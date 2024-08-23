Nonregion

Lehi 35, Desert Hills 0

Lehi (2-0) dominated Desert Hills (0-2) with a 35-0 shutout in their nonregion clash. Jett Niu threw three touchdown passes, including a 50-yard strike to Mays Madsen in the second quarter to put the Pioneers up 21-0. Madsen caught two more touchdowns, finishing with three on the day. Devaughn Eka opened the scoring with a 7-yard run, and Wayde Watson added a 41-yard touchdown reception from Kannon Whiteley in the fourth quarter. Desert Hills struggled to generate any offensive momentum against Lehi’s staunch defense, which pitched a complete shutout to start their season.

Logan 20, North Sanpete 19

Logan (2-0) edged North Sanpete (0-2), 20-19, in a nonregion thriller Friday evening. Connor Peterson’s 45-yard touchdown reception from Easton Favero with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Grizzlies. North Sanpete held a 13-point lead at halftime, thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Madsen to Preston Madsen and a 3-yard run by Kash Cook. Logan’s comeback began in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by Mason Birch and continued with Favero’s 1-yard run. Cook’s 45-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Hawks a brief lead, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Mountain View 49, Ben Lomond 0

Mountain View (1-1) dominated from start to finish in a 49-0 rout over Ben Lomond in nonregion play. The Bruins’ Dexton Havea led the charge with four rushing touchdowns, including a 15-yard score with 5:39 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Hyrum Stafford connected with Beau Peterson for a 57-yard touchdown pass, adding to Mountain View’s explosive second quarter where they piled on 29 points. Miguel Rodriguez added to the tally with a blocked kick return, emphasizing their defensive prowess. Ben Lomond (0-2) struggled to gain any traction offensively, failing to score throughout the game.

Woods Cross 63, Kearns 14

Woods Cross (2-0) dominated Kearns (0-2) with a commanding 63-14 victory on Friday night. The Wildcats surged ahead early, leading 22-0 after the first quarter, and never looked back. Ryker Martin’s 61-yard touchdown run highlighted the early onslaught. Kearns managed a brief surge with Austin Bell’s 69-yard touchdown pass from Manuel Deegan in the second quarter but remained largely stifled. Liam Benson’s 7-yard touchdown run with 8:38 left in the fourth quarter punctuated the Wildcats’ dominance. Defensively, Woods Cross held the Cougars scoreless in the first and third quarters, sealing the convincing win.

Roy 50, Fremont 16

Roy (2-0) dominated Fremont (0-2) with a comprehensive 50-16 victory on Friday evening. The Royals set the tone early, with Logan Cella scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Robert Young was a standout, bolting for a 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and taking a 97-yard kickoff return to the house in the third. Fremont managed to put points on the board with Manase Tuatagaloa connecting on touchdown passes to Zach Masters and Slade Parker, but it was too little, too late. Roy’s offense was relentless, with late scores from Zay Morris and another from Young sealing the blowout.

Cedar City 34, Bear River 28

Cedar City (1-1) held off a late rally from Bear River (0-2) to secure a 34-28 nonregion victory. Cedar City’s Everett Kelling threw four touchdown passes, including three to Krue Giles, who had scoring receptions of 58, 44, and 29 yards, all in the first half, leading to a 27-0 halftime advantage. Bear River responded in the second half with a 51-yard touchdown run by Tydon Jones at 5:55 in the third quarter and back-to-back scoring passes from Tatum Stephens in the fourth quarter. Jaxson Theurer hauled in touchdown passes of 6 yards and 58 yards during the Bears’ rally. However, Cedar City’s defense managed to hang on and secure the win after being shut out in the fourth quarter.

Millard 16, Delta 13

Millard (1-1) held off Delta (1-1) for a 16-13 victory in nonregion play. Preston Sanchez’s 20-yard touchdown catch from Kaden Turner with one second left in the first half gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead, which they never relinquished. Ricky Carrasco added a crucial field goal with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter, putting Millard up 16-13. Delta’s Roper Crane scored twice with 1-yard runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Millard’s defensive stand in the final quarter.

Brighton 34, Syracuse 21

Brighton (2-0) outscored Syracuse (0-2) 20-7 in the second half to secure a 34-21 nonregion victory. Beau La Fleur’s 42-yard run with under a minute left in the fourth quarter clinched the win for the Bengals. Syracuse opened strong, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Hoyt Pula’s 79-yard touchdown reception from Ledger Wight. Brighton responded with a pair of second-quarter rushing touchdowns from Mason Haertel and La Fleur. The Titans managed to narrow the gap with Tanner Merril’s 35-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter but were ultimately overwhelmed by Brighton’s persistent ground attack.

American Leadership 42, Parowan 7

American Leadership (1-1) overpowered Parowan (0-2) with a dominant 42-7 victory in a nonregion matchup. The Eagles exploded in the second half, scoring 22 points in the third quarter, highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown pass from Nicolas Marble to Gabriel Hill at 6:40 and a 75-yard fumble recovery by Kannon Huntsman at 3:03. Huntsman was a key performer, also catching an 84-yard touchdown pass at 11:48 in the fourth quarter and a 6-yard touchdown pass at 7:14 in the same period. Parowan’s lone score came just before halftime with Chandler Hoffmeier’s 2-yard run at 0:56 in the second quarter. American Leadership’s defense kept the Rams scoreless in the second half, sealing their first win of the season.

Mountain Ridge 58, Dixie 0

Mountain Ridge (2-0) dominated Dixie (0-2) 58-0, handing the Flyers their second-largest loss in school history and the fourth-most points they have ever allowed in a game. The Sentinels were relentless from the start, putting 23 points on the board in the first quarter alone, highlighted by a 51-yard pass from Wyatt Bingham to Ty Holmstead. Bingham accounted for five touchdowns, with three passing and two rushing. The Mountain Ridge defense stifled Dixie, holding them scoreless for the entire game. The Sentinels’ balanced attack saw contributions from multiple players, including Ashton Gates’ 4-yard touchdown run with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter, capping off the onslaught.

Viewmont 33, Granger 18

Viewmont (2-0) secured a 33-18 victory over Granger (0-2) in a nonregion matchup. Titan Longson led the Vikings with three touchdown passes, including a pivotal 47-yard strike to Kingston Mickens early in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Mickens also caught a 64-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, contributing to Viewmont’s strong offensive performance. Granger’s La’auli Figiel had a standout night, scoring twice, including a 10-yard pass from Aidan Royce Welchman with 48 seconds left in the third quarter. Despite a balanced attack, the Lancers were unable to mount a late comeback, being held scoreless in the final quarter.

Wasatch 43, Cyprus 0

Wasatch (2-0) dominated Cyprus (0-2) with a 43-0 shutout in nonregion play. Hutch Solomon led the Wasps with two rushing touchdowns, including a 13-yard score early in the third quarter to push the lead to 36-0. Mack Kelson also impressed, connecting on two touchdown passes, a 32-yarder to Mason Gomez in the first quarter and a 24-yarder to Drexton Morris shortly before halftime. Cyprus was unable to score, as Wasatch’s defense stifled the Pirates throughout the game. Braxton Probst capped off the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown reception from Joseph Bradley with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Salem Hills 48, Cottonwood 10

Salem Hills (1-1) dominated from start to finish in a 48-10 victory over Cottonwood (0-2) in nonregion play. The SkyHawks built a commanding 48-3 lead by halftime, led by quarterback Jedi Nelson’s three touchdown passes. Grayson Wilson and Peyton Higginson each caught scoring passes in the first quarter, while Brenner Nielson contributed with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Tate Allred capped the first-half scoring with a 10-yard run, and Taige Bills added a 50-yard punt return. Cottonwood’s only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter.

Clovis East, Calif. 24, West 21

Clovis East, Calif. secured a narrow 24-21 victory over West with a decisive 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Both teams were tied 21-21 after three quarters. West (0-2) took an early 14-0 lead with scores by Izaiah Holley on a 24-yard run and Jared Chase on a 29-yard pass from Kamden Lopati, both in the first quarter. Louie Hamilton added a 15-yard touchdown run for West in the third quarter. Clovis East responded with consistent scoring, including a defensive stand that kept West scoreless in the final quarter.

Taylorsville 24, Murray 19

Taylorsville (2-0) secured a closely contested 24-19 victory over Murray (0-2), highlighted by a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Kobe Allen’s 20-yard TD reception from Cole Kramer at the 6:07 mark in the final quarter put the Warriors ahead for good. Murray’s Sam Pehrson had earlier electrified the game with an 80-yard touchdown catch from Alexander Bojorquez at 9:36 in the third quarter, narrowing Taylorsville’s lead. Dillon Curtis contributed significantly for the Spartans, kicking a trio of field goals, including a 47-yarder in the first quarter. Despite these efforts, Taylorsville’s balanced attack and timely scores were enough to remain unbeaten.

Bingham 17, Crimson Cliffs 7

Bingham(1-1) secured a 17-7 road victory over Crimson Cliffs(1-1) thanks to a strong defensive showing, highlighted by Charger Doty’s 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter. Crimson Cliffs had initially taken the lead in the second quarter with Ryder Sherratt connecting on a 60-yard touchdown pass to Malakai Alofipo. Bingham responded with an 18-yard field goal from Riley Whicker just before halftime, narrowing the deficit. Tyson Dunn’s 20-yard touchdown pass to John Kulimushi at the end of the third quarter gave Bingham its first lead, which Doty’s interception return helped to secure. The Mustangs were unable to score in the second half, solidifying a strong defensive performance by the Miners.

Skyline 33, Summit Academy 16

Skyline (1-1) surged to a 33-16 victory over Summit Academy in a nonregion contest, punctuated by a strong fourth-quarter performance. Moses Mailei’s 5-yard touchdown run with 6:57 remaining in the game widened the lead, and Tohi Similai closed the scoring with an 11-yard run with 42 seconds left. Summit Academy (0-2) found brief momentum with Beau Dixon’s 21-yard touchdown run at 0:33 in the third quarter but couldn’t keep pace. Early scores by Skyline’s Mailei and Anthony Salazar set the tone for the Eagles, who outscored the Bears 14-0 in the second quarter. Summit Academy’s lone first-half score came from Isaac Edmunds with a 1-yard pass from Cope Whitman.

Duchesne 51, Providence Hall 0

Duchesne (1-1) displayed a dominant performance in a 51-0 rout over Providence Hall (0-2) on Friday. Duchesne’s Kade Thacker ran for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard score in the first quarter that set the tone early. Rhett Clayburn added a 15-yard interception return in the first to bolster the Eagles’ lead. Nashden Goodliffe contributed two rushing touchdowns, with his longest being a 40-yard run in the third quarter. Providence Hall struggled offensively, failing to put any points on the board.

Carbon 33, Grand 26

Carbon (2-0) held on for a narrow 33-26 victory over Grand (0-2) in a nonregion matchup on Friday. Stockton Kennedy connected with Anthony Wilson on a 60-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first quarter, pacing Carbon’s early success. The Dinos gained momentum in the second quarter with a 30-yard pass to Maddux Wilson. Anthony Wilson added a 3-yard run to increase the lead in the third quarter. Despite a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Grand’s Austin Paris in the fourth quarter, Carbon’s defense held firm to secure the win.

Maple Mountain 35, Spanish Fork 27

Maple Mountain (2-0) held off a late rally from Spanish Fork (1-1) to secure a 35-27 victory on the road. Leading 21-13 at halftime, the Golden Eagles extended their lead to 28-13 with a 3-yard touchdown run by Eli Mauga at 4:51 in the third quarter. Spanish Fork’s McKay Smith tried to claw back with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Bronson Kalauli in the final minutes, but the effort fell short. Maple Mountain’s standout play was a 73-yard touchdown pass from Mason Jensen to EJ Rich at 9:43 in the second quarter.

Mountain Crest 15, Box Elder 14

Mountain Crest (2-0) edged out Box Elder (1-1) with a thrilling 15-14 victory. Trailing 14-9 in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs seized the win on Preston Arambel’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:38 remaining. Earlier in the game, Mountain Crest kicker Kael Olsen was crucial, connecting on field goals of 35, 28, and 21 yards. Box Elder’s Carter Buchanan momentarily put the Bees ahead with an 8:50 fourth-quarter touchdown run. However, Mountain Crest’s defense stepped up late to preserve their narrow lead.

Layton Christian 21, Juab 7

Layton Christian (1-1) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 21-7 victory over Juab (1-1) in a nonregion game. With 5:47 left in the game, Chris Monroe’s 5-yard touchdown run broke a 7-7 tie. Kaya Madhlazi sealed the win with a 7-yard run at the 2:39 mark. Juab’s lone score came on a 78-yard fumble recovery by Jay Rowley in the third quarter. Hayden Tuinei caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Monroe just before halftime to give the Eagles their initial lead.

San Juan 33, Juan Diego 14

San Juan(1-1) secured a 33-14 nonregion victory over Juan Diego(0-2), highlighted by a dominant first half and key plays from quarterback Jaiten Knight. The Broncos set the tone early with Knight’s 1-yard touchdown run at 5:06 in the first quarter, followed by a 1-yard run from Jagger Nieves at 0:22 late in the quarter. Branten Bethea extended the lead with a 50-yard pass from Knight at 4:09 in the second quarter. The Soaring Eagle found some life in the third quarter with Antonio Archuleta scoring on a 1-yard run at 0:41 and a 65-yard dash at 9:49, but San Juan answered decisively. JD Palmer’s 80-yard run and Bethea’s second touchdown catch from Easton Knight, this one a 21-yarder at 8:29, ensured the Broncos’ victory. San Juan’s defense held steady, keeping Juan Diego scoreless in the final quarter.

Pine View 24, Canyon View 20

Pine View(1-1) held off Canyon View for a 24-20(1-1) victory in a nonregion game on Friday night. Corbin Yocham scored the first touchdown for Pine View with a 4-yard run late in the first quarter. After trading scores, Pine View extended their lead with Levi Shaw’s 1-yard run and Luke Luekenga’s 34-yard field goal before the half. Kwade Sorensen hauled in a 47-yard pass from Shaw with 8:12 left in the third quarter to seal the deal. Canyon View’s Deegan Davies rushed for two touchdowns, including a 7-yard run with nine seconds left in the third, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Pine View’s defensive stand in the fourth quarter.

Payson 42, Hillcrest 7

Payson(1-1) dominated Hillcrest(0-2) in a 42-7 nonregion victory Friday night. The Lions’ offense was relentless, starting with David Keel’s 21-yard touchdown run just over eight minutes into the game. By halftime, Payson had already established a 20-0 lead, highlighted by David Fullmer’s 37-yard touchdown reception. Hillcrest managed its only score of the night in the third quarter with Guillermo Martinez’s 45-yard fumble recovery, but Payson responded with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 54-yard touchdown pass from Keel to Seth Staley at 3:44. Logan Russell contributed significantly, scoring a 7-yard touchdown run and catching two touchdown passes.

Manti 39, Snow Canyon 29

Manti(1-1) overcame an early deficit to defeat Snow Canyon(1-1) 39-29 in a high-scoring nonregion matchup. Snow Canyon led 21-7 at halftime, bolstered by Joseph Smith’s trio of touchdown passes. However, Manti’s defense ignited a second-half comeback, highlighted by Lincoln Alder’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Maison Starkweather played a key role in the Templars’ offense, throwing for three touchdowns, including a 37-yard pass to Stone Mortensen in the fourth quarter. Colby Simons sealed the game with a 10-yard interception return with just over a minute remaining.

Highland 24, West Jordan 20

Highland(1-1) rallied late to secure a 24-20 victory over West Jordan(0-2) on Friday night. Charlie McConkie’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter proved decisive. Highland also capitalized with 22 seconds remaining as Manasa Pela punched in a 1-yard run to cap their comeback. West Jordan had earlier taken the lead in the second quarter through a 28-yard pass from Halen Warner to Nia Ioapo. Aaron Hunt also contributed for the Jaguars with a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Rams’ late surge.

Orem 32, American Fork 26

Orem(2-0) rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to edge American Fork(0-2) 32-26 in a nonregion matchup. Feleti Iongi’s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:02 left in the game sealed the victory for the Tigers. Iongi also contributed significantly in the first half with a 60-yard touchdown reception. American Fork held the lead through most of the game, bolstered by two field goals from Gage Cline and a 90-yard punt return by Will Meine. Despite a late 7-yard touchdown pass from David Gaisford to Damian Wilkinson, the Cavemen fell short.

North Summit 20, South Summit 0

North Summit(2-0) shut out South Summit(0-2) with a dominant 20-0 victory in a nonregion game. McKade Nelson started the scoring for the Braves with a 42-yard touchdown run at 4:01 in the first quarter. Jake Smith added two more touchdowns on 1-yard runs, the first coming just before halftime with 10 seconds left in the second quarter and the second occurring with 4:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. South Summit struggled to find offensive momentum throughout the game, failing to score in any quarter. The Braves’ defense held firm, ensuring a clean sheet in their season opener.

Springville 48, Bonneville 35

Springville (2-0) rode a stellar performance by Easton Leavitt to a 48-35 nonregion victory over Bonneville (0-2). Leavitt completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns. Drake Peterson was his top target, hauling in five receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Max Harris contributed on the ground with 22 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown. The Red Devils surged in the second quarter with 28 points, highlighted by consecutive touchdown passes from Leavitt to Siaosi Toki and Reid Deede. Despite a strong start by Bonneville, which led 28-21 at halftime, Springville’s late offensive push secured the win.

Richfield 45, West Field 26

Richfield (2-0) overwhelmed West Field (0-2) 45-26 in a nonregion matchup. Malik Fautin scored three touchdowns for the Wildcats, including a 20-yard pass from Griffin Wayman with just six seconds left in the second quarter, extending Richfield’s lead to 38-13 at halftime. Gage Yardley’s 36-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter highlighted Richfield’s defensive effort. Despite a late 2-yard touchdown run by Ryker Maxfield for West Field in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns couldn’t climb back from the early deficit. Kolt Abbott tallied two touchdowns for West Field, one by air and another on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to counter Richfield’s strong performance.

Ridgeline 28, Riverton 21

Ridgeline (2-0) edged Riverton (1-1) in a 28-21 overtime victory in a nonregion matchup on Friday. Hunter Knighton caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nate Dahle in overtime to secure the win for the RiverHawks. Ridgeline forced the extra period with a late push, highlighted by a 41-yard rushing touchdown from Dahle with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter. Riverton’s Dane Slack put up a strong performance, catching three touchdown passes from Andrew Nielson, including a game-tying 6-yard reception with just 1:06 remaining in regulation. The defensive showdown saw Ridgeline prevail after capitalizing in the critical moments.

Beaver 35, Grantsville 0

Beaver (2-0) dominated Grantsville (1-1) in a 35-0 nonregion shutout Friday night. The Beavers surged ahead early with three first-quarter touchdowns, including a pair of rushing scores from Gage Raddon. Bridger Blackner’s 11-yard run and Mason Holgreen’s 32-yard touchdown catch from Bodie Wheatley to Mason Holgreen in the second quarter extended the lead to 35-0 by halftime. Beaver’s defense held strong throughout the game, preventing the Cowboys from scoring points.

Uintah 45, Tooele 29

Uintah (2-0) defeated Tooele (1-1) 45-29 in a high-scoring nonregion matchup. The Utes jumped out to a commanding 21-6 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Dace O’Bagy’s 99-yard kickoff return and JD Pickup’s 20-yard rushing touchdown. O’Bagy added another score in the third quarter with a 13-yard run. Despite a strong effort from Tooele’s Vaughn Gritzmacher, who had two long touchdown runs of 76 and 78 yards, the Buffalos never recovered from the early deficit. Logan Evans contributed to Uintah’s defensive effort with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Lone Peak 31, Timpview 24

After beating Skyridge last week, Timpview (1-1) fell just short against Lone Peak (2-0) with a final score of 31-24 in a hard-fought nonregion contest on Friday night. Key moments included Jasean Mayberry’s 45-yard touchdown reception from Kepa Niumeitolu in the third quarter, pushing Lone Peak’s lead to 24-17. Timpview’s Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Carson Rasmussen with 3:25 remaining in the game to close the gap to 31-24, but the Thunderbirds could not complete the comeback. Lone Peak’s defense managed to hold Timpview scoreless in the first quarter and secured the win by maintaining their lead throughout the game.

South Sevier 21, Enterprise 0

South Sevier (1-1) pulled off a significant upset by shutting out Enterprise (0-1) in a 21-0 nonregion victory on Friday night. Kanyon Okerlund led the charge for the Rams, scoring two key rushing touchdowns. Okerlund’s first score came on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, with his second touchdown, a 2-yard run, extending the lead with just 18 seconds left in the first half. The Rams’ defense also played a pivotal role, holding Enterprise scoreless throughout the game.

Cedar Valley 17, Jordan 0

Cedar Valley (2-0) blanked Jordan (0-2) with a 17-0 victory on Friday night. Ayden Laws broke the scoreless tie with a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Bridger Dastrup extended the lead with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Cole Christensen in the fourth quarter. Brayden Jakins capped the night with a 40-yard field goal. The Aviators’ defense held the Beetdiggers scoreless, securing their second win of the season.

Park City 48, Timpanogos 33

Park City (2-0) defeated Timpanogos (1-1) 48-33 in a high-scoring nonregion game. Elijah Warner spearheaded Park City’s offense with a trio of touchdown runs, including a 60-yard dash in the first quarter and a 34-yard run early in the fourth. Timpanogos’ Andrew Hillstead connected with Gabriel Graf for two touchdowns and an 85-yard pass to Zack McCann. Timpanogos managed a late rally, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Park City’s offensive onslaught.

Green Valley, Nev. 22, Herriman 21

Green Valley, Nev. edged Herriman (0-2) with a final score of 22-21 in a thrilling nonregion clash. Down 21-14 in the fourth quarter, the Gators executed a successful two-point conversion after a late touchdown to seal the victory. Herriman’s Yama Tai Tai caught a 46-yard pass from Bryce Benson with 9:02 remaining, followed by their own two-point conversion to tie the game, but it wasn’t enough. Stetson Jones also scored for the Mustangs early in the second quarter on a 32-yard pass from Benson. Green Valley held off the late charge.

Davis 56, Copper Hills 15

Davis (1-1) dominated Copper Hills (1-1) in a nonregion matchup, winning 56-15. Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger threw for seven touchdowns, including a 30-yard strike to Tyson Baggett, who had three touchdown receptions on the night. The Darts set the tone early, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and adding 28 more in the second to lead 49-8 at halftime. Owen Talbot contributed with three touchdowns, including two receiving and one rushing. Copper Hills’ lone scores were a 7-yard run by Jaelyn Fields in the second quarter and a 9-yard run by Connor Holbrook in the fourth.

Kanab 49, North Sevier 6

Kanab (2-0) dominated North Sevier (1-1) with a resounding 49-6 victory on Friday night. The Cowboys were led by Brogen Virostko’s impressive performance, throwing for three touchdowns, including a 37-yard strike to Kash Kabonic in the first quarter and a 19-yard pass to Lattimer Glover with 15 seconds left in the game. Kanab’s defense held the Wolves scoreless in three quarters, while Hayden Gubler added to the offensive surge with a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. North Sevier’s lone score came from Brody Bulloch’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Rylan Frischknecht midway through the second quarter. It was an all-around commanding performance by Kanab, firmly controlling the game from start to finish.

Green Canyon 24, Stansbury 0

Green Canyon (2-0) blanked Stansbury (1-1) with a decisive 24-0 victory, highlighted by Shandon Thain’s interception with 3:20 left to seal the shutout. Payton Wilson led the Wolves, completing 19 of 23 passes for 208 yards and adding 65 yards on the ground. Bryson Pabst was instrumental on both sides of the ball, catching a 6-yard touchdown pass and recording eight tackles. Dallin Hawks contributed a 43-yard field goal and a short rushing touchdown, while Baxter Martin added a 1-yard touchdown run. Green Canyon’s defense shone, with Seth Wheatley tallying seven tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

Bountiful 17, Farmington 12

Bountiful (2-0) secured a defensive 17-12 victory over Farmington (0-2) in a nonregion matchup on Friday night. Brock McSwain opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Emerson Geilman just over three minutes into the game, followed by a 50-yard field goal by Landon Zayas. Farmington responded in the second quarter, tying the game with a Kava Fiefia 27-yard touchdown reception and a 52-yard field goal from Jaxon Beynon. The Redhawks clinched the win with an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Siaki Fekitoa early in the fourth quarter. Farmington managed only a safety in the second half.

Alta 24, Westlake 0

Alta (1-1) dominated defensively and rode a balanced offensive effort to blank Westlake (0-2), 24-0, in nonregion play. Tucker Brown threw two touchdown passes to Evan Morton, including a 20-yarder with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory. Jack McAllister added a 37-yard field goal early in the first quarter to put the Hawks on the board. Matt McKea contributed to the win by blocking a kick and returning it for a touchdown in the second quarter. Westlake’s offense struggled all night, failing to score in any of the four quarters.

Olympus 37, Provo 15

Olympus (2-0) overpowered Provo (0-2) on Friday night, winning 37-15 in a nonregion matchup. The Titans were led by quarterback Luke Espersen, who threw three touchdown passes, including a 28-yard strike to Hugh Matsumori with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. Olympus’ Nate Sheets made two impactful defensive plays in the second quarter, returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and scoring on a blocked kick recovery. Provo managed to keep it close in the first half, scoring two touchdowns, but were unable to find the end zone in the second half. The Bulldogs were limited to a safety after the break as Olympus’ defense shut down any potential comeback.

Weber 31, Pleasant Grove 12

Weber (2-0) pulled away late with a trio of fourth-quarter scores to defeat Pleasant Grove 31-12 in nonregion play. Dyson Parker’s 58-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left capped the decisive quarter for the Warriors, who added a 32-yard field goal by Alex Johnson and a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Payne to Tyson Higgs earlier in the period. Pleasant Grove (0-2) led briefly in the first half thanks to Drake Stanley’s touchdown passes to Ryder Huntsman and Wade Christiansen but failed to score in the second half. Parker also opened the scoring with a 73-yard run in the first quarter, showcasing a dominant performance on the ground. Tyson Higgs contributed with a 28-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to help secure the victory for Weber.

Emery 21, Union 20

Union (1-1) narrowly fell to Emery (2-0) in a thrilling 21-20 nonregion contest. Union’s Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie scored on a 2-yard run with 31 seconds left in the game, putting the Cougars within one point. Opting to go for the win, Union’s two-point conversion attempt failed, sealing Emery’s victory. Key contributions for Emery included Boden Christman’s 1-yard rushing touchdown and Jaxon Johnson’s 7-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Despite Union’s late rally, Emery’s defensive stand on the two-point attempt ensured their win.

Servite, Calif. 45, East 0

Servite, Calif. dominated East in a nonregion matchup, blanking the Leopards 45-0 on Friday night. Servite, ranked in the top 50 nationally according to MaxPreps, surged ahead with a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and then exploded for 26 points in the second to take a commanding 38-0 halftime lead. The home team capped off their scoring with a touchdown in the third quarter.

Moapa Valley, Nev. 30, Hurricane 29

Moapa Valley edged Hurricane (0-2) in a thrilling nonregion matchup, 30-29. Trailing 22-21 in the fourth quarter, the Pirates managed to take the lead with a crucial 6 points. Hurricane added drama with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Gabriel to Austyn McRoberts with 2:59 remaining, temporarily putting them ahead. However, Moapa Valley secured the final score needed to seal the narrow victory. McRoberts was a standout for the Tigers, scoring three touchdowns, including a 53-yard run in the third quarter.

Skyridge 41, Liberty, Nev. 26

Skyridge (1-1) powered past Liberty, Nev. with a decisive 41-20 victory in a nonregion matchup Friday night. Skyridge took control in the second quarter, scoring 21 points, including a 69-yard touchdown pass from Kaneal Sweetwyne to Junior Coughlin. Liberty, Nev. managed to close the gap to 21-14 by halftime, but Skyridge extended their lead with a 2-yard touchdown run by Carter Seu late in the third quarter. Kaneal Sweetwyne capped off the win with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, first to Jaxon Burt for 15 yards and later to Iakopo Malufau for 11 yards with 1:12 remaining. Skyridge’s balanced attack and strong second half secured the season-opening win.

Milford 37, Lincoln County, Nev. 7

Milford (2-0) dominated Lincoln County (0-1) in a lopsided 37-7 nonregion victory. Griffin Walker led the Tigers with a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a 22-yard dash with 10:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kilo Tsosie connected with Sadler Barnes for a 47-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, extending Milford’s lead to 28-7 at halftime. Jexton Ashworth chipped in with a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Lincoln County’s lone score came in the first quarter, but they failed to find the end zone again as Milford’s defense held them scoreless for the rest of the game.

1A 8-player

Rich 43, Altamont 6

Rich (2-0) dominated Altamont (0-2) with a 43-6 victory in a nonregion matchup on Friday. The Rebels set the tone early, scoring 30 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Drake Weston’s 43-yard touchdown run and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jett Holmes to Weston. Hudson Parry’s 80-yard kickoff return early in the third quarter extended Rich’s lead. Altamont managed to get on the board in the third quarter with an 11-yard run by Dillon Ivie, but it was their only score of the game. Rich’s defense kept Altamont at bay, allowing just six points for the Longhorns.

Monticello 60, Utah Military Hillfield 12

Monticello (1-0) cruised to a 60-12 victory over Utah Military Hillfield (0-1) in a nonregion matchup. Monticello dominated early, with Carter Rogers scoring three touchdowns in the first half, including an 18-yard pass from Cache Young with 1:12 left in the second quarter. William Rogers added a 65-yard interception return to cap a 33-point second quarter explosion. Utah Military Hillfield struggled offensively, scoring their first touchdown in the third quarter. Monticello’s defense held strong throughout, allowing just 12 points in the second half, ensuring a decisive win.

St. Joseph 41, Whitehorse 8

St. Joseph (1-0) dominated in a 41-8 victory over Whitehorse (0-1) in their nonregion clash. St. Joseph stifled the Raiders throughout, holding them scoreless until a late touchdown. The Jayhawks’ defensive unit controlled the game, never allowing the Whitehorse offense to find any rhythm. Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s balanced offensive attack racked up points efficiently.

El Capitan, Ariz. 36, Water Canyon 6

El Capitan dominated Water Canyon with a 36-6 victory in nonregion play. The Eagles’ defense stymied the Wildcats, holding them scoreless for three quarters. El Capitan steadily built their lead and secured the win with a balanced offensive attack.