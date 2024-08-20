BYU's Paisley Harding (13) celebrates after BYU defeated Rutgers in a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. BYU defeated Rutgers 69-66.

No one has played more games for BYU women’s basketball than Paisley Johnson-Harding, and now she’ll share her wisdom with the next generation of college hoopers.

Johnson-Harding has joined UVU women’s basketball’s coaching staff as an assistant, the school announced Monday.

She will reunite with Wolverines head coach Dan Nielson, who served as a Cougars assistant during Johnson-Harding’s first two seasons at BYU.

“I’m thrilled to add someone to our Wolverine family with the playing experience that Paisley has,” Nielson said in a statement. “When I coached her in college she brought a contagious enthusiasm and passion for the game that I’m sure she’ll bring each day as a coach. Paisley knows me and our system well and will be able fit in seamlessly. She will no doubt make an instant impact on our guard development and program as a whole!”

In a program-record 146 games between 2017-22, Johnson-Harding averaged 13.3 points per contest and was a three-time First Team All-WCC selection. She currently ranks No. 6 in school history for total points scored with 1,938 points and No. 7 for made 3-pointers with 220.

BYU went 105-42 during Johnson-Harding’s five seasons with the program, making three NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of UVU and the women’s basketball program and to start my collegiate coaching career under Dan Nielson,” Johnson-Harding said in a statement. “I was privileged to be coached by him during the start of my own collegiate playing career. I’m very grateful to him for seeing the value I can add to his staff, and I’m humbled to be able to learn from this coaching staff and team. UVU is a place for everyone and I’m glad I have the opportunity to make lifelong memories with this team.”

A native of Everett, Washington, Johnson-Harding spent training camp with her hometown Seattle Storm of the WNBA in 2022 before heading to Germany to play the 2022-23 season with the GiroLive Panthers.

Prior to accepting this new position at UVU, Johnson-Harding was on the girls basketball coaching staff at Timpview High School in Provo.

Johnson-Harding is married to former BYU and UVU men’s basketball guard Connor Harding.