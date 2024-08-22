Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson scrambles during preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver.

The final week of the NFL preseason is here, which means for hundreds of players around the league, it’s the final chance to make a lasting impression with their respective teams ahead of next week’s final cutdowns.

Dozens of Utah ties will be among those hoping to avoid being cut or relegated to the practice squad, or perhaps earn their way into a larger role, when Week 3 of the preseason kicks off Thursday.

Here’s a look at five situations involving Utah ties to watch in the last week of the preseason, and what is on the line for them.

Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos QB

On Wednesday, Broncos coach Sean Payton announced that rookie Bo Nix will be the team’s starting quarterback when Denver opens the regular season on Sept. 8 at the Seattle Seahawks.

For Zach Wilson, that likely means he’ll get plenty of reps along with fellow veteran Jarrett Stidham when Denver plays the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in its preseason finale.

Will the Broncos keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, or will Denver try to slide one through waivers and onto the practice squad?

There’s a foreseeable future where Wilson, the former BYU and Corner Canyon High standout, could make the Broncos’ 53-man roster and Sunday’s game gives him one last chance to showcase what he can do before the games start counting.

Payton, for what it’s worth, praised Wilson on the same day that he fielded questions about Nix becoming the starter.

“Zach probably had one of his better practices today. I don’t know what his red-zone numbers were, but he was outstanding,” Payton told reporters. “Then when we play this weekend, how do I get Zach some more (reps) with maybe the group ahead?”

Tyler Huntley, Cleveland Browns QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) throws during an NFL football training camp practice in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Like Wilson, Tyler Huntley is in a battle for an active roster spot and appears to be the odd man out, as he faces three other quarterbacks in Cleveland.

With Deshaun Watson entrenched as the starter and Jameis Winston the backup, Huntley has been battling with second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for third-string, presumably on the 53-man roster.

Huntley, the former Utah star, hasn’t been overly outperformed by Thompson-Robinson during the preseason, though Huntley had two costly interceptions last week.

That makes Saturday’s preseason finale — against the Seahawks — especially important.

There’s been chatter from online pundits that perhaps Huntley could be traded to another team that, due to injuries, needs help on the QB depth chart.

Britain Covey, Philadelphia Eagles WR/PR

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey makes a reception ahead of New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. | Mark Stockwell, Associated Press

Britain Covey, the former Utah and Timpview High multitalented star, isn’t fighting for a roster spot in his third NFL season — he’s established himself as one of the league’s premier punt returners, even if he’s had to clear cutdown day the past two years and rejoined Philadelphia through its practice squad before being signed to the active roster.

The speedy wide receiver is trying to earn himself a role on offense, though, behind All-Pro receiver AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and the preseason offers him prime opportunities to showcase he can contribute there.

He had four catches for 25 yards in the Eagles’ preseason opener, then added a catch for 5 yards last week.

Saturday’s matchup between Philadelphia and the Minnesota Vikings gives Covey one last shot to make his case for a spot in the receiver rotation.

“If I ever get those offensive opportunities, I feel so confident that I could do it and I’ve done it all throughout my entire career in practice, just haven’t gotten many opportunities in the game,” Covey said, according to Athlon Sports.

On Thursday, the Eagles’ receivers room grew by one after news broke that Philadelphia had acquired the Washington Commanders’ Jahan Dotson, which could further complicate Covey’s quest to break into the rotation.

Max Tooley, Houston Texans LB

Houston Texans' Max Tooley (45) and Jacob Phillips look at a play sheet during an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Houston. | David J. Phillip, Associated Press

Max Tooley is one of nearly 20 undrafted rookies with Utah ties.

The former BYU and Bountiful High standout, though, looks like he has the potential to take the path of making a 53-man roster after not being drafted.

After he posted two tackles in the Hall of Fame game, which gave him an extra game to make an impression, and two tackles with a QB hurry in a preseason Week 1 matchup, Tooley stood out last week.

In a 28-10 win over the New York Giants, Tooley tied for the team lead with five tackles and forced a fumble.

Can he build off that when the Texans host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday?

Samson Nacua, New Orleans Saints WR

At the start of August, Samson Nacua joined New Orleans when the Saints were dealing with a variety of injuries at wide receiver.

Now, Nacua, the former Utah, BYU and Timpview High standout (and Covey’s former teammate at Utah and Timpview), is trying to stick around come the regular season.

Two years ago, he went to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts but was waived at final cuts.

Nacua had two catches for 19 yards in the Saints’ preseason opener, but his best chance at sticking with New Orleans is making an impact on special teams.

The Saints finish the preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Another local product — former BYU and Lehi High tight end Dallin Holker — was hurt in Saints camp earlier this week, an unfortunate development for the undrafted rookie who was making a strong impression with New Orleans.

This weekend’s NFL preseason schedule

Note: For NFL+ subscribers, all NFL preseason games will be streamed live on NFL+.

Thursday

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 6 p.m. MDT (Prime Video)

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:20 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)

Friday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 5 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:30 p.m. MDT

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8 p.m. MDT (ABC/NFL Network)

Saturday

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m. MDT

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m. MDT (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 11 a.m. MDT

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 11 a.m. MDT (KJZZ)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m. MDT

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 2 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)

New York Giants at New York Jets, 5:30 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)

Sunday