Utah State football picked up its second commitment for the 2025 recruiting class on Monday, from Oklahoma running back Ravian Larry.

Utah State has been making some inroads in building its 2025 recruiting class.

The Aggies landed a commitment from Lehi offensive lineman Tommy Olsen late in July to get things started.

And Monday morning, USU added its second commitment for 2025: running back Ravian Larry.

From Idabel, Oklahoma, Larry is a two-star recruit per Rivals; he is unrated by both 247 Sports and On3 Sports.

As a sophomore in 2022 at Idabel High, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound back rushed for 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns, per Max Preps. He proved an explosive ball carrier, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, an average buoyed by four 100-yard touchdown runs.

Injury — specifically a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament — limited Larry significantly during his junior season, though. He played in only four games last season, two to start the year and two in the playoffs.

He still managed to average 12.1 yards per carry and rush for six touchdowns and was particularly dynamic to start the season, racking up 323 rushing yards with six touchdowns in those first two games.

Lack of playing time as a junior limited his recruit rating, but The Oklahoman recently rated Larry No. 26 on its Super 30 recruit rankings for the class of 2025.

Larry appears primed for a breakout senior season, Idabel head coach Scott Pratt told The Oklahoman.

“Ravian is a truly gifted athlete. He’s big, fast and strong,” Pratt said. “He’s been in the weight room all summer long here. He comes up and puts in individual time going through bags and footwork drills. He’s working hard.”

That Utah State was able to secure a commitment from Larry is notable, given the teams that are recruiting him.

It is a group that includes Colorado (Big 12) and SMU (ACC), as well as North Texas, UT-San Antonio (UTSA) and Sam Houston State, nearly all of which offered Larry early in his prep career, either when he was a freshman or sophomore.

Plus, according to Rivals, Oklahoma has had considerable interest in Larry, though the Sooners haven’t offered him a scholarship.

Larry told The Oklahoman’s Nick Sardis that Texas State has been highly in the mix as well.

“Right now, I’m just talking to Texas State,” Larry said in early July.

Utah State got into the mix earlier this month, offering Larry on Aug. 2, per 247 Sports.

There is a strong belief that interest in Larry will continue to grow, particularly if he can stay healthy his senior season, meaning the Aggies have work to do to hold onto him.

“He’s got to do some proving here if he wants to go play at the next level,” Pratt told The Oklahoman. “He’s gotta stay healthy. He and I have talked about that, and part of that is being in the weight room and being dedicated to it, and he’s doing that right now.”

Added Larry: “I just gotta keep working hard and the eyes will come back on me.”

He’s already got Utah State’s interest and it is mutual interest right now.