The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings for girls soccer of the 2024 season on Saturday morning, with Lone Peak (6A), Olympus (5A), Timpanogos (4A), Judge Memorial (3A) and Draper APA (2A) earning the top spots in the debut rankings.

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

A No. 1 RPI ranking is no guarantee for success in the postseason. Of the five No. 1 seeds at the end of last season, only Green Canyon in 4A went on to win the state championship.

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 Lone Peak 0.80 1.00 0.63 0.69 8-0-0 2 Mountain Ridge 0.76 1.00 0.57 0.57 8-0-0 3 Layton 0.70 0.86 0.57 0.53 6-1-0 4 Davis 0.68 0.75 0.65 0.54 6-2-0 5 Syracuse 0.67 0.88 0.48 0.58 7-1-0 6 Lehi 0.66 0.90 0.45 0.56 9-1-0 7 American Fork 0.65 0.75 0.56 0.59 6-2-0 8 Pleasant Grove 0.63 0.63 0.65 0.61 5-3-0 9 Herriman 0.63 0.78 0.49 0.59 7-2-0 10 Corner Canyon 0.62 0.67 0.60 0.53 6-3-0 11 Skyridge 0.62 0.50 0.75 0.55 4-4-0 12 Farmington 0.60 0.50 0.71 0.53 3-3-0 13 Copper Hills 0.58 0.78 0.38 0.55 7-2-0 14 Weber 0.52 0.57 0.46 0.57 4-3-0 15 Bingham 0.45 0.38 0.49 0.59 3-5-0 16 Fremont 0.43 0.43 0.42 0.49 3-4-0 17 Riverton 0.40 0.14 0.64 0.55 1-6-0 18 Westlake 0.36 0.13 0.57 0.53 1-7-0 19 Salt Lake Academy 0.33 0.00 0.64 0.47 0-6-0

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 Olympus 0.79 1.00 0.63 0.59 8-0-0 2 Cedar Valley 0.65 0.78 0.54 0.53 7-2-0 3 Brighton 0.64 0.86 0.43 0.62 6-1-0 4 Wasatch 0.59 0.57 0.62 0.53 4-3-0 5 Skyline 0.57 0.43 0.71 0.53 3-4-0 6 East 0.56 0.43 0.71 0.50 3-4-0 7 Northridge 0.55 0.63 0.48 0.51 5-3-0 8 Bonneville 0.53 0.71 0.36 0.50 5-2-0 9 Clearfield 0.52 0.63 0.42 0.52 5-3-0 10 Highland 0.52 0.50 0.54 0.51 4-4-0 11 Maple Mountain 0.52 0.43 0.60 0.55 3-4-0 12 Bountiful 0.52 0.63 0.40 0.53 5-3-0 13 Viewmont 0.51 0.50 0.53 0.48 4-4-0 14 Salem Hills 0.51 0.50 0.52 0.50 4-4-0 15 Cyprus 0.50 0.68 0.35 0.41 6-2-0 16 Box Elder 0.49 0.50 0.49 0.47 4-4-0 17 Kearns 0.49 0.67 0.32 0.48 4-2-0 18 Springville 0.47 0.38 0.54 0.52 3-5-0 19 Alta 0.46 0.25 0.64 0.55 2-6-0 20 West 0.44 0.43 0.43 0.50 3-4-0 21 Woods Cross 0.41 0.25 0.55 0.49 2-6-0 22 Timpview 0.38 0.17 0.56 0.55 1-5-0 23 Spanish Fork 0.35 0.22 0.45 0.52 2-7-0 24 Granger 0.33 0.25 0.38 0.46 2-6-0 25 Taylorsville 0.31 0.13 0.47 0.42 1-7-0 26 West Jordan 0.31 0.00 0.58 0.45 0-8-0 27 Roy 0.29 0.00 0.54 0.45 0-8-0 28 Hunter 0.29 0.17 0.37 0.46 1-5-0

Class 4A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 Timpanogos 0.78 1.00 0.59 0.61 5-0-0 2 Snow Canyon 0.71 0.86 0.61 0.55 6-1-0 3 Mountain Crest 0.68 0.88 0.51 0.59 7-1-0 4 Green Canyon 0.67 0.75 0.61 0.56 6-2-0 5 Crimson Cliffs 0.64 0.75 0.55 0.55 6-2-0 6 Uintah 0.63 0.76 0.54 0.52 7-2-0 7 Park City 0.62 0.78 0.49 0.54 7-2-0 8 Ridgeline 0.61 0.63 0.60 0.55 5-3-0 9 Cedar 0.58 0.63 0.54 0.51 5-3-0 10 Orem 0.57 0.57 0.58 0.51 4-3-0 11 Stansbury 0.54 0.56 0.55 0.48 5-4-0 12 Hurricane 0.54 0.63 0.47 0.51 5-3-0 13 Mountain View 0.53 0.50 0.54 0.57 3-3-0 14 Jordan 0.52 0.75 0.30 0.49 6-2-0 15 Pine View 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.51 4-4-0 16 Desert Hills 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.51 4-4-0 17 Dixie 0.50 0.43 0.56 0.52 3-4-0 18 West Field 0.46 0.44 0.47 0.52 4-5-0 19 Bear River 0.46 0.50 0.41 0.48 4-4-0 20 Sky View 0.42 0.25 0.56 0.51 2-6-0 21 Murray 0.40 0.43 0.35 0.51 3-4-0 22 Provo 0.36 0.33 0.35 0.49 3-6-0 23 Payson 0.35 0.29 0.39 0.47 2-5-0 24 Cottonwood 0.35 0.25 0.42 0.44 2-6-0 25 Tooele 0.34 0.25 0.41 0.42 2-6-0 26 Logan 0.31 0.00 0.57 0.54 0-7-0 27 Hillcrest 0.30 0.00 0.55 0.47 0-8-0

Class 3A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L-T 1 Judge Memorial 0.84 1.17 0.57 0.54 6-0-0 2 Carbon 0.67 0.86 0.54 0.47 6-1-0 3 Canyon View 0.67 0.78 0.59 0.51 6-2-0 4 Grantsville 0.66 1.04 0.31 0.49 6-0-0 5 Manti 0.63 0.88 0.42 0.47 7-1-0 6 Union 0.48 0.63 0.34 0.51 5-3-0 7 Morgan 0.48 0.54 0.42 0.51 3-3-0 8 North Sanpete 0.48 0.43 0.53 0.45 3-4-0 9 Richfield 0.46 0.43 0.50 0.47 3-4-0 10 Ogden 0.43 0.31 0.54 0.48 2-6-0 11 Delta 0.43 0.44 0.41 0.45 4-5-0 12 Juan Diego 0.43 0.20 0.64 0.45 2-9-0 13 South Summit 0.41 0.50 0.30 0.48 4-4-0 14 Juab 0.36 0.25 0.45 0.45 2-6-0 15 Summit Academy 0.32 0.13 0.49 0.44 1-7-0 16 Providence Hall 0.32 0.13 0.50 0.37 1-7-0 17 Emery 0.25 0.00 0.47 0.45 0-7-0 18 Ben Lomond 0.22 0.00 0.41 0.41 0-4-0

Class 2A RPI Rankings