Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Helaman Casuga, Corner Canyon — Led the Chargers to a 35-34 win against IMG Academy, Florida, as he completed 22 of 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for another TD.

Linkin Wilberger, Bingham — Played a key role defensively in Bingham’s 17-7 win at Crimson Cliffs as he recorded five tackles, and then he sealed the win with a Pick Six with 2:31 left in the game.

Wyatt Bingham, Mountain Ridge — Spearheaded a dominant 58-0 win over Dixie as he completed 13 of 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his 58 rushing yards and two TDs.

Tradon Bessinger, Davis — Had an incredibly efficient performance in Davis’ 56-15 win over Copper Hills as he completed 17 of 20 passes for 348 yards and seven touchdowns.

Class 5A

Tayden Ka’awa, Orem — Completed 24 of 33 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns as he led Orem to the 32-26 come-from-behind victory over American Fork.

Easton Leavitt, Springville — Led Springville to the 48-35 victory over visiting Bonneville as he completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

Elijah Warner, Park City — Carried the ball 13 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead Park City to the 48-33 win over Timpanogos in a game that featured 47 points in the fourth quarter.

Mason Haertel, Brighton — Played a big role in Brighton’s 34-21 come-from-behind victory at Syracuse as he rushed the ball 29 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Class 4A

Dexton Havea, Mountain View — Carried the ball 16 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns in leading Mountain View to the 49-0 victory over Ben Lomond.

Krew Giles, Cedar — Hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns in leading Cedar to the 34-28 road win at Bear River as the Reds held on after leading 27-0 at the half.

Eli Wheatley, Green Canyon — Eli Wheatley recoded nine tackles and two sacks as he led Green Canyon to the 24-0 win over Stansbury. It’s the second straight shutout to start the season for the Wolves.

Levi Shaw, Pine View — Completed 16 of 30 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown and then also rushed for another score to lead the Panthers to the 24-20 victory over visiting Canyon View.

Class 3A

Gage Yardley, Richfield — Intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and he also recovered a blocked punt for another TD to lead Richfield to the 45-26 win over West Field.

Stockton Kennedy, Carbon — Completed 16 of 25 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Dinos to the 33-26 victory over Grand.

Lincoln Gilson, Morgan — Hauled in six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead way offensively for the Trojans in their impressive 34-0 shutout win over Sky View.

Class 2A

Kaya Madhlazi, Layton Christian — Had a huge game on the ground in leading his team to the 21-7 win over Juab as he carried the ball 31 times for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Nicolas Marble, ALA — Led the Eagles to a big 42-7 win over Parowan as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

Class 1A

Kilo Tsosie, Milford — Completed 13 of 31 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns to lead Milford to the easy 37-7 win over Lincoln County, Nevada.

Gage Raddon, Beaver — Made the most of his limited carries in Beaver’s 35-0 win over Grantsville as he scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns. Defensively, he also added three tackles and an interception.