 5 blocks, leaving the Lancers unable to mount a significant challenge in any of the three sets.

Providence Hall 3, Ben Lomond 0

Providence Hall dominated their season opener against Ben Lomond, securing a 3-0 victory with final scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-13 on Thursday night. Naomi Suffer orchestrated the Patriots’ offense with 11 assists, while Leeah Petersen’s three consecutive aces in the second set emphasized their control. Sarah Janney contributed with 3 kills and 6 digs, and Nena Garcia added 5 digs to stifle the Scots’ efforts. Ben Lomond struggled to keep pace, falling in straight sets in the home match.

Cottonwood 3, Bear River 0

Cottonwood (1-0) swept Bear River (0-1) 3-0 in the season opener. Macenna Rolan set the tone with an ace to begin the match, and Abby Salisbury contributed significantly with 4 blocks and 8 kills. The Colts played well across all sets, winning 25-21, 25-17, and 25-23, showcasing their defensive and offensive strength throughout the game.

Summit Academy 3, Salt Lake Academy 0

Summit Academy (1-0) had a strong season opener, sweeping Real Salt Lake Academy (0-1) 3-0 on Thursday night. Graycin Chatwin led the Bears with 6 kills and 2 aces, while Haylie Guerricabeitia chipped in with 4 kills and 4 aces. Arianna Peterson also contributed significantly with 4 aces and 8 digs. Summit Academy won by scores of 25-20, 25-14, and 25-19, showcasing a strong all-around performance throughout the match.

Union 3, Copper Hills 1

Union (1-0) defeated Copper Hills (0-1) in its season opener, taking the match 3-1 on Thursday night. Rowen Weaver led the Cougars with 10 kills, while Camryn Huber anchored the defense with 29 digs. Kinzie Gardner orchestrated the offense with 35 assists. Union secured the victory with strong showings in the first, third, and fourth sets, posting final scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-18, respectively. Copper Hills managed to win the second set 25-21 but couldn’t maintain momentum.

Delta 3, Millard 0

Delta had a strong performance in their season opener with a sweeping 3-0 victory. Tayden King led the way for the Rabbits with 9 kills, while Raynee Western and Hadley Bliss added 5 kills each. Chloe Sharpe anchored the defense with 22 digs. Delta posted decisive set scores of 25-15, 25-19, and 25-19 to secure the win.