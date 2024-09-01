Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Utah native Jaxson Dart is widely expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season for the Ole Miss Rebels, and on Saturday he certainly got off to an amazing start.

Facing Furman of the FCS ranks, Dart completed an incredible 22 of 27 passes for 418 yards with five touchdowns (yes, he threw the same number of touchdowns as incomplete passes) and no interceptions as the sixth-ranked Rebels went on to win 76-0.

Oh yeah, all of Dart’s stats came in just two quarters of play as Ole Miss led 52-0 at halftime and Dart sat the rest of the game.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Dart began his high school career at Roy, and despite great production, he wasn’t being heavily recruited.

He transferred to powerhouse Corner Canyon for his senior season, however, and then started to blow up on the recruiting trail, ultimately signing with the USC Trojans.

After Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired following Dart’s freshman season in 2021, Dart entered the transfer portal and wound up across the country at Ole Miss, where he has turned into one of the nation’s elite signal callers under head coach Lane Kiffin.

With his performance Saturday, Dart has now thrown for 8,109 yards with 57 touchdowns (also 12 rushing touchdowns) against 21 interceptions in his collegiate career.