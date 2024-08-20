Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Sunday August 18, 2024, in Denver.

Zach Wilson’s change of scenery seems to be paying off already.

Though he’ll likely begin the season backing up rookie Bo Nix, the former BYU quarterback has reportedly been “surprising” thus far in his first training camp with the Denver Broncos.

His new head coach, offensive guru and Super Bowl champion Sean Payton, sang Wilson’s praises in a recent appearance on The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast.

“I grabbed him and I said, ‘Look, I just want you to focus on having fun and playing. My job is to make you millions, either with us or for another team,’” Payton said of Wilson. “His last two weeks have been outstanding.”

Now in the final season of his four-year rookie contract, perhaps a year within Payton’s system as a competent backup will be enough for Wilson to earn those aforementioned “millions” this winter, though Nix’s first-round status makes it unlikely that such a payday would come in Denver.

In parts of two preseason games with the Broncos, Wilson has gone 12-19 in passing for 146 yards and a touchdown.

According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, one Denver coach told her Wilson “is rejuvenated,” while former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chase Daniel said the 25-year-old “is recharged and motivated.”

“Just talking to (Wilson) you can tell how much this year means to him and how he loves this fresh start in Denver,” Daniel said in a social media post.

Following three tumultuous years with the New York Jets, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in late April with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection. The Jets also agreed to cover part of Wilson’s salary.