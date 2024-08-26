Week 2 of Utah high school football delivered more excitement, with streaks shattered and thrilling second-half comebacks.

Here are some interesting game results from the week:

South Sevier ends 12-year drought in dominant fashion

South Sevier has had difficulty finding sustained success in the last decade, with 2014 being the last time it finished a season with a record above .500. In particular, Enterprise has regularly been a problem matchup for the Rams.

The Wolves and the Rams have played 21 times in its history, and Enterprise has come away with a win in 15 of those games. Enterprise had also won 11 straight meetings against South Sevier coming into Week 2, with the last Rams victory coming in a 20-0 win in 2012.

Its 2012 win was the only time South Sevier ever shut out Enterprise until last Friday, when the Rams beat the Wolves 21-0 in a dominant victory.

Kanyon Okerlund came out hot for South Sevier, scoring a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and matching it with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for a 14-0 halftime lead.

While Enterprise kept the South Sevier offense from scoring in the second half, a fourth-quarter fumble recovery in the end zone dotted the exclamation mark on the 21-0 win.

South Sevier gave up a 47-14 blowout loss to North Summit in Week 1 but bounced back by breaking a 12-year losing streak to go 1-1 on the season.

Week 2′s game was the season opener for Enterprise and it holds a 0-1 season record.

“I’m really proud of our team and how we responded after our week one loss,” said South Sevier head coach Bryce Twitchell. “They came to practice focused and ready to get better. We took a step forward last Friday against Enterprise.

“It wasn’t a perfect game for us, especially offensively, but we’re moving in the right direction. Our goal as a team is to keep making those positive strides each week so we can be where we want to be come playoff time.”

Morgan holds Sky View scoreless for first time in 19 years

The Morgan Trojans may have had one of the most exciting wins in Week 1 with a convincing 41-13 victory over defending 4A champion Crimson Cliffs. The 3A powerhouse did not slow down in Week 2, as it dominated Sky View 34-0 for the Bobcats’ first scoreless game since its 59-0 loss to Logan on September 2, 2005.

The loss broke a 218-game streak of not being shut out.

Morgan wasted no time jumping out to a lead in the first quarter behind a touchdown run from Beck Sheffield and a touchdown pass from Sheffield to Owen Gilson.

The Trojan offense kept rolling in the second quarter with another touchdown catch by Gilson and one by Boston Zack to take a 27-0 lead at halftime.

On defense, Morgan’s Jake Hansen stood out with six tackles and an interception. While the Trojans’ defense sufficiently handled the Bobcats’ offense, Sheffield found Gilson one last time in the third quarter for a 34-0 lead and put Sky View away.

“We have been blessed with the opportunity to play some great teams early on,” said Morgan head coach Jared Barlow. “One of the biggest things we have seen offensively is the growth up front. Our line has done an outstanding job. Defensively we have been disciplined and physical.

“Our coaches have done a great job preparing the team. We just want to continue to improve each week, playing with confident humility and trusting in each other. We have another test this week playing one of the top 5A schools in Idaho (Skyline).”

Ridgeline escapes Riverton with an encouraging overtime win

Since winning the 2021 4A state championship, Ridgeline has twice fallen just short of returning to the title game, losing both times to Crimson Cliffs in the semifinals.

It’s still early in the 2024 season, but the RiverHawks have impressed in Weeks 1 and 2 by defeating higher classification opponents.

In Week 1, Ridgeline soared to a dominant 41-7 win over 5A opponent Bonneville. In Week 2, The RiverHawks traveled to Riverton and escaped with a close 28-21 overtime win over its 6A opponent.

While it never led by more than a touchdown, Ridgeline never allowed Riverton to take the lead. The RiverHawks were the first to strike with a 30-yard rushing touchdown by JT White in the first quarter, and a second quarter touchdown pass from Nate Dahle to Hunter Knighton put Ridgeline ahead 14-7 heading into halftime.

Although Ridgeline took the lead, Riverton wide receiver Dane Slack kept the game within reach. Slack caught all three of quarterback Andrew Nielson’s touchdown passes, including a crucial 6-yard score in the final 70 seconds, to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Ridgeline’s Dahle again found Knighton in the end zone for the 28-21 lead and the win.

“Great, physical game,” said Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox. “I was proud of our team and making big plays when we needed them most.

“Nate’s scramble for a TD was huge and then Hunter Knighton’s tackle at the end of the game was an incredible play. Riverton has a great team and we didn’t have an answer for (Slack).”

Orem fends off American Fork behind sencond-half comeback

After blowing past Pleasant Grove 35-13 in Week 1, Orem found itself down 20-6 at halftime against the American Fork Cavemen in Week 2.

Orem and American Fork traded touchdowns in the first quarter, but Orem couldn’t stop the Cavemen’s special teams in the second quarter as American Fork kicker and 2023-24 Mr. Soccer Lewis Knecht launched a pair of field goals and Cade Wilkinson returned a 90-yard punt for a touchdown with four seconds left before halftime.

“Give American Fork credit, they’re a very good football team,” said Orem head coach Lance Reynolds. “In the first half they had us out of sorts a little. We were making mistakes I couldn’t believe.”

After halftime, the game belonged to the Tigers.

Out of the half Orem scored four unanswered touchdowns, two in the third quarter and two in the fourth. The second half offensive onslaught was kicked off by Kaue Akana catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Tayden Ka’awa, and then Ka’awa found Akana for a second time in the third quarter to bring the game within 20-19.

Orem’s Faleti Iongi scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to push the game out of reach for American Fork. Iongi had three touchdowns on the night.

“At the half, we made a few small adjustments but I don’t believe that was what turned things,” said Reynolds. “I challenged our team to fight against the momentum hard enough to push it the other way.

“I talked a little about how they can do that by focusing on the details of their jobs. We talked about how much effort they’re capable of giving and that we have not seen it yet. I challenged them to reach inside for more and giving it to their teammates. Fortunately, they responded.”

American Fork finally broke through late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Davis Gaisford to Damian Wilkinson, but it wasn’t enough to retake the lead and Orem took the 32-26 win.

Orem improved to 2-0 on the season, while American Fork fell to 0-2.

“I love our team,” Reynolds said. “We have great kids that are very coachable. They listen and try hard to do what we tell them. I’m proud of them for believing, then going out and doing. It is a great win for us.”

Crimson Cliffs just miss out on a win over Bingham for the second time

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, the Bingham Miners narrowly edged out Crimson Cliffs with a 26-23 victory. This year, the Miners once again faced the defending 4A state champions in Week 2, but Crimson Cliffs held the advantage at halftime.

Crimson Cliffs was hungry for a win after being blown out 41-13 by Morgan in its season opener. In Week 2, it was a low-scoring first half, but a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ryder Sherratt to Malakai Alofipo was enough to take a slim 7-3 halftime lead.

The Miners’ lone first-half score was a 18-yard field goal by Riley Whicker, which was Bingham’s first points of the season.

Out of the half, Bingham finally scored a touchdown late in the third quarter as quarterback Tyson Dunn launched a pass to John Kulimushi for a 10-7 lead.

The Miners’ defense continued to shut down the Mustangs’ offense in the fourth quarter, highlighted by Linkin Wilberger’s 20-yard pick-six for the 17-7 victory.

For the second time in two years, the Miners escaped their Week 2 matchup against Crimson Cliffs with a win. It was a much-needed win for Bingham after being blown out by Lone Peak 21-0 in Week 1.

With its loss, it is the first time Crimson Cliffs has started a season 0-2 since its 1-9 finish in the 2019 season.