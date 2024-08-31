Lone Peak and Maple Mountain compete in a girls soccer game at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings for girls soccer of the 2024 season on Saturday morning, with Lone Peak (6A), Olympus (5A), Timpanogos (4A), Judge Memorial (3A) and Draper APA (2A) earning the top spots in the debut rankings.

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

A No. 1 RPI ranking is no guarantee for success in the postseason. Of the five No. 1 seeds at the end of last season, only Green Canyon in 4A went on to win the state championship.

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Lone Peak0.801.000.630.698-0-0
2Mountain Ridge0.761.000.570.578-0-0
3Layton0.700.860.570.536-1-0
4Davis0.680.750.650.546-2-0
5Syracuse0.670.880.480.587-1-0
6Lehi0.660.900.450.569-1-0
7American Fork0.650.750.560.596-2-0
8Pleasant Grove0.630.630.650.615-3-0
9Herriman0.630.780.490.597-2-0
10Corner Canyon0.620.670.600.536-3-0
11Skyridge0.620.500.750.554-4-0
12Farmington0.600.500.710.533-3-0
13Copper Hills0.580.780.380.557-2-0
14Weber0.520.570.460.574-3-0
15Bingham0.450.380.490.593-5-0
16Fremont0.430.430.420.493-4-0
17Riverton0.400.140.640.551-6-0
18Westlake0.360.130.570.531-7-0
19Salt Lake Academy0.330.000.640.470-6-0

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Olympus0.791.000.630.598-0-0
2Cedar Valley0.650.780.540.537-2-0
3Brighton0.640.860.430.626-1-0
4Wasatch0.590.570.620.534-3-0
5Skyline0.570.430.710.533-4-0
6East0.560.430.710.503-4-0
7Northridge0.550.630.480.515-3-0
8Bonneville0.530.710.360.505-2-0
9Clearfield0.520.630.420.525-3-0
10Highland0.520.500.540.514-4-0
11Maple Mountain0.520.430.600.553-4-0
12Bountiful0.520.630.400.535-3-0
13Viewmont0.510.500.530.484-4-0
14Salem Hills0.510.500.520.504-4-0
15Cyprus0.500.680.350.416-2-0
16Box Elder0.490.500.490.474-4-0
17Kearns0.490.670.320.484-2-0
18Springville0.470.380.540.523-5-0
19Alta0.460.250.640.552-6-0
20West0.440.430.430.503-4-0
21Woods Cross0.410.250.550.492-6-0
22Timpview0.380.170.560.551-5-0
23Spanish Fork0.350.220.450.522-7-0
24Granger0.330.250.380.462-6-0
25Taylorsville0.310.130.470.421-7-0
26West Jordan0.310.000.580.450-8-0
27Roy0.290.000.540.450-8-0
28Hunter0.290.170.370.461-5-0

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Timpanogos0.781.000.590.615-0-0
2Snow Canyon0.710.860.610.556-1-0
3Mountain Crest0.680.880.510.597-1-0
4Green Canyon0.670.750.610.566-2-0
5Crimson Cliffs0.640.750.550.556-2-0
6Uintah0.630.760.540.527-2-0
7Park City0.620.780.490.547-2-0
8Ridgeline0.610.630.600.555-3-0
9Cedar0.580.630.540.515-3-0
10Orem0.570.570.580.514-3-0
11Stansbury0.540.560.550.485-4-0
12Hurricane0.540.630.470.515-3-0
13Mountain View0.530.500.540.573-3-0
14Jordan0.520.750.300.496-2-0
15Pine View0.500.500.500.514-4-0
16Desert Hills0.500.500.500.514-4-0
17Dixie0.500.430.560.523-4-0
18West Field0.460.440.470.524-5-0
19Bear River0.460.500.410.484-4-0
20Sky View0.420.250.560.512-6-0
21Murray0.400.430.350.513-4-0
22Provo0.360.330.350.493-6-0
23Payson0.350.290.390.472-5-0
24Cottonwood0.350.250.420.442-6-0
25Tooele0.340.250.410.422-6-0
26Logan0.310.000.570.540-7-0
27Hillcrest0.300.000.550.470-8-0

Class 3A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Judge Memorial0.841.170.570.546-0-0
2Carbon0.670.860.540.476-1-0
3Canyon View0.670.780.590.516-2-0
4Grantsville0.661.040.310.496-0-0
5Manti0.630.880.420.477-1-0
6Union0.480.630.340.515-3-0
7Morgan0.480.540.420.513-3-0
8North Sanpete0.480.430.530.453-4-0
9Richfield0.460.430.500.473-4-0
10Ogden0.430.310.540.482-6-0
11Delta0.430.440.410.454-5-0
12Juan Diego0.430.200.640.452-9-0
13South Summit0.410.500.300.484-4-0
14Juab0.360.250.450.452-6-0
15Summit Academy0.320.130.490.441-7-0
16Providence Hall0.320.130.500.371-7-0
17Emery0.250.000.470.450-7-0
18Ben Lomond0.220.000.410.410-4-0

Class 2A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L-T
1Draper APA0.631.000.300.485-0-0
2Rowland Hall0.600.600.620.493-2-0
3Maeser Prep0.580.670.520.454-2-0
4St. Joseph0.540.600.490.553-2-0
5American Heritage0.540.610.460.564-3-0
6Grand County0.520.670.390.432-1-0
7Millard0.460.440.460.474-5-0
8American Leadership0.450.500.400.413-3-0
9Waterford0.410.330.490.421-2-0
10San Juan0.400.420.420.231-2-0
11North Summit0.400.170.630.381-5-0
12APA West Valley0.350.330.350.441-2-0
13Beaver0.310.200.410.411-4-0
14Utah Military Hill Field0.290.000.580.330-5-0
15South Sevier0.290.200.360.411-4-0
16Parowan0.220.000.400.420-8-0
