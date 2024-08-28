Corner Canyon plays IMG Academy (Florida) in Draper on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
By James Edward

Each week, the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Helaman Casuga, Corner Canyon — Led the Chargers to a 35-34 win against IMG Academy, Florida, as he completed 22 of 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for another TD.

Linkin Wilberger, Bingham — Played a key role defensively in Bingham’s 17-7 win at Crimson Cliffs as he recorded five tackles, and then he sealed the win with a Pick Six with 2:31 left in the game.

Wyatt Bingham, Mountain Ridge — Spearheaded a dominant 58-0 win over Dixie as he completed 13 of 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his 58 rushing yards and two TDs.

Tradon Bessinger, Davis — Had an incredibly efficient performance in Davis’ 56-15 win over Copper Hills as he completed 17 of 20 passes for 348 yards and seven touchdowns.

Class 5A

Tayden Ka’awa, Orem — Completed 24 of 33 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns as he led Orem to the 32-26 come-from-behind victory over American Fork.

Easton Leavitt, Springville — Led Springville to the 48-35 victory over visiting Bonneville as he completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

Elijah Warner, Park City — Carried the ball 13 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead Park City to the 48-33 win over Timpanogos in a game that featured 47 points in the fourth quarter.

Mason Haertel, Brighton — Played a big role in Brighton’s 34-21 come-from-behind victory at Syracuse as he rushed the ball 29 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Class 4A

Dexton Havea, Mountain View — Carried the ball 16 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns in leading Mountain View to the 49-0 victory over Ben Lomond.

Krew Giles, Cedar — Hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns in leading Cedar to the 34-28 road win at Bear River as the Reds held on after leading 27-0 at the half.

Eli Wheatley, Green Canyon — Eli Wheatley recoded nine tackles and two sacks as he led Green Canyon to the 24-0 win over Stansbury. It’s the second straight shutout to start the season for the Wolves.

Levi Shaw, Pine View — Completed 16 of 30 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown and then also rushed for another score to lead the Panthers to the 24-20 victory over visiting Canyon View.

Class 3A

Gage Yardley, Richfield — Intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and he also recovered a blocked punt for another TD to lead Richfield to the 45-26 win over West Field.

Stockton Kennedy, Carbon — Completed 16 of 25 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Dinos to the 33-26 victory over Grand.

Lincoln Gilson, Morgan — Hauled in six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead way offensively for the Trojans in their impressive 34-0 shutout win over Sky View.

Class 2A

Kaya Madhlazi, Layton Christian — Had a huge game on the ground in leading his team to the 21-7 win over Juab as he carried the ball 31 times for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Nicolas Marble, ALA — Led the Eagles to a big 42-7 win over Parowan as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

Class 1A

Kilo Tsosie, Milford — Completed 13 of 31 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns to lead Milford to the easy 37-7 win over Lincoln County, Nevada.

Gage Raddon, Beaver — Made the most of his limited carries in Beaver’s 35-0 win over Grantsville as he scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns. Defensively, he also added three tackles and an interception.

