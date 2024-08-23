In Kautai Olevao’s lengthy football career there have been plenty of exciting games, but he had to think for a while to recall one that made him feel as good as he did Friday night.

Olevao, the former University of Utah standout now in his fourth year as head coach at Highland, smiled and relished watching Rams players and staff celebrate after a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback led to a 24-20 victory over West Jordan.

Charlie McConkie returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown with 2:25 left, then Highland recovered an onside kick that led to Manasa Pela’s 1-yard run to secure the unlikely nonregion win.

“It’s certainly the most memorable as a head coach,” he said. “The kids never gave up. They gave it their all and we finally made the plays we needed to in the last few minutes. It was an amazing effort.”

Last week’s 26-16 win over Payson was a good start, but the Rams weren’t sure it was a good measuring stick about how this year will turn out.

The Rams came in with a 7-23 record since Olevao, a longtime assistant, took over for Brody Benson in 2021, and Olevao said his coaching staff has been looking for that “signature” win.

“We’ve needed something to boost our spirits and build some momentum,” he said. “Everybody talks about creating a culture and it starts with efforts that lead to victories. I think we finally saw some of that tonight.”

West Jordan led for much of the game, riding the passing of senior quarterback Riley Warner, who threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Warner got the Jaguars on the scoreboard first when he connected with Giovonni Polanco on a 16-yard scoring toss on their first drive.

Warner’s second touchdown pass went to Nio Iaopo just 33 seconds before halftime to give the Jags a 17-10 lead, and Aaron Hunt added a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for added insurance.

The lead seemed insurmountable since Highland was having trouble finding any offensive rhythm. Pela, who also starts at linebacker, alternated with sophomore Will Bauman at quarterback.

Both players had their moments but were also pressured frequently, and when Pela was sacked on consecutive plays with just under five minutes left, the outcome seemed clear.

However, McConkie stepped in front of Warner’s throw in front of the Highland bench and, with all of his teammates cheering loudly just a few yards away, he outraced every defender to the end zone to turn the momentum around.

Avi Gotshalk added the extra point and then executed a perfect onside kick that the Rams recovered, again just a few yards from their exhilarated bench.

One play later, Pela found Jackson Folau on a deep throw and, with 33 seconds remaining, he was tackled on the 1-yard line.

Despite a penalty, Pela scored on a quarterback sneak three plays later and West Jordan couldn’t recover.

A preseason pick to win Region 4, the Jaguars dropped to 0-2 and face undefeated Alta next week. Highland, meanwhile, improved to 2-0, easily its best start in the Olevao era.

“I remember one game against Corner Canyon a few years ago that might have been close to what we’re feeling now,” Olevao said. “I’m really happy for the kids … that they get to feel something like this.”